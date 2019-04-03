Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

2020 sees Xfinity back at Martinsville, Trucks return to Richmond

By Daniel McFadinApr 3, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT
The Xfinity Series will return to Martinsville Speedway in 2020 and the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will return to Richmond Raceway, NASCAR announced in revealing next year’s schedules for both series.

The announcements come a week after the 2020 Cup schedule was revealed.

Like the Cup Series, both the Xfinity and Truck Series will hold their final playoff elimination races at Martinsville Speedway.

The Oct. 30 Truck race – the series’ only trip to Martinsville next year – will be held under the lights. The next day’s Xfinity race will be the series’ first on the short track since 2006 and just its second since 1994.

The Truck Series will return to Richmond Raceway (April 18) for its first visit to the short track since 2005.

Both series will again hold a doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with it coming on March 14.

Both series will also be part of the Cup Series’ doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in June.

The Trucks will race on June 27 (a Saturday), with the Xfinity Series competing on June 28.

Gateway Motorsports Park will host the Truck Series playoff opener on Aug. 21.

Richmond will serve as the site of the Xfinity Series playoff opener on Sept. 11.

The Xfinity Series’ first road-course race will come earlier, with a visit to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on May 30. The race is on Aug. 10 this year.

While the Cup Series will take two weeks off in August during the Olympics, the Xfinity and Truck Series will be in action during that time.

Trucks will have their annual dirt race at Eldora Speedway on Thursday, July 30.

Xfinity will visit Iowa Speedway for the second time two days later.

Below are the full schedules.

2020 Xfinity schedule

DATE TRACK
Saturday, Feb. 15 Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 22 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, Feb. 29 Auto Club Speedway
Saturday, March 7 ISM Raceway
Saturday, March 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 21 Homestead-Miami Speedway
Saturday, March 28 Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, April 4 Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, April 25 Talladega Superspeedway
Saturday, May 2 Dover International Speedway
Saturday, May 23 Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 30 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Saturday, June 6 Michigan International Speedway
Saturday, June 13 Iowa Speedway
Saturday, June 20 Chicagoland Speedway
Sunday, June 28 Pocono Raceway
Saturday, July 4 Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Friday, July 10 Kentucky Speedway
Saturday, July 18 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 1 Iowa Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 8 Road America
Saturday, Aug. 15 Watkins Glen International
Saturday, Aug. 22 Dover International Speedway
Friday, Aug. 28 Daytona International Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 5 Darlington Raceway
Friday, Sept. 11 Richmond Raceway
Friday, Sept. 18 Bristol Motor Speedway
Saturday, Sept. 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 10 Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
Saturday, Oct. 17 Kansas Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 24 Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 31 Martinsville Speedway
Saturday, Nov. 7 ISM Raceway

 

2020 NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE TRACK
Friday, Feb. 14 Daytona International Speedway
Friday, Feb. 21 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, March 14 Atlanta Motor Speedway
Friday, March 20 Homestead-Miami Speedway
Friday, March 27 Texas Motor Speedway
Saturday, April 18 Richmond Raceway
Friday, May 1 Dover International Speedway
Friday, May 15 Charlotte Motor Speedway
Saturday, May 30 Kansas Speedway
Friday, June 5 Texas Motor Speedway
Friday, June 12 Iowa Speedway
Friday, June 19 Chicagoland Speedway
Saturday, June 27 Pocono Raceway
Thursday, July 9 Kentucky Speedway
Thursday, July 30 Eldora Speedway
Saturday, Aug. 8 Michigan International Speedway
Friday, Aug. 21 Gateway Motorsports Park
Sunday, Sept. 6 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Thursday, Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway
Friday, Sept. 25 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Saturday, Oct. 3 Talladega Superspeedway
Friday, Oct. 30 Martinsville Speedway
Friday, Nov. 6 ISM Raceway

Kevin Harvick says NASCAR official should not air ‘dirty laundry’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 3, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick fired back Wednesday at a NASCAR executive for wondering if drivers parked at the end of pit road during group qualifying to force a change back to single-car qualifying.

Harvick made his comments on his “Happy Hours” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The show played comments Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, made on Monday’s “The Morning Drive” about qualifying. O’Donnell said: “I know the drivers did not like this qualifying before the season. Part of you says, ‘Are we doing this on purpose to get rid of it?’ “

After O’Donnell’s comments were played, Harvick was asked how the format can be fixed.

