Getty Images

Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 6, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
The middle part of the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway takes place today.

Cup drivers have two practice sessions scheduled, while Xfinity drivers have qualifying and then go for the checkered flag in the Alsco 300 race on the .533-mile track.

Here is today’s schedule, including TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

By Nate RyanApr 5, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR has warned drivers that penalties could be forthcoming for failing to comply with this season’s new media availability policy.

In memos that were distributed to teams before practice Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR said it could penalize those who “fail to complete their media obligations or is verbally aggressive toward a NASCAR staff member or media member.”

As part of a new system in place for the Cup series this season, all drivers are required to go through a designated bullpen area for interviews after qualifying. The second through 10th-place finishers in all three national series also must attend a postrace bullpen for interviews.

Though NASCAR officials largely have been pleased with nearly all drivers’ participation in the new policy, the memo noted that “select drivers have intentionally missed media obligations or refused to give an interview during a bullpen session. We also have been made aware that some drivers have been verbally aggressive with media members. It goes without saying that is something we need to course correct in short order.”

The memo didn’t specify the penalty but said they were outlined in the rulebook, which stipulates a fine of $10,000 to $50,000 for failing to complete media obligations under its member conduct guidelines.

According to the 10.3.2.k of the 2019 rulebook, drivers must participate in media activities designed by NASCAR during an event. “These activities may include but are not limited to the following; pre-event media availabilities in the media center, post-final practice availability, post-qualifying availabilities postrace availabilities.

During his media availability Friday, Ryan Newman openly wondered if the penalties could include loss of pit selection or practice time.

“Let me start by saying I don’t want to offend anybody,” Newman, who shared the memo with reporters, said with a laugh. “If I don’t answer your question, it’s nothing personal.”

By Dustin LongApr 5, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway and be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

Ryan Blaney, who set the track record in the second round of qualifying with a lap of 132.076 mph, starts third. He’s followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Denny Hamlin.

The average age of the top four is 23 years, 2 months, 15 days – the youngest known top four starting positions in series history.

By Nate RyanApr 5, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chase Elliott won the pole position Friday for the Food City 500 with a 131.713 mph lap at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (131.371) qualified second, followed by Ryan Blaney (131.371), Erik Jones (131.182) and Denny Hamlin (131.057).

Blaney set a track record with a 132.076-mph lap in the second round of qualifying.

The top four drivers broke the previous qualifying mark (131.407 mph) set Aug. 22, 2014 by Denny Hamlin.

It’s the fifth pole of Elliott’s career and the first of 2019 for the No. 9 Chevrolet driver, whose previous poles had come at the restrictor-plate tracks of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’ve been wanting a pole outside Daytona and Talladega for quite some time,” said Elliott, who had qualified second six times on unrestricted tracks over his previous 120 starts (including twice at Bristol). “I feel like I haven’t done my part. It was nice to get my guys one today. I had a fast NAPA Chevy.

“We have some work to do. I think it’s doable. Our car has pace. If we get it driving good, we can hopefully give ourselves a chance.”

Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Paul Menard, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Newman and Brad Keselowski also advanced to the final round.

By Dustin LongApr 5, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
Cole Custer posted the fastest lap in Friday’s final Xfinity practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Custer (123.722 mph) was followed by Justin Allgaier (123.308), Justin Haley (123.190), Chase Briscoe (123.095) and Gray Gaulding (122.811).

Noah Gragson ran the most laps at 103.

Haley had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 122.287 mph. He was followed by Custer (122.250 mph) and Allgaier (122.120).

Brandon Brown spun during the session.

First practice session

John Hunter Nemechek posted the fastest lap in the first of two Xfinity practice sessions Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Nemechek (122.748 mph) was followed by Cole Custer (121.751), Justin Allgaier (121.382), Tyler Reddick (121.182) and Christopher Bell (120.915).

Noah Gragson ran the most laps in the session at 62.

Allgaier had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 120.505 mph. He was followed by Reddick (120.393 mph) and Zane Smith (119.753).

David Starr hit the wall early in the session.

The final Xfinity practice is scheduled to be held from 5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET