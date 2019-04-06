Cole Custer wins Bristol Xfinity pole

Cole Custer will start first for today’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
He won the pole with a speed of 126.503 mph. It is Custer’s first pole of the season and the seventh of his career.
Custer will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick (125.782 mph).
Chase Briscoe qualified third (125.732) and Austin Cindric fourth (125.708).
Harrison Burton will start fifth in his first career Xfinity race (125.609).
Reddick and Briscoe are two of the four drivers competing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.
Christopher Bell (eighth) and Michael Annett (ninth) are the other two.
The Alsco 300 is scheduled to start at 1:14 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Joey Logano paced the final Cup practice Saturday for the Food City 500.
The Team Penske driver turned a 128.830 mph lap (14.894 seconds) on the 0.533-mile oval.
Jimmie Johnson was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.
Logano has two victories at Bristol, most recently on Aug. 22, 2015.
Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position Sunday, was 16th fastest after brushing the wall in practice.
Erik Jones, who told NBCSports.com this week he is working on a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, was fastest in the first practice Saturday morning. He was 11th in final practice.
Today’s Dash 4 Cash event at Bristol Motor Speedway puts up an extra $100,000 for Christopher Bell, Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe or Tyler Reddick to collect.
With this being a Dash 4 Cash race, any driver who collects Cup points is prohibited from competing in this event.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Chad George, Rooms Division Manager, The Greenbrier, will give the command to start engines at 1:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:14 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 9:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. Emi Sunshine will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 7% chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won the August race. Christopher Bell was second. Justin Allgaier placed third. Ryan Preece won this event a year ago. Allgaier was second. Daniel Hemric finished third.
Erik Jones topped in the speed chart in the first of two Cup practice sessions Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver posted a top speed of 129.903 mph around the half-mile track.
He was followed in the top five by Denny Hamlin (129.850 mph), Daniel Suarez (129.482), Joey Logano (129.195) and Kyle Busch (129.186).
The top 10 was completed by: Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney,
Pole-sitter Chase Elliott was 13th on the chart.
William Byron recorded the most laps in the session with 110
Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 128.492 mph.
The session was stopped once for debris on the track.
The middle part of the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway takes place today.
Cup drivers have two practice sessions scheduled, while Xfinity drivers have qualifying and then go for the checkered flag in the Alsco 300 race on the .533-mile track.
Here is today’s schedule, including TV and radio info:
(All times are Eastern)
6 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)
9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)