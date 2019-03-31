Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results, points standings after Texas Cup race

By Nate RyanMar 31, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin rebounded from a shaky day in the pits to triumph Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway for his second Cup victory of the season.

Clint Bowyer finished second, followed by Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and pole-sitter Jimmie Johnson, who scored his first top five since 10 months ago in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600.

All seven races this season have been won by drivers with Joe Gibbs Racing or Team Penske.

Click here for the race results Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Points

Kyle Busch remained the leader in the standings with 310 points, eight ahead of his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

Kevin Harvick is the highest ranked winless driver in third.

Click here for the points standings after Texas.

What drivers said after the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin, winner: “Our car was really, really fast. We obviously saw that.  Once we got out front, we were able to pull away from the pack a little bit.  Got a little bit loose when we were racing our teammates in the 18 and the 20.  So wasn’t able to be as aggressive as I was earlier in the race.  We had a super fast car.  That’s why we won.

“I missed pit road under green, that cost us three or four seconds, as well.  I don’t know.  We tried every way we could to give it away, and we found a way to do it with this FedEx Camry.”

Clint Bowyer, finished 2nd: “We had to unclog ourselves.  Once we unclogged ourselves, we were really good. Our Mustangs were fast all weekend long.  Took a while for our Mustang to get good.  This Rush Trucks Center Cummins car to be honest was a little off all weekend long.  I was pretty nervous coming into the race.  (Crew chief) Mike (Bugarewicz) and everybody made some good adjustments, and then lean on your teammates.

“When you only have an hour’s worth of practice, it pulls you away from something you were trying, anything out of your wheelhouse.  Just kind of put us all back together with all four cars at Stewart‑Haas. All in all, hey, I wanted to catch him (Hamlin) bad.  He just come out of the pits way too far ahead of me.  Wasn’t much I could do about it.”

Daniel Suarez, finished 3rd: “It was a solid day, for sure. Overall I want to just say that I’m very proud of Stewart‑Haas Racing, everyone that makes this possible.  We’ve been working very hard to make our race cars better. Definitely we’re heading in the right direction. It’s the second week in a row that all Stewart‑Haas cars are in the top 10.  That’s something very good.”

Aric Almirola, finished 7th: “I’m tired.  It was a long night last night.  I didn’t sleep at all, throwing up with a stomach bug, so I’m really, really depleted.  I haven’t been able to keep anything down, so I’m just really hungry and I’m really tired. … We don’t get to call in sick.  That’s the challenging part of our job occasionally.  The flu or a cold or a stomach bug pops up and you’ve got to fight through it.  I’m really proud of everybody on our Smithfield Prime Fresh Ford Mustang.  We had a good car and track position there and strategy and pit stops and stuff and we still got out of here with a top 10, so that’s six in a row.  I’m proud of that.”

Kevin Harvick, finished 8th: “Our day was a disaster.  Our car drove terrible and that pretty much sums it up.”

Ryan Newman, finished 11th: “It was a good run for our Wyndham Rewards Ford.  We just didn’t have everything we needed.  I fought track position there for a while, but the guys did a good job.  We gained some spots in the pits, so it was a good day in general and our best finish of the year, but we still have some work to do.  We’ll keep working on it.  We’re just off a little bit on speed.  When you’re only lifting once it’s hard to make up much.”

Joey Logano, finished 17th: “Something came apart in the bracing underneath the hood, I believe, and then the hood started flaring all over the place.  The hood was gonna blow off the car if we didn’t get a caution, so we were able to fix it but went down a lap and there weren’t enough cautions to ever get the lucky dog.  We rode around in the lucky dog spot for a while, but never got that.  That really altered the handling once we had all the bearer bond on the front.  The car got really draggy and got real tight, but we won a stage.  I was proud of the speed that was in the car.  Our car was capable of winning the race, but didn’t have the opportunity to take advantage of it.”

