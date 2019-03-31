Today’s Cup race at Texas: Start time, lineup, more

FORT WORTH, Texas — Can an organization other than Team Penske or Joe Gibbs Racing win a Cup race? It hasn’t happened in the season’s first six races.
Or will Kyle Busch win and complete the sweep of Cup, Xfinity and Truck races this weekend at Texas?
Here’s the pertinent information for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m.
PRERACE: The crew chief and drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions will begin at 1:40 p.m. The invocation will be given by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 3 p.m. The 1st Calvary Division Army Band will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.
TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. PRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast, which is also available at goprn.com.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won the November playoff race (only to have his car fail inspection at the R&D Center). Ryan Blaney was second (also penalized for failing inspection after the race). Joey Logano was third. Kyle Busch won this event last April. Harvick was second. Jamie McMurray placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup.