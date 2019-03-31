Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Ryan Newman to start at rear at Texas

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Newman will start at the rear after his car failed inspection twice before Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He was to have started 18th.

NASCAR also ejected the team’s car chief, and Newman will be docked 15 minutes in the first practice next weekend at Bristol.

The only other car that will start at the rear is that of Alex Bowman. He went to a backup car after hitting the wall Friday.

Kyle Busch looks to complete Texas sweep in his third attempt

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kyle Busch seeks to become the first driver to sweep three national series NASCAR events in the same weekend at two different tracks.

Busch swept the Truck, Xfinity and Cup races at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.

He’ll try to do so today at Texas Motor Speedway. This will be his third attempt to do so at this 1.5-mile track.

He won both the Truck and Xfinity races at Texas in the fall of 2009 but finished 11th in the Cup race. He won the Truck and Xfinity races there in the fall of 2014 but finished fourth in the Cup race.

Busch has been concerned about his Cup car all weekend and even after his Xfinity win on Saturday, he said more work needed to be done.

“I’ve got a better Interstate Batteries Camry than I did (Friday),” Busch said Saturday after his Xfinity Series win. “We worked on it and tuned on it and made some headway but still not quite where I’d like it to be, but we’ve got to race it out.”

Busch enters today’s race having won nine of the 14 NASCAR nationals series races he’s started this season. He’s won all four Gander Outdoors Truck Series races he’s entered. He’s won three of the four Xfinity races he’s entered (finishing second in the race he didn’t win) and he has won two of the first six Cup races. He has an average finish of 1.8 in all those races. In Cup races only, his average finish falls to 2.7.

Today’s Cup race at Texas: Start time, lineup, more

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Can an organization other than Team Penske or Joe Gibbs Racing win a Cup race? It hasn’t happened in the season’s first six races.

Or will Kyle Busch win and complete the sweep of Cup, Xfinity and Truck races this weekend at Texas?

Here’s the pertinent information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:16 p.m.

PRERACE: The crew chief and drivers meeting is at noon. Driver introductions will begin at 1:40 p.m. The invocation will be given by Bret Shisler with Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 3 p.m. The 1st Calvary Division Army Band will perform the national anthem at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 85. Stage 2 ends on Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race with coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. Performance Racing Network will broadcast the race. PRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast, which is also available at goprn.com.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kevin Harvick won the November playoff race (only to have his car fail inspection at the R&D Center). Ryan Blaney was second (also penalized for failing inspection after the race). Joey Logano was third. Kyle Busch won this event last April. Harvick was second. Jamie McMurray placed third.

TO THE REAR: Alex Bowman (backup) and Ryan Newman (car failed inspection twice before race).

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the lineup.

Kyle Busch wins Texas Xfinity race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 30, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in a six-lap shootout, beating Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

It is Busch’s third Xfinity win this season and sets up a potential weekend sweep after he won Friday’s Truck Series race. Busch has finished in the top two in all four of his Xfinity starts this year. He’s also won nine of the 14 national NASCAR race’s he’s entered.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Jeb Burton.

Busch led 33 of the race’s 200 laps.

The final sprint was created by a caution for Jeremy Clements, who stalled on pit road during green flag stops with 11 laps to go. Bell led at the time over Reddick and Busch.

Busch took fuel only on the ensuing pit stop and was first off pit road.

“Not taking any tires certainly helped,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “We jumped the field there. I was worried about the restart. I just didn’t think there was going to be enough grip. This car certainly had enough grip in it.”

Bell led a race-high 127 laps before he lost the lead in the pits. He bounced back from a pit road speeding penalty after Stage 1 to compete for the win.

“(Busch) wasn’t better than us anywhere,” Bell told FS1. “He just had track position there. I really started to struggle there on the (last) long run. Whenever they said we were putting two tires on I was all for it. I didn’t get any better and those guys didn’t slow down.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Sieg stayed out of the pits during a late caution and held on for his first career stage win.

Click here for the race results.

Click here for points report.

NOTABLE: Texas was a qualifying race for the Dash 4 Cash program. The top four Xfinity regulars – Reddick, Bell, Briscoe and Michael Annett – will compete for a $100,000 bonus next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

WHAT’S NEXT: Bristol Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 6 on Fox Sports 1

Will Sunday’s Texas Cup race mirror Saturday’s final practice session?

Getty images
By Dustin LongMar 30, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Saturday’s final Cup practice showcased a large pack of cars running together, raising the question of if Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway might see that type of action.

“It does seem like here we’ve been running closer together than Fontana or Vegas or Atlanta,” Ryan Blaney said. “I think this track has a lot of grip. (Turns) 3 and 4 is easy, wide-open. (Turns) 1 and 2, you’re on the verge of like leaning on your right-rear tire to get grip, so, yeah, I could see us a little bit more packed together. It could be frustrating for us. If you’re packed together and get the lead or something and you can’t get away from that person, but that’s the way it is. 

“I do feel like we’ll be a little bit closer together. I mean, it’s going to get spread out a little bit over a 40-lap run. Good cars are going to rise to the occasion and then when the sun is out (Sunday), I think that’s going to have even more of an effect.  Everyone’s cars were driving pretty good today with it being so cold, so we’ll see.  But, yeah, I think this will be the place that you’ll see more of us kind of pack racing close together.”

NASCAR’s rules package this season is intended to keep the field closer together with the expectation that the best cars would still be the best. This package was not meant to create the type of racing that takes place at Daytona and Talladega.

Another key for Sunday’s race will be the traction compound that has been applied in the corners above the lower lane. That is being used to allow for multi-groove racing.

Denny Hamlin cautions about raising expectations for the race based on what happened in the final practice session. He notes that drivers ran in a group in practice at Las Vegas but “the race … didn’t pan out like that.”

He said that in practice cars are merging and leaving the pack and that changes the dynamics of the group.

That’s what makes for all of the practice mayhem, is people merging on and off the race track,” said Hamlin, fastest in Saturday’s final practice session. “So, I don’t think it’s necessarily indicative of what you’ll see.”

But should they be in a group, Kurt Busch, said it will be a challenging.

“Yeah, it’s pretty dirty when you’re right behind somebody,” he said. “And then as soon as you check-up, because there’s only the one little spot where we have to check-up (in Turns 1 and 2), it seems like it invites everybody in like a logjam right behind you. So, it’ll be pretty intense, I think, the way it’s all shaping up. I think what we saw in practice is what we’ll see in the race.”

Kyle Busch agrees with his brother.

“I think that’s what you’re going to see,” he said after his Xfinity Series win on Saturday. “It’s going to be interesting just to see exactly how the race plays out and what happens.”