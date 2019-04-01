Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR might return to single-car qualifying on drafting tracks

By Nate RyanApr 1, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

After another controversial group qualifying session on a drafting-style track, NASCAR chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said a return to single-car qualifying is being considered.

“We’re going to look at every option, including the possibility of going to single-car qualifying,” O’Donnell said in his weekly Monday interview on SiriusXM NASCAR’s “The Morning Drive” program. “The reason we haven’t is that’s on the teams. That’s parts and pieces. We’ve tried to be as efficient as possible trying this method of (group) qualifying.

“But we’re definitely going to look at it and see what we can do. We’ve got a couple of weeks to do that. We’ll make adjustments as needed.”

A NASCAR spokesman said any potential change would happen only on drafting tracks; single-car qualifying isn’t being considered for short tracks such as Bristol Motor Speedway (site of Sunday’s race) where drafting doesn’t happen.

The next track at which group qualifying could be problematic is Kansas Speedway, which will play host May 11 to the Cup Series. NASCAR already has been using single-car qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway (site of the April 28 race) for a few years.

When the lower-horsepower 2019 rules package created more drafting at larger speedways aside from Talladega and Daytona International Speedway, there was speculation that NASCAR would tweak group qualifying (which made its debut five years ago) at those tracks.

But citing the need for “show business” in qualifying, officials have resisted calls for change this season despite debacles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Auto Club Speedway (where there were no recorded speeds in the final round) and most recently last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. Despite new rules to incentivize teams, the Friday session still resulted in controversy.

Clint Bowyer was particularly upset with NASCAR after feeling he was blocked in by Ryan Newman during the session. Bowyer playfully chided officials about it after finishing second Sunday at Texas.

Drivers have spent nearly the entire final round of each session waiting idle in the pits because the first car to leave is at a disadvantage without a drafting partner (though Daniel Suarez qualified fourth as a single car at Texas).

The strategy results in long periods of inactivity during qualifying.

“It’s really unfortunate for the fans,” O’Donnell said Monday. “It’s miraculous that Daniel Suarez is able to make a lap on his own and qualify fourth, so I don’t know how that’s possible based on all the data the teams seem to be putting together to sit on the end of pit road and wait.

“I think the one clarification on our end, we instructed (Newman) to move. He did that. I think Clint Bowyer could have gotten out and gotten past (Newman), but regardless of that, the optics of what is taking place with the teams is not tenable for us with the fans.”

Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick weighed in with a suggestion Monday morning.

O’Donnell replied “absolutely” when asked whether he was angered by the incessant controversy and openly wondered whether drivers were trying to subvert the process.

“I think it’s ridiculous, candidly,” he said. “I know the drivers did not like this qualifying before the season. Part of you says, ‘Are we doing this on purpose to get rid of it?’ I know it can be done. I know we have the best drivers in the world and crew chiefs to figure it out. We seem to want to outdo each other, and that results in sitting on pit road.

“We’ll react to it. We’ll make the right call and get it right. We don’t want to see cars sitting on pit road for 8 minutes. That’s not NASCAR racing. We’ll make the fix there.”

O’Donnell said any switch would be met by resistance from team owners who lobbied for group qualifying to help hold down costs. A move to single-car qualifying would mean teams focusing on more expensive and specialized parts and pieces.

“If we have to go back to single car, simple,” he said. “We’ll do that. It won’t be popular with some of the owners, but unfortunately, we’re getting put in this position.”

In an interview 45 minutes later on “The Morning Drive”, crew chief Todd Gordon said he liked the current system of group qualifying on drafting tracks, suggesting it needed better elucidation.

“The problem is we’re not explaining what the strategies are, what the pieces are,” said Gordon, the crew chief for Joey Logano. “I like it. If the fan base or NASCAR doesn’t like it, we’ll adapt to what’s next.”

Sitting idle for long stretches during qualifying is just part of the strategy, Gordon said.

“It’s not that we’re doing something deviant,” he said. “We’re doing something that’s been laid out by NASCAR. … That’s the biggest problem. We haven’t done a good job to explain to our fan base, our TV partners, our radio partners what’s going on and what the strategy is and what the rules are.

“There’s a structure here, and we maximize our opportunity as it unfolds.”

Texas winners & losers

By Dustin LongApr 1, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Fans: The rules package, along with the traction compound applied in the corners, and cool weather helped keep the field closer together and created numerous opportunities for side-by-side racing. Fans got to see one of the better races at Texas in recent years. This was the best performance of the rules package in its first six races of use.

Denny Hamlin: Of course, he won. But he came back from two pit road penalties, missing pit road and running out of fuel briefly. The last time a Cup driver overcame two penalties on pit road and won was Brad Keselowski at Talladega in October 2014. That’s one thing in a restrictor-plate race but this was harder. Cautions played perfectly for Hamlin and crew chief Chris Gabehart made the right calls. Still work to do to clean things up, but it’s easier to do so after a victory.

William Byron and Jimmie Johnson: Byron’s sixth-place finish was one spot shy of his career best. Byron also scored only his second top 10 in the last 20 races. Johnson’s fifth-place finish was his first top five in the last 29 races. Encouraging signs for Hendrick Motorsports but work remains for the organization.

Jeb Burton: In his first start of the season in the Xfinity Series, he drove his JR Motorsports car to a fifth-place finish. It was one spot off his career-best finish in 26 series starts.

LOSERS

Kyle Busch: Yes, he remains the only Cup driver to finish in the top 10 in every race this year and was coming off wins in the Truck and Xfinity race at Texas, but he earns this spot for being “impatient” as he said and slamming the wall while running fourth, ending his hopes of sweeping the weekend. He had been leading when his car got loose and he fell to fourth. A few laps later, he hit the wall. He finished 10th but could have been celebrating in Victory Lane on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick: His eighth-place finish is his sixth consecutive top-10 finish but that didn’t appease him after the race. “Our day was a disaster,” he said after the race. Our car drove terrible and that pretty much sums it up. We’re further off than we were last week. We haven’t been close to a race-winning car in a race yet.”

Cup qualifying: Confusion and chaos were still themes of the group qualifying format that led Clint Bowyer to say: “We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.” Jay Fabian, Cup series director, said that NASCAR would do “whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again.”

Team Penske: After the great start to the season (three wins in the first six races), it all came crashing down on this team. Mechanical issues caused Ryan Blaney to finish 37th. Brad Keselowski lost about 50 laps because of mechanical woes and finished 36th. Joey Logano had issues with his hood that needed to be repaired and placed 17th. A forgettable day for this organization.

Aric Almirola fights through stomach bug for sixth straight top 10

By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While it wasn’t a race-winning effort like Brad Keselowski at Atlanta last month, Aric Almirola fought through a stomach illness to manage an impressive showing in Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Without a relief driver on standby, the Stewart-Haas Racing piloted his No. 10 Ford to a seventh-place finish.

Almirola felt “tired” and “really, really depleted” after his sixth consecutive top 10, a career-best streak.

“It was a long night last night. I didn’t sleep at all, throwing up with a stomach bug,” Almirola said. “I haven’t been able to keep anything down, so I’m just really hungry, and I’m really tired.”

Almirola joins Keselowski at Atlanta and Austin Dillon at Auto Club Speedway in notable driver performances this year despite illnesses. Dillon finished 10th for his first top 10 of the year.

While Keselowski and Dillon had relief drivers on standby, missing Sunday’s race wasn’t an option as far as Almirola was concerned.

“We don’t get to call in sick,” Almirola said. “That’s the challenging part of our job occasionally. The flu or a cold or a stomach bug pops up and you’ve got to fight through it.

“I’m really proud of everybody on our Smithfield Prime Fresh Ford Mustang.  We had a good car and track position there and strategy and pit stops and stuff, and we still got out of here with a top 10, so that’s six in a row. I’m proud of that.”

Hendrick Motorsports places two cars in top 10 but ‘still a lot of work to do’

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — Three of its cars led, two finished in the top 10 and one placed fifth Sunday for Hendrick Motorsports, but Jeff Andrews, the team’s general manager, noted that there is “still a lot of work to do.”

Jimmie Johnson led the organization with his season-high fifth-place finish. It marked his first top five since last year’s Coca-Cola 600, which was 10 months ago.

William Byron matched his career best with a sixth-place finish. Chase Elliott was 13th, while Alex Bowman placed 18th in a backup car. Johnson (60 laps), Elliott (35) and Byron (15) combined to lead nearly a third of the 334-lap race.

“Our goal was to go out today and execute a clean race and take the cars we had starting up front there and keep them there all day,” Andrews told NBC Sports. “Certainly the way … the midway part of the race played out was strategy … and shuffled that up. The encouraging thing was that we were able to claw our way back up through there.”

Sunday marked the first time this season that Hendrick Motorsports placed two cars in the top 10. With Elliott’s runner-up finish last weekend at Martinsville and Johnson’s fifth on Sunday, it was the first time this year Hendrick cars have finished in the top five in consecutive weekends.

Andrews said the organization has worked in all areas from engine to aero to improve its cars this season.

“Certainly a good step for us, not all the way there by any means,” he said. “I think for everybody to feel a little bit better, we need to go to Kansas and some other intermediate tracks and have similar days.”

Johnson said the big difference was having a faster car. His No. 48 Chevrolet was quick in qualifying and practice and carried that through the race, leading the opening 59 laps from the pole. But when he got back in traffic, he struggled. It wasn’t as much as he did at Las Vegas, but there’s still work to do there.

“Driving way better in traffic,” Johnson said. “I think we found a really good direction. This was a great learning point for us. Vegas went so badly we kind of scrapped it all and started all over. Atlanta, scrapped it all and started over. Fontana was OK, still not what we needed. Now that we have not only the 48 running well, but all the cars had speed, we have a great foundation to build from.”

Byron said the speed difference was noticeable Sunday.

“Just faster cars,” he said. “We were faster down the straightaways and faster in the corners a little bit. It just felt like our cars were faster. It didn’t really handle that different, but we were quicker and able to make passes and drive away and that felt good.”

NASCAR taking six cars to wind tunnel for evaluation

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR announced after Sunday’s race that it will take six cars to the wind tunnel.

Two cars were taken from each manufacturer for evaluation.

From Toyota, NASCAR took Martin Truex Jr.‘s No. 19 of Joe Gibbs Racing (finished 12th) and Erik Jones‘ No. 20 of JGR (fourth).

From Chevrolet, NASCAR took William Byron‘s No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports (sixth) and Kurt Busch‘s No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (ninth).

From Ford, NASCAR took Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (eighth) and Paul Menard‘s No. 21 of the Wood Brothers (19th).

NASCAR did not take Denny Hamlin‘s winning JGR Toyota, which was torn down as part of the postrace inspection. A key factor for NASCAR was picking cars with limited damage to provide more accurate readings in the wind tunnel.

NASCAR did the same thing after this race last year, taking six cars (two from each manufacturer).

The cars taken last year were the No. 1 of Chip Ganassi Racing (finished third), the No. 9 of Hendrick Motorsports (11th), the No. 4 of Stewart-Haas Racing (second), the No. 22 of Team Penske (sixth), the No. 18 of Joe Gibbs Racing (first) and the No. 20 of Joe Gibbs Racing (fourth).