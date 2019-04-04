Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinApr 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
NASCAR travels to Northeast Tennessee this weekend for its first visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the .533-mile track.

Here’s the full weekend schedule, including TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 5

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 6

6 a.m.  – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 7

7 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Food City 500; 500 laps; 266.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

NASCAR America Motormouths: Biggest takeaway in first 7 Cup races

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 3, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
The NASCAR America crew on Wednesday’s “Motormouths” edition gave fans an education, so to speak.

When host Marty Snider asked “what’s your biggest takeaway in the first seven races of the year,” analysts Kyle Petty and A.J. Allmendinger broke things down on what has stood out the most to them through the first one-fifth of the NASCAR Cup season.

First, here’s what Petty had to say:

My takeaway this past week is optimism. I think that finally the package is coming into its own at a decent racetrack where we can see it really work. I didn’t see it at Atlanta, didn’t see it at Phoenix, you heard drivers complain about what it was doing, and we didn’t see what we thought we were going to see.

My biggest takeaway is there’s two organizations (Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske) that are just kicking everybody’s rear end, and there are some teams that have not risen to the occasion that I really thought would be in the mix right now, like the Hendrick organization. I think they did show up (at Texas), but I didn’t see them show up in the first six races – I’ll say Chase showed up at Martinsville.

They obviously took the first four to five races and said they have to do something, they have to revamp, and that shows the power of Hendrick Motorsports. You know how hard it is, when you start a season behind, you don’t catch up until you go to the next season a lot of times. An organization like Hendrick can be behind and catch up quick.”

Next, it was Allmendinger’s turn. And his admitted “shocker,” to no one’s surprise, was not a shocker at all:

This may not be a shocker to anybody, but Kyle Busch can pretty much drive anything in any type of package. I know Denny Hamlin won this weekend and he won at Daytona, and some of it was Kyle’s mistake like hitting the fence in traffic, but if that didn’t happen he’s still probably going to win the race.

It’s just crazy to me how good the guy is at figuring out and that 18 team as a whole, no matter what they give us, meaning NASCAR, that they’re going to go out and figure out how to make him fastest and Kyle Busch, more often than not, is going to figure out how to drive it better than anybody else – and he’s doing that.”

Petty wrapped up the back-and-forth by echoing Allmendinger’s take on Busch:

Kyle Busch is in a position where he can look back on a year and say there’s three that I just messed up, where most drivers look at the end of the year and say there’s three that I only had a shot to win. He has a shot legitimately to win every single week we go to the racetrack so far.”

NASCAR America Motormouths at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 3, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America presents Motormouths airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Marty Snider, Kyle Petty and A.J. Allmendinger will share their thoughts on the big stories of the day, as well as take phone calls from fans.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bristol Motor Speedway extends partnership with Food City in multi-year deal

By Daniel McFadinApr 3, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
Bristol Motor Speedway announced a multi-year extension of its partnership with Food City on Wednesday, continuing the track’s longest sponsor partnership.

The regional grocery chain will remain a sponsor of the spring Cup race on the short track (Food City 500) and the fall Xfinity race (Food City 300).

Food City first sponsored the spring Cup Bristol race and the fall Xfinity race in 1992, making it the second longest entitlement sponsor in NASCAR behind the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Bristol also announced multi-year partnerships with Alsco, Bush’s Beans, UNOH and Ohio Logistics.

Alsco is the new sponsor of the spring Xfinity race, which also kicks-off the four-race Dash 4 Cash program.

Bush’s Beans will sponsor the K&N Pro Series East race in August and will continue supporting Bush’s Beans Pole Day ticketing program in 2019. Guests can receive one free ticket to Bush’s Beans Pole Day for every two cans of Bush’s Beans product purchased.

Ohio Logistics will be the presenting sponsor of the August Gander Outdoor Truck Series race, the UNOH 200.

Kevin Harvick says NASCAR official should not air ‘dirty laundry’

By Dustin LongApr 3, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick fired back Wednesday at a NASCAR executive for wondering if drivers parked at the end of pit road during group qualifying to force a change back to single-car qualifying.

Harvick made his comments on his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The show played comments Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, made on Monday’s “The Morning Drive” about qualifying. O’Donnell said: “I know the drivers did not like this qualifying before the season. Part of you says, ‘Are we doing this on purpose to get rid of it?’ “

After O’Donnell’s comments were played, Harvick was asked how the format can be fixed.

“Well, one way is not to air your dirty laundry on the radio,” Harvick said. “I feel like calling the drivers out and saying that they’re sitting at the end of pit road on purpose is probably not something that you should publicly say even if you think it.

“I wouldn’t flatter yourself with that thinking because of the fact we’re all sitting down there trying to figure out how to be first. I don’t want to be fourth. I want to be first. The best way to be first with this particular rules package is to be last. Qualifying is a drafting game and you have to wait. Nobody wants to go out first. Daniel Suarez went out and made a lap by himself and he was good with being fourth.

“I think as I look at that side of it, our job is, if it’s coming down to NASCAR and the teams trying to outdo themselves, that’s bad for everybody. (O’Donnell) referred to the drivers having a meeting. Those were driver council meetings, private meetings that were held, and I think a lot of us voiced our concern. … We all like group qualifying. Group qualifying is great. You’ve got multiple cars on the race track, you’ve got a lot of things happening, but it doesn’t work when you can draft because you wind up in these situations.”

On changes to make, Harvick said:

“The only way to fix qualifying with cars that draft is to have single-car qualifying on the superspeedways and the mile-and-a-half race tracks. That’s the only way to fix it.

“Any time that you have a draft, the guy in second is going to be faster than the guy in first as long as he’s close enough. That’s one of the unforeseen consequences that have come with this rules package that have impeded qualifying sessions that we’ve had this year at Texas, at (Auto Club) Speedway, at Las Vegas.

“It didn’t happen at Atlanta. I don’t know if that was for handling or we just didn’t know enough at that particular point, but it doesn’t work and we told them it wouldn’t work in September and now we’re kind of getting the finger pointed at us from a drivers standpoint and referred to as trying to sit at the end of pit road and do this on purposes so it will go away. That’s not the case.

“We’re all sitting down there and trying to figure out how we can somehow manage ourself in a hole to be first. That’s really what it’s about. Whatever the rules are, however you want to manage everything, it’s about being first at the end of the day and trying to be the pole-sitter and the best way to do that is to wait until you get in position behind the most amount of cars to be last (in line).”

At Auto Club Speedway, all 12 drivers in the final round failed to complete a lap before time expired because they waited on someone else to go out to lead the draft.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said that day: “I saw obviously what our fans don’t want, obviously, having the last 12 cars wait until they couldn’t get a time posted on the board and kind of making a mockery out of the qualifying is not what we expect for our fans.”

After NASCAR sent a memo to teams about changes to how cars are to be aligned on pit road during qualifying, there were still issues last weekend at Texas. Harvick’s teammate, Clint Bowyer, failed to advance from the first round and expressed his displeasure with the format.

“I guess this is a make-up-the-rules-as-we-go event in qualifying,” Bowyer said. “It’s sad. Those people up (in the stands) there paid a lot of money to bring their families here and watch qualifying sessions and people try to go out and do their best. You’re just sitting around (on pit road) and waiting because you only know your best is good enough if the guy in front of you does a good job. That’s not qualifying.”

What can be done?

“Learn from your mistakes,” Bowyer said. “That’s how you get better. Learn from your mistakes. We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.”

O’Donnell was asked Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about qualifying and what could be done.

“We’re going to look at every option, including the possibility of going to single-car qualifying,” O’Donnell said. “The reason we haven’t is that’s on the teams. That’s parts and pieces. We’ve tried to be as efficient as possible trying this method of (group) qualifying.

“But we’re definitely going to look at it and see what we can do. We’ve got a couple of weeks to do that. We’ll make adjustments as needed.”

Asked if he was angered by what’s happened in qualifying, O’Donnell said “absolutely” and added:

“I think it’s ridiculous, candidly,” he said. “I know the drivers did not like this qualifying before the season. Part of you says, ‘Are we doing this on purpose to get rid of it?’ I know it can be done. I know we have the best drivers in the world and crew chiefs to figure it out. We seem to want to outdo each other, and that results in sitting on pit road.

“We’ll react to it. We’ll make the right call and get it right. We don’t want to see cars sitting on pit road for 8 minutes. That’s not NASCAR racing. We’ll make the fix there.”

 