Entry lists for NASCAR at Bristol

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Cup – Food City 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox Sports 1)

Thirty-eight cars are entered.

The No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet will once again have Bayley Currey behind the wheel, while Joey Gase is back in the No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota and Quin Houff will pilot Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Click here for the Cup Series entry list.

Xfinity – Alsco 300 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

Thirty-seven cars are entered.

There are no NASCAR Cup drivers entered.

Others of note: Bayley Currey will drive the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet, while Harrison Burton will make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Click here for the Xfinity Series entry list.

NOTE: The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off for more than a month until the Jegs 200 on May 3 at Dover International Speedway.  

 

NASCAR America: How crew chief’s gamble propelled Hamlin to Texas win

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin may have won Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, but his crew chief, Chris Gabehart, may have been the biggest winner of all.

Gabehart’s gutsy pit calls, not to mention talking Hamlin down and keeping him calm after issues with an uncontrolled tire, speeding and running out of fuel, were the biggest keys and turning point that allowed Hamlin to take the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to victory lane for the second time this season.

On Monday’s NASCAR America, our analysts – Steve Letarte, Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett – all agreed that Gabehart’s signal calling atop the pit box was as crucial as what Hamlin did behind the wheel.

It takes good strategy, takes good execution and the 11 recovers from all of that,” Letarte said matter-of-factly.

Burton went one step further, pointing out that it wasn’t just good strategy, but the race was long enough that it gave Gabehart the ability to gamble at times to optimize that strategy.

Sometimes you have to gamble to get track position right now,” Burton said. “Maybe that hurts you later, but you get that track position and cautions lay the way where you never give it up.

Those are the types of decisions you have to make right then and there. … What I saw Sunday was track position was king. And whatever you had to do to get track position at the right time of the race – which may have been a gamble, may not have been something that maybe didn’t work out – but you had to try it right then and just hope you caught the cautions right.”

One of the most difficult decisions Gabehart had to make was not to take tires late in the race – something that many of his crew chief counterparts chose to go in the opposite direction.

It was a very difficult decision to wrestle with (not to take tires),” Gabehart admitted during a post-race interview. “For our car and the performance and everything we were seeing, it wasn’t just a track position oriented race because we found a way to give that away a lot in the race.

But minimum time on pit road and for our scenario each time, it just made the most sense and fortunately it worked out.”

While Hamlin may have privately questioned Gabehart’s strategy, it proved spot-on.

(Gabehart) didn’t roll Denny under the bus for speeding, they may have had an out of gas issue, then they had the uncontrolled tire,” Letarte said. “But the simple fact is they continued to work together and more importantly the crew chief kept taking swings, he wasn’t out of the game.

He always had a plan. They may not always work, but I love a crew chief with a plan.”

Gabehart was indeed that man with a plan and Hamlin and the rest of the No. 11 team were the big beneficiaries.

NASCAR America today at 6-7 p.m. ET; what was Sunday’s turning point?

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the action from the weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jeff Burton, Steve Letarte and NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will analyze the past weekend’s racing at Texas Motor Speedway.

Among the high points they’ll discuss: the turning point of Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Wood Brothers Racing hauler involved in crash on way back from Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiApr 1, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT
The Wood Brothers Racing hauler containing Paul Menard’s NASCAR Cup car was reportedly involved in a traffic crash this morning in Birmingham, Alabama.

The hauler and rig were reportedly on their way back from Texas Motor Speedway to the team’s home base in Mooresville, North Carolina, when the accident occurred.

A team spokesman told NBC Sports: “We can confirm that our team’s race hauler was involved in an accident in Birmingham, as it was returning to Mooresville from Ft. Worth. There were no injuries and our transportation team was not at fault. The tractor was the only piece of equipment damaged.”

The team’s Twitter account also had the following posts:

Harrison Burton to make Xfinity debut at Bristol for Joe Gibbs Racing

By Dustin LongApr 1, 2019, 4:28 PM EDT
Harrison Burton will make his Xfinity Series debut this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, one of eight races he’ll drive for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, the team announced Monday.

Burton’s Xfinity races this season will be Bristol (April 6), Iowa (June 16), New Hampshire (July 20), Richmond (Sept. 20), Charlotte Roval (Sept. 28), Dover (Oct. 5), Kansas (Oct. 19) and Texas (Nov. 2). DEX Imaging will be Burton’s sponsor.

“It’s going to be a life-changing experience for me,” Burton said during the announcement on Joe Gibbs Racing’s Facebook page. “I’ve been working my whole life for this.”

The 18-year-old son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, is competing full-time this season in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

In five Truck races this season, Harrison Burton’s best finish is fifth at Las Vegas. His career-best finish in the series is third at Iowa and Phoenix in 2018.