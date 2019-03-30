Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

After a week off, the Xfinity Series is back today with the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Can a Xfinity regular win for the second race in a row? The field will have to upset Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who are both entered for the first time this season.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Mistey Patterson, Program Director for My Bariatric Solutions, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. Master Sergeant Erika Stevens will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Cole Custer won here in the fall with a last-lap pass of Tyler Reddick.
Denny Hamlin posted the top speed in the final Cup Series practice session Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.
Hamlin recorded a speed of 186.987 mph.
The top five was completed by Kyle Busch (186.342 mph), Ryan Blaney (186.278), Kurt Busch (186.091) and Jimmie Johnson (186.047).
Johnson, who will start from the pole, had the best 10-lap average at 184.366 mph.
Most of the top speeds came late in the session when a large group of cars ran together in essentially race conditions.
“Just trying to get around each other and figure out what your car is in balance and traffic,” Hamlin told Fox Sports 1. “You certainly don’t want to have anyone in front of you, that’s for sure. It’s extremely tough to get around someone, unless they bobble and get out-of-the-way. There’ll be plenty of passes in and around the field because people are going to get out of shape following someone else. But once you’re out front, man, you can just take off and go.”
Christopher Bell will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.
He won the pole with a top speed of 191.320 mph in qualifying. It is his eight Xfinity pole and his second this year.
He will be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones (190.968 mph).
The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch.
Jeb Burton, who is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet, qualified sixth.
Kaz Grala, who is making his first start of the year in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet, will start 12th.
After an extended track drying time due to rain this morning, the qualifying session was reduced to two rounds. The first round was 10 minutes and the final round was five minutes.
Michael Annett, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Jeremy Clements and Ross Chastain were the first six drivers who failed to advance out of the first round.
Garrett Smithley spun on the frontstretch in the first round and did not complete a lap.
Saturday’s first scheduled Cup Series practice session has been cancelled due to rain at Texas Motor Speedway.
Final Cup practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET.
That session will be held after Xfinity Series qualifying at 10 a.m. ET.
The NASCAR weekend in Texas continues today with Xfinity and Cup Series action at the 1.5-mile track.
There are two Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity race.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times ares Eastern)
7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (cancelled due to rain)
10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – My Bariatric Solutions 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)