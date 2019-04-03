2020 sees Xfinity back at Martinsville, Trucks return to Richmond

The Xfinity Series will return to Martinsville Speedway in 2020 and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will return to Richmond Raceway, NASCAR announced in revealing next year’s schedules for both series.
The announcements come a week after the 2020 Cup schedule was revealed.
Like the Cup Series, both the Xfinity and Truck Series will hold their final playoff elimination races at Martinsville Speedway.
The Oct. 30 Truck race – the series’ only trip to Martinsville next year – will be held under the lights. The next day’s Xfinity race will be the series’ first on the short track since 2006 and just its second since 1994.
The Truck Series will return to Richmond Raceway (April 18) for its first visit to the short track since 2005.
Both series will again hold a doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with it coming on March 14.
Both series will also be part of the Cup Series’ doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in June.
The Trucks will race on June 27 (a Saturday), with the Xfinity Series competing on June 28.
Gateway Motorsports Park will host the Truck Series playoff opener on Aug. 21.
Richmond will serve as the site of the Xfinity Series playoff opener on Sept. 11.
The Xfinity Series’ first road-course race will come earlier, with a visit to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on May 30. The race is on Aug. 10 this year.
While the Cup Series will take two weeks off in August during the Olympics, the Xfinity and Truck Series will be in action during that time.
Trucks will have their annual dirt race at Eldora Speedway on Thursday, July 30.
Xfinity will visit Iowa Speedway for the second time two days later.
Below are the full schedules.
2020 Xfinity schedule
|DATE
|TRACK
|Saturday, Feb. 15
|Daytona International Speedway
|Saturday, Feb. 22
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, Feb. 29
|Auto Club Speedway
|Saturday, March 7
|ISM Raceway
|Saturday, March 14
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Saturday, March 21
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Saturday, March 28
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, April 4
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Saturday, April 25
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Saturday, May 2
|Dover International Speedway
|Saturday, May 23
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Saturday, May 30
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Saturday, June 6
|Michigan International Speedway
|Saturday, June 13
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, June 20
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Sunday, June 28
|Pocono Raceway
|Saturday, July 4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Friday, July 10
|Kentucky Speedway
|Saturday, July 18
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|Road America
|Saturday, Aug. 15
|Watkins Glen International
|Saturday, Aug. 22
|Dover International Speedway
|Friday, Aug. 28
|Daytona International Speedway
|Saturday, Sept. 5
|Darlington Raceway
|Friday, Sept. 11
|Richmond Raceway
|Friday, Sept. 18
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Saturday, Sept. 26
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, Oct. 10
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
|Saturday, Oct. 17
|Kansas Speedway
|Saturday, Oct. 24
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, Oct. 31
|Martinsville Speedway
|Saturday, Nov. 7
|ISM Raceway
2020 NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
|DATE
|TRACK
|Friday, Feb. 14
|Daytona International Speedway
|Friday, Feb. 21
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, March 14
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Friday, March 20
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Friday, March 27
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, April 18
|Richmond Raceway
|Friday, May 1
|Dover International Speedway
|Friday, May 15
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Saturday, May 30
|Kansas Speedway
|Friday, June 5
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Friday, June 12
|Iowa Speedway
|Friday, June 19
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Saturday, June 27
|Pocono Raceway
|Thursday, July 9
|Kentucky Speedway
|Thursday, July 30
|Eldora Speedway
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|Michigan International Speedway
|Friday, Aug. 21
|Gateway Motorsports Park
|Sunday, Sept. 6
|Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
|Thursday, Sept. 17
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Friday, Sept. 25
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Saturday, Oct. 3
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Friday, Oct. 30
|Martinsville Speedway
|Friday, Nov. 6
|ISM Raceway