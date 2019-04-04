NASCAR penalizes crew member, drivers for South Boston incident

NASCAR has prohibited Forrest Reynolds, crew chief for Philip Morris, from participating in any of its events this season without a current license and Reynolds is ineligible to apply for a new one until next year, essentially barring him from NASCAR competition the rest of the season.
Reynolds was penalized after he ran out on to the track at South Boston Speedway and climbed into a competitor’s car during a red flag.
NASCAR also fined driver Lee Pulliam $1,500 and suspended him until April 17. If the fine is not paid by then, the suspension will continue. He is on probation until Dec. 31.
NASCAR fined Morris $1,000 and he is suspended until he pays his fine. He’s on probation until Dec. 31. Any attempt by Reynolds to participate in a NASCAR event as a crew member of Morris’ team will result in further penalties against Morris.
The incident took place in the second Twin-75 NASCAR Whelen All-American Late Model race last Saturday at South Boston Speedway. Morris and Pulliam were battling for position and Morris spun after contact.
During a red flag, the field was stopped in Turns 1 and 2. Reynolds ran on to the track and threw an object at Pulliam’s car. Reynolds then went to the right side of Pulliam’s car and leaned in before Pulliam accelerated, causing Reynolds to tumble to the ground.
Pulliam was cited for his role in the confrontation. The NASCAR penalty report stated: “Driver was in car stopped on the track under red flag conditions, a crewmember from another team approached vehicle and leaned in through right side window. Driver then started his vehicle and proceeded to move forward at an accelerated speed carrying the crew member and throwing him from the vehicle.”
Morris was penalized because the driver assumes the responsibility for the actions of their team members.