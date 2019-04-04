Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR

NASCAR penalizes crew member, drivers for South Boston incident

By Dustin LongApr 4, 2019, 12:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has prohibited Forrest Reynolds, crew chief for Philip Morris, from participating in any of its events this season without a current license and Reynolds is ineligible to apply for a new one until next year, essentially barring him from NASCAR competition the rest of the season.

Reynolds was penalized after he ran out on to the track at South Boston Speedway and climbed into a competitor’s car during a red flag.

NASCAR also fined driver Lee Pulliam $1,500 and suspended him until April 17. If the fine is not paid by then, the suspension will continue. He is on probation until Dec. 31.

NASCAR fined Morris $1,000 and he is suspended until he pays his fine. He’s on probation until Dec. 31. Any attempt by Reynolds to participate in a NASCAR event as a crew member of Morris’ team will result in further penalties against Morris.

The incident took place in the second Twin-75 NASCAR Whelen All-American Late Model race last Saturday at South Boston Speedway. Morris and Pulliam were battling for position and Morris spun after contact.

During a red flag, the field was stopped in Turns 1 and 2. Reynolds ran on to the track and threw an object at Pulliam’s car. Reynolds then went to the right side of Pulliam’s car and leaned in before Pulliam accelerated, causing Reynolds to tumble to the ground.

Pulliam was cited for his role in the confrontation. The NASCAR penalty report stated: “Driver was in car stopped on the track under red flag conditions, a crewmember from another team approached vehicle and leaned in through right side window. Driver then started his vehicle and proceeded to move forward at an accelerated speed carrying the crew member and throwing him from the vehicle.”

Morris was penalized because the driver assumes the responsibility for the actions of their team members.

Erik Jones ‘working through an extension’ with Joe Gibbs Racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 4, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Erik Jones told NBC Sports on Thursday that he and Joe Gibbs Racing are “working through an extension” for him to remain with the team and that he has “no plans to leave JGR.”

“I don’t think there’s any plans to change anything,” Jones said. “It’s just a matter of both sides agreeing to an agreement, which takes time. I imagine here soon we’ll have something ironed out.

“I think both sides are pretty set on staying on the path we got.”

The 22-year-old is in his third year in the Cup Series and his second at JGR after moving over from Furniture Row in 2017.

JGR did not respond to a request for comment on if 2019 was the last year on Jones’ contract.

Jones earned his first Cup win last July at Daytona, but hasn’t found victory lane this season. He’s coming off a fourth-place finish at Texas where he led 33 laps, his most since leading 64 laps in the same race last year.

“We’ve been pretty happy with the growth over the last couple of years, from my side and from the team’s side and what we’ve done and where we’re heading,” Jones said prior to the unveiling of his Craftsman ”Racing for a Miracle” car for this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I think we’re so close to breaking that little wall down of winning many races. We’re just right there, it seems, of making that big step to be consistent race winners. I feel like we’re right there. We’re close. Hopefully, here pretty soon it will be set in stone.”

The potential of a Jones’ extension raises questions about Xfinity Series driver Christopher Bell‘s future in the Cup Series after his second Xfinity season with JGR.

The organization recently announced Kyle Busch had agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the team and sponsor Mars Inc.

Martin Truex Jr. is only in his first year with JGR after coming over from the defunct Furniture Row Racing.

Denny Hamlin, who has two wins through seven races including his second Daytona 500, announced a contract extension in early 2017. He said last year on the Dale Jr. Download that 2018 was the first year on “a good long-term contract” and “that goes for a while.”

Bell, who won a Xfinity Series rookie-record seven races in 2018, said last year he felt he was ready for Cup. 

In Cup, Toyota gives full support to just JGR and the one-car team of Leavine Family Racing, which replaced Furniture Row Racing when it closed.

But Leavine Family Racing felt it was prudent to go with veteran Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 95 in its first year with Toyota.

Team owner Bob Leavine said last year he planned to ask Toyota for an engine to be able to run Bell occasionally.

“That’s for them to decide,” Leavine said. “We’re just going to be available if they want to do it to put it all together and make it all work.”

David Wilson, president of Toyota Racing Development, told NBC Sports last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, that “for the moment there is no plan, there’s no consideration to put Christopher in one of those (Cup) cars (this year).”

Wilson cited the extra work needed to put a car together for Bell this season but also added that “you never say never.”

Will concerns cause roadblock for NASCAR return to Nashville?

Photo courtesy Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 4, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
2 Comments

Plans to bring NASCAR racing back to Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway may have hit a speed bump.

According to The Tennessean, financing to upgrade the .596-mile racing facility, as well as potential encroachment of part of a new $275 million Major League Soccer stadium complex, have led to a number of unanswered questions on the viability of bringing NASCAR back to Music City.

