IMS Photo

When the ‘Alabama Gang’ took on the Indy 500

By Dustin LongApr 5, 2019, 10:01 AM EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Times have changed in these parts. In a state known for college football and NASCAR, it’s college basketball and IndyCar racing that will be the main attraction this weekend in this state that takes pride in its Southern culture.

Nearly 50 years ago, it was much different.

There were stock car tracks all over the state of Alabama and the most famous of all stock car racers were known as “The Alabama Gang.”

It consisted of Red Farmer, a local stock car hero who continued to race well into his 80s. He’s still a legend at the disputed age of 91. Nobody knows for sure, how old Farmer is, but the International Motorsports Hall of Fame lists his birth year as 1928.

But it was Bobby Allison and his younger brother Donnie (pictured above), along with Hueytown, Alabama neighbor and NASCAR protégé Neil Bonnett that made “The Alabama Gang” something to fear.

When these drivers weren’t winning the Daytona 500 or the Southern 500 or the Talladega 500 or any of the other big-time races on the NASCAR schedule in the 1960s, ‘70s and ’80s, they were racing Late Model stock cars at Birmingham International Raceway and other tracks in the South and around the United States.

So as the NTT IndyCar Series takes over Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham for the 10th Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, let’s look back to when “The Alabama Gang” took on the Indianapolis 500.

Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program gets underway at Bristol

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 5, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Someone’s pockets will get a little bit deeper Saturday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series’ Alsco 300 will pit 37 cars against each other for the win. But there will be a race within the race during the 300-lap event that ends with someone winning $100,000.

The race is the opening round of the annual four-race Dash 4 Cash program.

Each race sees four drivers compete for the $100K bonus. Those drivers are determined by the highest-placing series regulars in the previous race.

The lineup for Bristol – Tyler Reddick, Michael Annett, Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell — was determined the same way last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

To top it off, no drivers who are earning points in the Cup Series are permitted to compete in the fours races, which will be held at Bristol, Richmond Raceway (April 12), Talladega Superspeedway (April 27) and Dover International Speedway (May 4).

Here’s at look at each driver’s season so far and how they’ve fared at Bristol in the past.

Chase Briscoe – Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 98 Ford

Briscoe has 23 Xfinity starts under his belt, yet he’s still classified as a rookie this year.

He’s earned two top fives this season (one in 2018) and four top 10s (four in 2018).

Saturday’s race marks his third Xfinity start at Bristol and first time competing in the Dash 4 Cash. The $100,000 is “definitely the most money” Briscoe has ever competed for.

“We’re racing three other guys and we don’t even have to win the race to win that bonus,” Briscoe said Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive.” “You can’t let your emotions get the best of you early in the race because you’ve got to be there at the end. More than likely you’re going to have to win the race to win the Dash 4 Cash, but there’s that chance where you might finish 25th and the other three guys all wreck and you win the bonus.

“But you got to be there and you got to be running at the end to have a chance. You have to keep your composure and it’s so easy to lose it at Bristol. If you’re in a good race car you can normally overcome getting knocked out of the way in a corner.”

Briscoe will attempt to better his two Bristol results from last year of 23rd and 34th (wreck).

Michael Annett – JR Motorsports No. 1 Chevrolet

Michael Annett has a lot to smile about.

The veteran of 235 Xfinity races is off to the best start of his Xfinity career five races after he earned his first win at Daytona.

Revitalized in part by new crew chief Travis Mack, Annett has two top fives, his most since 2012 and four top 10s, which bests his 2018 total by one. He also has an average finish of 7.5 through six races, which trails only Reddick among series regulars.

“I have one of those $100,000 checks from 2012 (at Indianapolis), and sure would like another one to keep it company,” Annett said in a media release. “Having a chance at $100,000 is amazing, and to have it happen at Bristol is even better. We were seventh there in the fall … and that was the first top-10 finish we had with Travis Mack as crew chief. There’s a lot of good momentum for our team right now, and winning that Dash 4 Cash prize would add a bunch to that.”

Tyler Reddick – Richard Childress Racing’s No. 2 Chevrolet

After a late push in 2018 that ended with him winning the Xfinity title, Reddick is doing a good job of backing it up this year.

Reddick leads the point standings despite not earning a win through six races. He has a series-leading four top fives, five top 10s and an average finish of 6.2.

Now he takes that momentum to the high-banks of Bristol, where he has three series starts. His best finish was seventh in this race last year.

“It’s one of my most challenging tracks,” Reddick said in a media release. “Last year, I finished well but those races are just so tough. Hopefully, this year, my crew chief Randall Burnett and the team can help me have a better balance throughout the weekend. It’s tough because if your car isn’t great at Bristol, you can struggle a lot with the constant traffic you’re in while racing around.

“You really have no time to recover if you make a mistake, especially since you spend more time in the corners of the track rather than the straightaways. If things don’t go right, it can make for a long day, but with how we’ve been running lately I have faith our No. 2 Dolly Parton Chevrolet Camaro will be fast right off the hauler.”

Christopher Bell – Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota.

Bell enters Saturday’s race participating in his third Dash 4 Cash.

He looks to follow-up Ryan Preece‘s winning effort in this race last year for Joe Gibbs Racing to win the $100,000 bonus.

Bell, who has four starts in “Thunder Valley” across the Xfinity and Truck Series is still seeking his first win at one of his favorite tracks. A win on Saturday would give him two on the season.

“Bristol is P1 or P2 on my favorite tracks list, that’s for sure,” Bell said in a media release. “It’s so much fun because the track is so fast, it’s so small and you have to deal with lapped traffic. You really have to think your way around Bristol and it’s an attack place, you can’t just cruise around there, which makes it a lot of fun.  I’m really excited to get back there.”

Friday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 5, 2019, 8:30 AM EDT
As Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves to say, “It’s Bristol, baby,” and the big race weekend starts today at the legendary Bristol Motor Speedway.

Both Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the .533-mile track.

Here is today’s schedule, including TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Friday 5: Kyle Larson seeks to beat Kyle Busch at Bristol

By Dustin LongApr 5, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
It was one of the first things Kyle Larson said after he won the Xfinity race last August at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I wish Kyle Busch wouldn’t have had his troubles so I could have raced him,” Larson said.

Busch hit the wall that night and failed to finish. It is Busch who has kept Larson from many more wins at Bristol and why Larson would have liked to have beaten Busch head-to-head last year. Maybe Larson will get his chance Sunday when the series returns to Bristol.

Larson has finished second at Bristol five times in either Cup or Xfinity — including both Cup races last year. Busch has won four of those races (and Kurt Busch won the other).

“I don’t feel like I’m owed anything anywhere but that’s the one track that time after time I’ve been close to winning a race there … and I just don’t get it done,” Larson said.

The last time Kyle Busch beat Larson, Busch used a bump and run to get by Larson with six laps to go in last April’s Cup race.

It would be nice to beat him anywhere,” Larson said of Busch with a laugh. “Maybe my first Xfinity win in Fontana would be like the only one where I felt like I beat him. Bristol, especially, I feel I’m as good or better than him there.

“Their team and him do a really good job in the second half of the races to beat me and get track position. I feel like I’m definitely at least equal with him there but he wins all the time. It would be nice to finally beat him there.”

An example of what Busch is able to do was last April’s Cup race at Bristol. Larson had an average running position of 3.1 in that race compared to Busch’s average position of 4.2 but Busch won.

Larson could use a strong showing. He has two top-10 finishes this season and is coming off a 39th-place showing at Texas when his race ended early because of an accident.

2. “Right on target”

Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan leads the points after two races in the K&N West Pro Series. The Toyota Racing Development driver is impressing TRD President David Wilson.

“I think Hailie is right on target,” Wilson told NBC Sports. “This is an important year for her because this will be the second full season that she will have had in that series. For her, it’s that pavement, the reps that she needs. I think she’s got a really good attitude about it.

“We always say that’s so important is that you can win where you’re racing today. It’s too easy to look to the horizon, ‘I want to be in Trucks or ARCA or what have you.’ She says all the time I need to win here. Having said that, we’re really happy with her progress.”

With the K&N Pro Series West off until May 11 for the twin 100 races at Tucson Speedway, Deegan will compete in Saturday’s K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Deegan also will run six ARCA races this season. The first race in that series will be May 19 at Toledo Speedway. She’ll also compete at Pocono (May 31), Madison International Speedway (June 14), Elko Speedway (July 13), Lucas Oil Raceway (Oct. 5) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18).

3. Challenge to drivers

With the additional downforce on cars, Cup drivers expect speeds to be up this weekend at Bristol. That means higher corner speeds.

That race I think has a lot of people on pins and needles, not just physically, which it should be physically, but with the cars themselves,” Brad Keselowski said. “I think the cars are really going to see a lot of load and a lot of stress.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., though, isn’t worried.

“Driving-wise I saw people thinking it’s gonna be tough,” he said. “If they think it’s going to be tough, I feel like they should hit the gym more. I think we’ll be fine. I won’t fall out of the seat. I feel like I’ll be good. 

“I feel like our cars are gonna be fast. I feel like we’re prepared to go there and hopefully win. That’s the mindset that we have going into Bristol. As far as tires and things like that go, it’s not up to me if they handle or not. Hopefully, everything car-wise holds up. I’ll be good.”

4. Will Chevy’s drought continue?

Chevrolet, winless this season, has won four of the last 43 Cup races.

The only Chevrolet drivers to have won since last year are Chase Elliott (three victories and Austin Dillon (Daytona 500).

Bristol has not been hospitable to Chevy teams. Chevrolet has won two of the past 11 Bristol Cup races (Jimmie Johnson in 2017 and Kevin Harvick in 2016)

5. Extra emphasis

Each round of next year’s playoffs before the championship race for Cup, Xfinity and Trucks will end at a short track or Roval.

It’s part of a philosophy to give fans what they want and create more drama.

It also skewed the balance of short tracks (those that are less than 1 mile) in the Cup playoffs compared to the regular season.

In Cup, three of 26 races in the regular season (11.5 percent) next season will be at short tracks, but thee of the 10 playoff races (30 percent) will be short tracks. 

In the Xfinity Series, four of the 26 races in the regular season (15.4 percent) will be at short tracks, but two of the seven playoff races (28.6 percent) will be at short tracks.

In the Truck Series, three of the 16 races in the regular season (18.8 percent) will be at short tracks, but two of the seven playoffs races (28.6) percent will be at short tracks.

It will be interesting to see how much of an added emphasis teams will put on short tracks next year because of their importance in the playoffs.

Coffee With Kyle: Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier (Parts 1 & 2)

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 4, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
This week’s two-part “Coffee With Kyle” is a sure-to-be classic with a classic broadcaster, NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier.

Kyle Petty visited Squier at the radio station which has been in his family since 1930, WDEV Radio/Radio Free Vermont, in Waterbury, Vermont (Squier still works at the station today, including giving daily sports updates).

It’s where Squier got his start at the tender age of 15, calling sprint car and midget car races in his home state.

That was where I decided I would spend the rest of my life,” Squier told Petty. “God, I loved those cars and I had to find a way to do it (for his profession).”

Squier’s life has been split between covering NASCAR and short track racing. At the age of 25, and a 10-year veteran of motorsports by that point, Squier was part of a group that built Thunder Road International Speedbowl – a high-banked, quarter-mile asphalt oval that still operates today.

A few years after that, Squier helped co-found and began calling NASCAR races for the Motor Racing Network. Both his life and the sport of NASCAR would never be the same.

Squier became the voice of NASCAR at first. But then he eventually moved in front of the TV camera to become the face of NASCAR as well for ABC, then CBS and TBS.

Shortly after World War II, Squier met fellow legendary broadcaster Chris Economaki, who became a close friend and a mentor to the lanky kid from Vermont.

He became the singular voice,” Squier said of Economaki. “I was fascinated by him. He really understood (racing).”

Then in a humorous twist, Squier compared his own “racing career” with that of Economaki.

He, too, started out to be a racer; I think he ran one race,” Squier said. “I thought I was the next Indianapolis star.

I ran a couple heats (in a local race in Vermont) and a guy in a six-cylinder Plymouth and I went down into Turn 1 and I knew no one had ever surpassed what I was doing in that corner.

This guy pulled up alongside me, waved and went on. I thought, ‘Well, maybe I have to rethink all this.’”

Among some of the most notable accomplishments of Squier’s career was not only calling so many races – including every Daytona 500 from 1979 through 1997 – but also some of the great phraseology that Squier brought to the sport, including the following:

* “These are ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

* “Common men doing uncommon deeds.

* “The Great American Race,” which became the motto of the Daytona 500

* “The Alabama Gang”

Check out Part 1 of Petty’s interview with Squier in the video above.

And then when you’re done, click the video below for Part 2 of the interview.