“Well, one way is not to air your dirty laundry on the radio,” Harvick said. “I feel like calling the drivers out and saying that they’re sitting at the end of pit road on purpose is probably not something that you should publicly say even if you think it.

“I wouldn’t flatter yourself with that thinking because of the fact we’re all sitting down there trying to figure out how to be first. I don’t want to be fourth. I want to be first. The best way to be first with this particular rules package is to be last. Qualifying is a drafting game and you have to wait. Nobody wants to go out first. Daniel Suarez went out and made a lap by himself and he was good with being fourth.

“I think as I look at that side of it, our job is, if it’s coming down to NASCAR and the teams trying to outdo themselves, that’s bad for everybody. (O’Donnell) referred to the drivers having a meeting. Those were driver council meetings, private meetings that were held, and I think a lot of us voiced our concern. … We all like group qualifying. Group qualifying is great. You’ve got multiple cars on the race track, you’ve got a lot of things happening, but it doesn’t work when you can draft because you wind up in these situations.”

On changes to make, Harvick said:

“The only way to fix qualifying with cars that draft is to have single-car qualifying on the superspeedways and the mile-and-a-half race tracks. That’s the only way to fix it.

“Any time that you have a draft, the guy in second is going to be faster than the guy in first as long as he’s close enough. That’s one of the unforeseen consequences that have come with this rules package that have impeded qualifying sessions that we’ve had this year at Texas, at (Auto Club) Speedway, at Las Vegas.

“It didn’t happen at Atlanta. I don’t know if that was for handling or we just didn’t know enough at that particular point, but it doesn’t work and we told them it wouldn’t work in September and now we’re kind of getting the finger pointed at us from a drivers standpoint and referred to as trying to sit at the end of pit road and do this on purposes so it will go away. That’s not the case.

“We’re all sitting down there and trying to figure out how we can somehow manage ourself in a hole to be first. That’s really what it’s about. Whatever the rules are, however you want to manage everything, it’s about being first at the end of the day and trying to be the pole-sitter and the best way to do that is to wait until you get in position behind the most amount of cars to be last (in line).”

At Auto Club Speedway, all 12 drivers in the final round failed to complete a lap before time expired because they waited on someone else to go out to lead the draft.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said that day: “I saw obviously what our fans don’t want, obviously, having the last 12 cars wait until they couldn’t get a time posted on the board and kind of making a mockery out of the qualifying is not what we expect for our fans.”

After NASCAR sent a memo to teams about changes to how cars are to be aligned on pit road during qualifying, there were still issues last weekend at Texas. Harvick’s teammate, Clint Bowyer, failed to advance from the first round and expressed his displeasure with the format.

“I guess this is a make-up-the-rules-as-we-go event in qualifying,” Bowyer said. “It’s sad. Those people up (in the stands) there paid a lot of money to bring their families here and watch qualifying sessions and people try to go out and do their best. You’re just sitting around (on pit road) and waiting because you only know your best is good enough if the guy in front of you does a good job. That’s not qualifying.”

What can be done?

“Learn from your mistakes,” Bowyer said. “That’s how you get better. Learn from your mistakes. We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.”

O’Donnell was asked Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about qualifying and what could be done.

“We’re going to look at every option, including the possibility of going to single-car qualifying,” O’Donnell said. “The reason we haven’t is that’s on the teams. That’s parts and pieces. We’ve tried to be as efficient as possible trying this method of (group) qualifying.

“But we’re definitely going to look at it and see what we can do. We’ve got a couple of weeks to do that. We’ll make adjustments as needed.”

Asked if he was angered by what’s happened in qualifying, O’Donnell said “absolutely” and added:

“I think it’s ridiculous, candidly,” he said. “I know the drivers did not like this qualifying before the season. Part of you says, ‘Are we doing this on purpose to get rid of it?’ I know it can be done. I know we have the best drivers in the world and crew chiefs to figure it out. We seem to want to outdo each other, and that results in sitting on pit road.

“We’ll react to it. We’ll make the right call and get it right. We don’t want to see cars sitting on pit road for 8 minutes. That’s not NASCAR racing. We’ll make the fix there.”

