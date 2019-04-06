Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Christopher Bell wins Bristol Xfinity race

By Daniel McFadinApr 6, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
Christopher Bell won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading the final 18 laps to score his second victory of the season.

Bell led 57 laps and beat Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Chase Briscoe and John Hunter Nemechek.

With the win, Bell also claimed the first $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of the year. He was competing for the bonus against Reddick, Briscoe and Michael Annett.

Bell had to pass Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones, who stayed out of the pits under the last caution, to take the lead for the final time.

“That’s pretty cool to get my first win here with the Dash 4 Cash bonus,” Bell told FS1. “Joe Gibbs Racing has a really, really good package here at Bristol, but for whatever reason we struggled to find that. It didn’t feel good basically all of practice. Didn’t qualify good and as soon as the green flag dropped for the race I was really loose. The longer the runs went, the better I got.”

Bell, Reddick, Custer and Briscoe will now compete for another $100,000 bonus next weekend at Richmond Raceway.

“Cardboard checks are my favorite trophies,” Bell said. “I’ve got a couple of them from the dirt races, but none of them say a hundred grand so that’s pretty cool.”

Bell has 10 wins in 48 career Xfinity starts, making him the fifth quickest to 10 career wins.

Justin Allgaier led a race-high 138 laps but wound up with a DNF due to a brake issue that emerged just after Lap 187. It’s his second DNF of the year. Allgaier had not led a lap entering this race.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Justin Allgaier passed Tyler Reddick on the last lap after a miscommunication by Reddick’s team that the previous lap was the last of the stage.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Allgaier won the stage under caution after Jeremy Clements spun with six laps to go

NOTABLE: Despite cutting a tire late and hitting the wall, Harrison Burton placed 10th in his series debut. He is the first driver to finish top 10 in their Xfinity debut at Bristol since Bobby Dragon finished 10th in April 1986 … Bell, Reddick, Custer, Briscoe and Nemechek all earned their best Bristol finishes.

WHAT’S NEXT: ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway at 7 p.m. ET on April 12 on FS1

Kyle Busch predicts an aero battle at Bristol: ‘Fantastic. Can’t wait’

By Nate RyanApr 6, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Kyle Busch skipped watching Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn’t seem to need a preview of how Bristol Motor Speedway will race Sunday.

Echoing a refrain sounded by several drivers after the March 24 race at Martinsville Speedway, Busch is anticipating the high downforce package to add an aerodynamic element to short-track racing in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I think you’re going to run or try to run wherever you can where the guy in front of you ain’t because you certainly can’t follow,” Busch said, adding a touch of sarcasm. “(Cars are) plowing tight. Aerotight at Bristol. At a short track. Fantastic. Can’t wait.”

While a major factor at the 1.5-mile speedways that bring higher speeds, aerodynamics rarely come into play on shorter tracks where speeds are much lower.

But after Martinsville, Denny Hamlin said setting up passes was more difficult because the wake was so unstable for the trailing car.

Busch is expecting similar conditions over 500 laps Sunday at Bristol’s 0.533-mile oval, which has much higher banking than Martinsville.

Is it related to the high downforce?

“Yep,” he said. “That’s exactly what we told everybody.”

So how does he think the race will unfold Sunday?

“Drive as hard as you can until you blow a right front, and hopefully you’re not the first one that blows it, so then there’s a caution, you come in, you make spots on pit road,” Busch said.

Busch’s No. 18 Toyota ranked fifth on the speed chart during final practice Saturday. Joey Logano was fastest at 128.830 mph and is expecting his No. 22 Ford will need to be “versatile” to be successful Sunday.

“That’s what Bristol is all about these days is being able to have a car where you can run up top when you have to, run the bottom when you have to and run everywhere in between when you’re in traffic,” Logano said. “Those are the cars that usually succeed in the race, so I feel like I have that in my car right now.”

Track workers will apply traction compound after Saturday’s Xfinity race to ensure there’s a bottom groove Sunday. Jimmie Johnson, whose No. 48 Chevrolet was second fastest in practice, said warmer temperatures Sunday could make the traction compound more effective, but it likely will fade over the race’s second half.

Logano anticipates it’ll be harder to drive away than at Martinsville (where winner Brad Keselowski led 445 laps), but “if you’re smart about how you’re up front, you can stay up there for a long time if your car is good.

“It’s a little stickier on the bottom still, so that stuff only lasts for a certain period of time before a lot of rubber sticks to it and it kind of gets rough and becomes very challenging to run down there,” Logano said. “I’m sure the bottom is going to be tough on the start of the race until it gets heat and then the bottom is going to roll for a while until it clumps up and then the top is going to start rolling and then the top is going to clump up and then you just have to find a lane that works best for your car.

“That’s what’s fun about Bristol. I love it.  It’s always changing.  I’m sure the dirt guys probably love it because the track is always changing.”

As a seven-time winner at Bristol, his winningest track in Cup, Busch also is a big fan of Thunder Valley and is optimistic of his chances Sunday (“I feel like we’re a top four or five car; it’s got good speed.”).

But he won’t have the advantage of preparing with the Xfinity race, which is restricted from Cup drivers because it’s a Dash 4 Cash event, which didn’t exactly make it must-see TV for Busch.

“Nope,” Busch said when asked if he’d watch the race (he rarely does when he isn’t competing). “I don’t give a shit. Hopefully all the fans that have packed this place today, and everybody who is going to turn on a TV and watch because Kyle Busch ain’t in the race will enjoy a great race.”

It sounds as if Busch, who recently crossed 200 career victories, might have an edge and extra motivation for excelling Sunday and inciting his haters again.

“I’m just an unhappy person,” Busch deadpanned. “Clint Bowyer’s told you that.”

Joey Logano fastest in final practice for the Food City 500

By Nate RyanApr 6, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Joey Logano paced the final Cup practice Saturday for the Food City 500.

The Team Penske driver turned a 128.830 mph lap (14.894 seconds) on the 0.533-mile oval.

Jimmie Johnson was second, followed by Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.

Logano has two victories at Bristol, most recently on Aug. 22, 2015.

Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position Sunday, was 16th fastest after brushing the wall in practice.

Erik Jones, who told NBCSports.com this week he is working on a contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, was fastest in the first practice Saturday morning. He was 11th in final practice.

Ryan Preece suffered enough damage from a blown tire during the session that he’ll go to a backup car for tomorrow’s race.

Today’s Xfinity race at Bristol: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongApr 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
Today’s Dash 4 Cash event at Bristol Motor Speedway puts up an extra $100,000 for Christopher Bell, Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe or Tyler Reddick to collect.

With this being a Dash 4 Cash race, any driver who collects Cup points is prohibited from competing in this event.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Chad George, Rooms Division Manager, The Greenbrier, will give the command to start engines at 1:08 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 9:40 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. Emi Sunshine will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) around the .533-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and a 7% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won the August race. Christopher Bell was second. Justin Allgaier placed third. Ryan Preece won this event a year ago. Allgaier was second. Daniel Hemric finished third. 

Cole Custer wins Bristol Xfinity pole

By Daniel McFadinApr 6, 2019, 10:26 AM EDT
Cole Custer will start first for today’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He won the pole with a speed of 126.503 mph. It is Custer’s first pole of the season and the seventh of his career.

Custer will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick (125.782 mph).

Chase Briscoe qualified third (125.732) and Austin Cindric fourth (125.708).

Harrison Burton will start fifth in his first career Xfinity race (125.609).

Reddick and Briscoe are two of the four drivers competing for the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

Christopher Bell (eighth) and Michael Annett (ninth) are the other two.

The Alsco 300 is scheduled to start at 1:14 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