Brad Keselowski, finished 36th: “Something broke out of nowhere.  We weren’t going very fast or anything and something in the back of the car broke and it won’t go.  It’s one of those really important parts as Kenny Schrader would say.”

Ryan Blaney, finished 37th: “A part broke off and leaked all the water out, so that’s the way it goes. It just seems that’s the way this season is going. We’ve had a shot to win pretty much every race and something happens. That’s getting old, but the car is fast. That’s the bright side, but I’m kind of tired of looking at the bright side. I want to actually start finishing where we should.  It’s just one of those days.”

Denny Hamlin overcomes pit woes to win Texas Cup race

By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, fighting back from two pit road penalties over the course of the day.

Hamlin earned his second win of the season following his victory in the Daytona 500. It is the 33rd win of his Cup career.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 45 laps and beat Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson.

Hamlin had to overcome penalties for speeding on Lap 64 and an uncontrolled tire on Lap 173. He also missed pit road under green during a pit cycle in Stage 1 and had a slow pit stop after a tire changer dropped a pit gun.

“Just a fast car. Give me a car that could really pass anyone in the field,” Hamlin told Fox. “That means a lot. It definitely was a different type of race here, trying to draft and everything and trying to get out of everyone’s way.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Joey Logano

STAGE 2 WINNER: Denny Hamlin

Race results and point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Kyle Busch led a race-high 66 laps but was forced to pit with 53 laps to go after making contact with the wall. He bounced back to finish 10th. Buschhas finished in the top 10 in every race … Erik Jones claimed his second top five of the year after he spun on Lap 15 … Clint Bowyer earned his second top five and best finish of the year … Daniel Suarez earned his first top five through seven races with Stewart-Haas Racing … Jimmie Johnson claimed his first top five of the season and his first since the Coca-Cola 600 in May.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Team Penske. The cars of Brad Keselowski (mechanical), Joey Logano (pit penalty, hood problems) and Ryan Blaney (engine) all finished outside the top 15Kyle Larson finished 39th after he wrecked in Stage 2

NOTABLE: Jimmie Johnson led 61 laps, topping the number of laps he led in all of 2018 (40 laps) … Joe Gibbs Racing has placed three cars in the top 10 in every race this season and at least one driver in the top five.

WHAT’S NEXT: Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway at 2 p.m. ET on April 7 on Fox Sports 1

Team Penske snakebitten and out of contention in Texas

By Daniel McFadinMar 31, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT
After being one of the two dominant teams in Cup through the first six races, Team Penske likely won’t have a say in the outcome of Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski, who has two wins this season, is 55 laps down in 37th with less than 100 laps to go after he had a lengthy visit to the garage in Stage 2 for a mechanical issue.

Keselowski will suffer his worst finish of the season.

“Something broke out of nowhere,” Keselowski said. “We weren’t going very fast or anything and something in the back of the car broke and it won’t go.  It’s one of those really important parts as Kenny Schrader would say.”

Joey Logano is also off the lead lap after being called for an uncontrolled tire penalty near the end of Stage 2. He then made another visit to the pits to fix a problem with his hood.

Ryan Blaney, the only winless Penske driver, started the third stage off strong by leading 45 laps but is out after suffering engine problems just shy of 100 laps to go.

“A part broke off and leaked all the water out, so that’s the way it goes,” Blaney said. “It just seems that’s the way this season is going. We’ve had a shot to win pretty much every race and something happens. That’s getting old, but the car is fast. That’s the bright side, but I’m kind of tired of looking at the bright side. I want to actually start finishing where we should.  It’s just one of those days.”

Ryan Newman to start at rear at Texas

By Dustin LongMar 31, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas – Ryan Newman will start at the rear after his car failed inspection twice before Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He was to have started 18th.

NASCAR also ejected the team’s car chief, and Newman will be docked 15 minutes in the first practice next weekend at Bristol.

The only other car that will start at the rear is that of Alex Bowman. He went to a backup car after hitting the wall Friday.