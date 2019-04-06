Cole Custer wins Bristol Xfinity pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Cole Custer will start first for today’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He won the pole with a speed of 126.503 mph. It is Custer’s first pole of the season and the seventh of his career.

Custer will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick (125.782 mph).

Chase Briscoe qualified third (125.732) and Austin Cindric fourth (125.708).

Harrison Burton will start fifth in his first career Xfinity race (125.609).

Reddick and Briscoe are two of the four drivers competing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Christopher Bell (eighth) and Michael Annett (ninth) are the other two.

The Alsco 300 is scheduled to start at 1:14 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