 

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to join NBC’s Indianapolis 500 broadcast

Getty Images
By Dustin LongApr 3, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
NBC Sports announced its broadcaster lineup for this year’s Indianapolis 500. Here is the release from NBC Sports:

Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of racing’s most popular personalities and an NBC Sports motorsports analyst, will attend his first Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, as a member of NBC Sports’ broadcast team when the 103rd iteration of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing airs on NBC for the first time.

This marks the latest in a series of major announcements for NBC Sports’ first-ever presentation of the Indy 500. Earlier this year, NBC Sports announced that Mike Tirico will host its coverage, and former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick will serve as an analyst alongside Tirico. In addition to Earnhardt Jr., NBC Sports motorsports host Krista Voda and reporter Rutledge Wood will contribute to the network’s Indy 500 presentation.

Earnhardt Jr. made 17 career appearances and registered five top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He will serve as a roving reporter on race day, exploring the expansive scene that includes hundreds of thousands of spectators at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and contributing to NBC Sports’ pre-race, in-race, and post-race coverage alongside Wood. Earnhardt Jr. will also be featured on NBCSN’s Indy 500 coverage originating from Indianapolis Motor Speedway during race week.

Earnhardt Jr. amassed 26 NASCAR Cup Series victories during his storied career, including two Daytona 500 wins, and joined NBC Sports’ NASCAR broadcast team following his retirement from full-time racing in 2017.

“Dale Jr. is one of the most popular personalities in racing history, so adding Dale to our inaugural broadcast the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on NBC was a no-brainer.” said Sam Flood, Executive Producer and President, Production, NBC Sports & NBCSN. “Dale has never been able to attend the 500, and now he will have the opportunity to experience every aspect of this massive event –  from the party in the Snake Pit and the hundreds of thousands of fans in the grandstands, to the key strategic decisions and bold moves on track that will ultimately crown the 103rd Indy 500 champion.”

“I can’t wait. This is an event I have wanted to attend for as long as I can remember,” said Earnhardt Jr. “To get this first Indy 500 experience in this capacity – as part of the broadcast team with NBC Sports – is a dream. That said, I fully understand the responsibility we have of bringing this race to television viewers across the country. There’s no better broadcast team to do it. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”

In addition to his work on NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage, Earnhardt Jr. has also contributed to the network’s presentations of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Super Bowl LII, and the Stanley Cup Final.

NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES FULL INDIANAPOLIS 500 BROADCAST TEAM

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and Paul Tracy (analyst) will call NBC Sports’ inaugural Indianapolis 500 broadcast on NBC, which will feature a total of 14 commentators, the most-ever for NBC Sports’ coverage of IndyCar. Bell and Tracy have combined to make 19 career Indy 500 starts. Tracy was the runner-up in the 2002 Indy 500, while Bell registered a career-best fourth-place Indy 500 finish in 2009. Diffey, who will call his first Indy 500 this May for NBC, has called many of motorsports’ most prestigious events, including the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

NBC Sports’ comprehensive Indy 500 commentary team includes host Mike Tirico and former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick (studio analyst). Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood will provide on-site reports from in and around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Krista Voda will also host pre- and post-race festivities.

Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis will serve as pit reporters for NBC Sports’ Indianapolis 500 coverage, along with IndyCar Insider Robin Miller and reporter Dillon Welch.

The 2019 IndyCar season is the first under a new media rights agreement that was announced in March 2018 in which NBC Sports Group acquired the exclusive rights to all NTT IndyCar Series races – including the Indianapolis 500 for the first time – qualifying and practice sessions, and Indy Lights races across its numerous platforms. Click here for more information.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series continues Sunday, April 7, with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama from Barber Motorsports Park at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

Tyler Reddick to get his Dolly Parton on with Bristol sponsorship

Richard Childress Racing
By Daniel McFadinApr 3, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
We woke up this morning expecting to write about NASCAR.

We did not wake up anticipating writing about country music legend Dolly Parton.

But Richard Childress Racing has delivered a gift we didn’t know we needed in the form of Tyler Reddick‘s sponsorship for this Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

You won’t be able to miss Reddick’s No. 2 Chevrolet as it speeds around the half-mile track. First, its very pink scheme makes it stand out.

Also, Parton’s smiling profile graces the hood as part of sponsorship from Dolly Records, Parton’s music label.

The rest of the car will feature logos from each of Parton’s Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, attractions: Dollywood, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction, Dollywood’s Splash Country and the soon-to-open Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

Pigeon Forge is located roughly 108 miles southwest of Bristol.

“It’s an honor to represent Dolly Parton and her variety of businesses on our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Reddick said in a press release. “Dolly is an icon and has had a lot of success in her career, which is something I admire while trying to build my own success in NASCAR.

“Hopefully, we can take Dolly and the No. 2 Camaro to Victory Lane this weekend in her home state of Tennessee. I think that would be really special for everyone who is a fan of hers.”

Parton chose a good team to partner with.

Reddick is one of the four Xfinity drivers who is part of the first Dash 4 Cash race of the season. Reddick will compete against Michael Annett, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe, with the highest-placing driver claiming a $100,000 bonus.

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Bristol

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 3, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch’s reign as unanimous No. 1 pick in four of the previous five weeks in the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings came to an end this week – but it was close. Busch fell one point short of another sweep as voted by NBC sports writers. Denny Hamlin was the only other driver to be voted for the top spot.

Still, Busch remains No. 1 in the rankings as the Cup series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, where he’s the defending winner of the Food City 500.

Making the biggest jump this week is Clint Bowyer (from outside last week’s top 10 to No. 7 this week), and Jimmie Johnson moves into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 10. The biggest drop in the rankings was Ryan Blaney, who fell from No. 5 last week to outside the top 10 this week.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings look:

1. Kyle Busch (39 points): He slipped up late in the Texas Cup race, but still managed to bring his car home 10th. No one else has finished in the top 10 in every race this year. He’s yet to have an outright bad race. Oh, and he won on Friday and Saturday, again. Last week: 1st.

2. Denny Hamlin (37 points): It was beyond impressive Hamlin was able to win in Texas after a multitude of issues on pit road, including two penalties. His win gives him three top fives in the last four races and he’s yet to finish worse than 11th. Last week: 4th.

(tie) 3. Kevin Harvick (23 points): He may have seemed dismal after finishing eighth at Texas, but he remains one of the most consistent drivers on the circuit this season: he hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since Daytona. That elusive win he’s been searching for will come soon enough – and many more are likely to follow. Last week: 3rd.

(tie) 3. Brad Keselowski (23 points): After an Xfinity DNF and Sunday’s mechanical issues, Keselowski probably wanted to leave Texas quickly. Regardless, he’s still one of the strongest drivers so far this year. Last week: 2nd.

5. Aric Almirola (19 points): Gets a bump up after earning a career-best sixth straight top 10 and doing so while fighting a stomach bug that had him vomiting all night before the race. Could the No. 10 Ford become the lead car for Stewart-Haas Racing? Last week: (tie) 7th.

6. Joey Logano (18 points): Won Stage 1 at Texas before being taken out of contention by a penalty and a bizarre hood malfunction. It’s now on to Bristol, where he has two wins. Last week: 6th.

7. Clint Bowyer (17 points): After starting 25th thanks to Friday’s qualifying controversy, Bowyer had a chance at the win late before his final pit stop. He placed a season-best second and now has consecutive top 10s. Last week: not in top 10

8. Kurt Busch (15 points): Bounced back from a 30th starting spot to place ninth for his fifth top 10 through seven races. Didn’t reach five top 10s in 2018 until race No. 11 at Dover. Is carrying the banner even more for Chip Ganassi Racing with Kyle Larson’s struggles. Last week: 10th.

(tie) 9. Martin Truex Jr. (10 points): Led 10 laps, his most this season, before placing 12th, his first finish outside the top 10 since Daytona. A notch below where he’s been lately, but a top 15 is still solid. Last week: (tie) 7th.

(tie) 9. Jimmie Johnson (10 points): Led most of the first stage and more laps than in his entire 2018 season. Johnson isn’t “back” yet, but he showed a good first step toward it with his first top five in 10 months. Rebounded so well from Martinsville, he gets the nod as this week’s top Hendrick driver. Last week: not in top 10.

Others receiving votes: Ryan Blaney (3 points), Daniel Suarez (3), Chase Elliott (2), William Byron (1).