Nashville Mayor David Briley’s administration has expressed concern over how Speedway Motorsports Inc. and current Fairgrounds race operator Tony Formosa will fund plans for upgrades and improvements to the track facility, the newspaper reported.

“To date, (SMI) has not presented an option that was either practical considering the planned MLS stadium or financially feasible considering the mayor’s insistence on private investment in any proposal,” Briley spokesperson Thomas Mulgrew told The Tennessean.

The newspaper said the latest financing proposal includes possible legislation that would allow state and city tax revenue generated from NASCAR events at the racetrack to go toward paying for facility improvements and upgrades.

But a potentially larger sticking point in bringing NASCAR’s national series back to the Fairgrounds is construction of the adjacent soccer stadium. The footprint of a mixed-use apartment building and parking garage that would be part of the stadium project would come as close as 20 feet to the front entrance of the racetrack.

Formosa expressed concern to The Tennessean that such a close encroachment may prevent the ability to hold races on the track if stadium plans are not adjusted, particularly for safety reasons, as well as limiting ability for future track expansion or further improvements.

You have to have that open for emergency vehicles, and for people to enter,” Formosa told The Tennessean. “That’s the main gate.”

Officials of SMI, which owns eight NASCAR tracks, including Bristol Motor Speedway, site of this weekend’s Xfinity and Cup races, are hopeful both the financing and stadium encroachment issues can be resolved.

Locating one of the mixed-use structures next to the race track entrance will pose an obvious challenge to staging major events of any kind, both operationally and from a public safety standpoint,” BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell told The Tennessean.

A return to Nashville isn’t just important to SMI, it’s equally as important to NASCAR. The sanctioning body will hold its Cup awards banquet Dec. 5 in Music City, moving it from Las Vegas. 

There is a great amount of interest from the motorsports industry to bring NASCAR back to the Nashville fairgrounds,” Caldwell told The Tennessean. “The drivers and fans love the idea of returning to one of racing’s most historic and important tracks and cities.

We frequently hear from drivers, race teams and fans inquiring about when Nashville will be on the NASCAR schedule. … Major racing in Nashville is one of the hottest interests among drivers and racing fans.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinApr 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR travels to Northeast Tennessee this weekend for its first visit of the year to Bristol Motor Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be in action on the .533-mile track.

Here’s the full weekend schedule, including TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 5

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Cup practice (No TV, NASCAR.com)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 6

6 a.m.  – Xfinity garage opens

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 – 9:25 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

9:40 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

10:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – Alsco 300; 300 laps/159.9 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 7

7 a.m. – Cup garage opens

Noon – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:30 p.m. – Driver introductions

2 p.m. – Food City 500; 500 laps; 266.5 miles (Fox Sports 1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

NASCAR America Motormouths: Biggest takeaway in first 7 Cup races

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 3, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NASCAR America crew on Wednesday’s “Motormouths” edition gave fans an education, so to speak.

When host Marty Snider asked “what’s your biggest takeaway in the first seven races of the year,” analysts Kyle Petty and A.J. Allmendinger broke things down on what has stood out the most to them through the first one-fifth of the NASCAR Cup season.

First, here’s what Petty had to say:

My takeaway this past week is optimism. I think that finally the package is coming into its own at a decent racetrack where we can see it really work. I didn’t see it at Atlanta, didn’t see it at Phoenix, you heard drivers complain about what it was doing, and we didn’t see what we thought we were going to see.

My biggest takeaway is there’s two organizations (Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske) that are just kicking everybody’s rear end, and there are some teams that have not risen to the occasion that I really thought would be in the mix right now, like the Hendrick organization. I think they did show up (at Texas), but I didn’t see them show up in the first six races – I’ll say Chase showed up at Martinsville.

They obviously took the first four to five races and said they have to do something, they have to revamp, and that shows the power of Hendrick Motorsports. You know how hard it is, when you start a season behind, you don’t catch up until you go to the next season a lot of times. An organization like Hendrick can be behind and catch up quick.”

Next, it was Allmendinger’s turn. And his admitted “shocker,” to no one’s surprise, was not a shocker at all:

This may not be a shocker to anybody, but Kyle Busch can pretty much drive anything in any type of package. I know Denny Hamlin won this weekend and he won at Daytona, and some of it was Kyle’s mistake like hitting the fence in traffic, but if that didn’t happen he’s still probably going to win the race.

It’s just crazy to me how good the guy is at figuring out and that 18 team as a whole, no matter what they give us, meaning NASCAR, that they’re going to go out and figure out how to make him fastest and Kyle Busch, more often than not, is going to figure out how to drive it better than anybody else – and he’s doing that.”

Petty wrapped up the back-and-forth by echoing Allmendinger’s take on Busch:

Kyle Busch is in a position where he can look back on a year and say there’s three that I just messed up, where most drivers look at the end of the year and say there’s three that I only had a shot to win. He has a shot legitimately to win every single week we go to the racetrack so far.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski