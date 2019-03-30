Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Will Sunday’s Texas Cup race mirror Saturday’s final practice session?

By Dustin LongMar 30, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Saturday’s final Cup practice showcased a large pack of cars running together, raising the question of if Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway might see that type of action.

“It does seem like here we’ve been running closer together than Fontana or Vegas or Atlanta,” Ryan Blaney said. “I think this track has a lot of grip. (Turns) 3 and 4 is easy, wide-open. (Turns) 1 and 2, you’re on the verge of like leaning on your right-rear tire to get grip, so, yeah, I could see us a little bit more packed together. It could be frustrating for us. If you’re packed together and get the lead or something and you can’t get away from that person, but that’s the way it is. 

“I do feel like we’ll be a little bit closer together. I mean, it’s going to get spread out a little bit over a 40-lap run. Good cars are going to rise to the occasion and then when the sun is out (Sunday), I think that’s going to have even more of an effect.  Everyone’s cars were driving pretty good today with it being so cold, so we’ll see.  But, yeah, I think this will be the place that you’ll see more of us kind of pack racing close together.”

NASCAR’s rules package this season is intended to keep the field closer together with the expectation that the best cars would still be the best. This package was not meant to create the type of racing that takes place at Daytona and Talladega.

Another key for Sunday’s race will be the traction compound that has been applied in the corners above the lower lane. That is being used to allow for multi-groove racing.

Denny Hamlin cautions about raising expectations for the race based on what happened in the final practice session. He notes that drivers ran in a group in practice at Las Vegas but “the race … didn’t pan out like that.”

He said that in practice cars are merging and leaving the pack and that changes the dynamics of the group.

That’s what makes for all of the practice mayhem, is people merging on and off the race track,” said Hamlin, fastest in Saturday’s final practice session. “So, I don’t think it’s necessarily indicative of what you’ll see.”

But should they be in a group, Kurt Busch, said it will be a challenging.

“Yeah, it’s pretty dirty when you’re right behind somebody,” he said. “And then as soon as you check-up, because there’s only the one little spot where we have to check-up (in Turns 1 and 2), it seems like it invites everybody in like a logjam right behind you. So, it’ll be pretty intense, I think, the way it’s all shaping up. I think what we saw in practice is what we’ll see in the race.”

Kyle Busch agrees with his brother.

“I think that’s what you’re going to see,” he said after his Xfinity Series win on Saturday. “It’s going to be interesting just to see exactly how the race plays out and what happens.”

By Daniel McFadinMar 30, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in a six-lap shootout, beating Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

It is Busch’s third Xfinity win this season and sets up a potential weekend sweep after he won Friday’s Truck Series race. Busch has finished in the top two in all four of his Xfinity starts this year. He’s also won nine of the 14 national NASCAR race’s he’s entered.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Jeb Burton.

Busch led 33 of the race’s 200 laps.

The final sprint was created by a caution for Jeremy Clements, who stalled on pit road during green flag stops with 11 laps to go. Bell led at the time over Reddick and Busch.

Busch took fuel only on the ensuing pit stop and was first off pit road.

“Not taking any tires certainly helped,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “We jumped the field there. I was worried about the restart. I just didn’t think there was going to be enough grip. This car certainly had enough grip in it.”

Bell led a race-high 127 laps before he lost the lead in the pits. He bounced back from a pit road speeding penalty after Stage 1 to compete for the win.

“(Busch) wasn’t better than us anywhere,” Bell told FS1. “He just had track position there. I really started to struggle there on the (last) long run. Whenever they said we were putting two tires on I was all for it. I didn’t get any better and those guys didn’t slow down.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Sieg stayed out of the pits during a late caution and held on for his first career stage win.

NOTABLE: Texas was a qualifying race for the Dash 4 Cash program. The top four Xfinity regulars – Reddick, Bell, Briscoe and Michael Annett – will compete for a $100,000 bonus next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

WHAT’S NEXT: Bristol Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 6 on Fox Sports 1

Denny Hamlin fastest in final Cup practice at Texas

By Daniel McFadinMar 30, 2019, 12:30 PM EDT
Denny Hamlin posted the top speed in the final Cup Series practice session Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin recorded a speed of 186.987 mph.

The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (186.342 mph), Ryan Blaney (186.278), Kurt Busch (186.091) and Jimmie Johnson (186.047).

Johnson, who will start from the pole, had the best 10-lap average at 184.366 mph.

Most of the top speeds came late in the session when a large group of cars ran together in essentially race conditions.

“Just trying to get around each other and figure out what your car is in balance and traffic,” Hamlin told Fox Sports 1. “You certainly don’t want to have anyone in front of you, that’s for sure. It’s extremely tough to get around someone, unless they bobble and get out-of-the-way. There’ll be plenty of passes in and around the field because people are going to get out of shape following someone else. But once you’re out front, man, you can just take off and go.”

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 30, 2019, 11:19 AM EDT
Christopher Bell will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He won the pole with a top speed of 191.320 mph in qualifying. It is his eight Xfinity pole and his second this year.

He will be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones (190.968 mph).

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch.

Jeb Burton, who is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet, qualified sixth.

Kaz Grala, who is making his first start of the year in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet, will start 12th.

After an extended track drying time due to rain this morning, the qualifying session was reduced to two rounds. The first round was 10 minutes and the final round was five minutes.

Michael Annett, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Jeremy Clements and Ross Chastain were the first six drivers who failed to advance out of the first round.

Garrett Smithley spun on the frontstretch in the first round and did not complete a lap.

Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

By Daniel McFadinMar 30, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
After a week off, the Xfinity Series is back today with the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Can a Xfinity regular win for the second race in a row? The field will have to upset Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who are both entered for the first time this season.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mistey Patterson, Program Director for My Bariatric Solutions, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. Master Sergeant Erika Stevens will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Cole Custer won here in the fall with a last-lap pass of Tyler Reddick.

