Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bump & Run: What should NASCAR do about qualifying?

By Dustin LongApr 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

How would you fix qualifying?

Nate Ryan: Single-car sessions for all tracks longer than 1.5 miles. If necessary, make qualifying the last thing on Saturday or Sunday morning prerace to allow for impounding and keeping teams in race setups. 

Dustin Long: What’s the purpose of qualifying? Is it about entertainment or competition? If it’s about entertainment, keep group qualifying everywhere and cut the time to maybe three minutes per round to limit how much the cars park on pit road. If it’s about competition, then eliminate group qualifying and go back to single-car runs.

Jerry Bonkowski: Simple: Depending upon whether a track is wide (i.e., Fontana) or narrow (Martinsville, Indianapolis), I think NASCAR should put only two cars (at narrow tracks) or three cars (at wider tracks) out on the track at the same time to make qualifying efforts of just one lap (after a warm-up lap). No more waiting around or playing games on pit road. Force the cars to go out and lay down their best speed/time when they’re scheduled to do so. Like I said, it’s simple.

Daniel McFadin: On tracks longer than 1.5-miles I would line cars up on pit road in single file and send them out in 15-second intervals to avoid creating a draft.

Prior to Denny Hamlin’s victory Sunday, has the Daytona 500 winner been unjustly overlooked for having the best start to a season during his 14-year Cup career?

Nate Ryan: Yes, there probably were few who realized he was second in points before Texas. Though teammate Kyle Busch has been faster, Hamlin’s consistency has been impressive, and he’s qualifying as well as at any point in his career. His best start to a Cup season deserved more recognition, but Hamlin unfairly has been overlooked often in his 14 years on the circuit.

Dustin Long: He was in the past few weeks with so much attention devoted to Team Penske and Kyle Busch. If Hamlin keeps winning, he’ll get plenty of attention.

Jerry Bonkowski: I’m not sure if I would say unjustly overlooked, but Hamlin hasn’t necessarily been in conversations about who’s the best driver in Cup thus far this season. So much focus has been on Kyle Busch and the Team Penske drivers that Hamlin kind of got lost in the shuffle. But it’s hard to ignore a guy who has two wins, six top 10s and has not finished lower than 11th in a race thus far in 2019.

Daniel McFadin: While his best start should be recognized, it hasn’t been that flashy. In the races between his wins at Daytona and Texas he never finished better than fifth and led only 15 laps.

How will Kevin Harvick’s terse comments about performance be received at Stewart-Haas Racing, where the other three drivers seemed happy with their cars Sunday?

Nate Ryan: They probably went over with a thud, but that’s also how Harvick intends them to be taken. As the team’s alpha dog, Harvick believes SHR is at peak optimization when his car is leading the way. Though his teammates were all pleased by their Texas results, it had to be jarring that the 2014 champion was bringing up the rear simply because he was the slowest. It’ll be intriguing to observe how SHR adapts if that becomes a trend as Harvick has been virtually the lead driver of every team he’s been on since his 2001 entry to Cup. 

Dustin Long: Crew chief Rodney Childers also expressed his disappointment after the race on social media. This just isn’t on Harvick. Stewart-Haas Racing had all four of its drivers win races last year. Now, nearly a fifth of the way through the season, the team is winless. I wouldn’t expect anyone to be happy about that at SHR.

Jerry Bonkowski: It was merely Kevin being Kevin. He’s kind of like Kyle Busch — anything less than a win means it’s been a bad race. It also could be an indicator of the increasing frustration Harvick has had in each race, still unable to get his first win of 2019.

Daniel McFadin: While I can understand Harvick’s frustration in SHR and specifically him not winning yet, his comments are hard to accept when two teammates had their best finish of the year at Texas and all four cars have finished in the top 10 two weeks in a row.

Hendrick Motorsports had three drivers lead and two finish in the top six at Texas. What do you make of the organization’s performance?

Nate Ryan: Aside from a victory, Texas was a mission accomplished morale booster for this proud organization, which showed it still can play catch-up. After the past two weeks, it seems as if momentum is building.

Dustin Long: Nice run for the organization but there’s still more work to do, as Jeff Andrews, the team’s GM, told me after the race.

Jerry Bonkowski: It’s only one race. While it certainly seems like HMS has potentially turned a corner, I won’t be fully convinced the organization is back on the right track until it has consistent multi-finishers in the top 10, not to mention race winners.

Daniel McFadin: It’s a feel good story after the previous six races, but I’m sure no one at Hendrick is completely satisfied and won’t be until this is a regular occurrence.

Should NASCAR be using more traction compound on every track after drivers hailed its efficacy at Texas?

Nate Ryan: No. Sunday’s race conditions were as much a result of the cooler weather and minimal tire wear. Turning traction compound into a weekly crutch has its pitfalls. 

Dustin Long: It hasn’t always worked as intended at some tracks, but that shouldn’t deter officials from examining where traction compound can enhance the racing.

Jerry Bonkowski: I’m torn on this one. While I understand the traction compound helps, I’m also a purist in the sense I don’t like to see artificial ways to create traction. It should come from the rubber on the tires only in my mind.

Daniel McFadin: I’m all for tracks attempting, at least once, to improve racing with traction compound. There’s no harm in that.

NASCAR America: How crew chief’s gamble propelled Hamlin to Texas win

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denny Hamlin may have won Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, but his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, may have been the biggest winner of all.

Gabehart’s gutsy pit calls, not to mention talking Hamlin down and keeping him calm after issues with an uncontrolled tire, speeding and running out of fuel, were the biggest keys and turning point that allowed Hamlin to take the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to victory lane for the second time this season.

On Monday’s NASCAR America, our analysts – Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett – all agreed that Gabehart’s signal calling atop the pit box was as crucial as what Hamlin did behind the wheel.

It takes good strategy, takes good execution and the 11 recovers from all of that,” Letarte said matter-of-factly.

Burton went one step further, pointing out that it wasn’t just good strategy, but the race was long enough that it gave Gabehart the ability to gamble at times to optimize that strategy.

Sometimes you have to gamble to get track position right now,” Burton said. “Maybe that hurts you later, but you get that track position and cautions lay the way where you never give it up.

Those are the types of decisions you have to make right then and there. … What I saw Sunday was track position was king. And whatever you had to do to get track position at the right time of the race – which may have been a gamble, may not have been something that maybe didn’t work out – but you had to try it right then and just hope you caught the cautions right.”

One of the most difficult decisions Gabehart had to make was not to take tires late in the race – something that many of his crew chief counterparts chose to go in the opposite direction.

It was a very difficult decision to wrestle with (not to take tires),” Gabehart admitted during a post-race interview. “For our car and the performance and everything we were seeing, it wasn’t just a track position oriented race because we found a way to give that away a lot in the race.

But minimum time on pit road and for our scenario each time, it just made the most sense and fortunately it worked out.”

While Hamlin may have privately questioned Gabehart’s strategy, it proved spot-on.

(Gabehart) didn’t roll Denny under the bus for speeding, they may have had an out of gas issue, then they had the uncontrolled tire,” Letarte said. “But the simple fact is they continued to work together and more importantly the crew chief kept taking swings, he wasn’t out of the game.

He always had a plan. They may not always work, but I love a crew chief with a plan.”

Gabehart was indeed that man with a plan and Hamlin and the rest of the No. 11 team were the big beneficiaries.

Entry lists for NASCAR at Bristol

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Cup – Food City 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox Sports 1)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

The No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet will once again have Bayley Currey behind the wheel, while Joey Gase is back in the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota and Quin Houff will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Click here for the Cup Series entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

There are no NASCAR Cup drivers entered since it is a Dash 4 Cash event. No driver that scores points in the Cup Series is eligible to compete in the four Dash 4 Cash races.

Others of note: Bayley Currey will drive the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet, while Harrison Burton will make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Click here for the Xfinity Series entry list.

NOTE: The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off for more than a month until the Jegs 200 on May 3 at Dover International Speedway.  

 

NASCAR America today at 6-7 p.m. ET; what was Sunday’s turning point?

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the action from the weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will analyze the past weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Among the high points they’ll discuss: the turning point of Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Wood Brothers Racing hauler involved in crash on way back from Texas

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Wood Brothers Racing hauler containing Paul Menard’s NASCAR Cup car was reportedly involved in a traffic crash this morning in Birmingham, Alabama.

The hauler and rig were reportedly on their way back from Texas Motor Speedway to the team’s home base in Mooresville, North Carolina, when the accident occurred.

A team spokesman told NBC Sports: “We can confirm that our team’s race hauler was involved in an accident in Birmingham, as it was returning to Mooresville from Ft. Worth. There were no injuries and our transportation team was not at fault. The tractor was the only piece of equipment damaged.”

The team’s Twitter account also had the following posts:

Follow @JerryBonkowski