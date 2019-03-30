Today’s Xfinity race at Texas: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After a week off, the Xfinity Series is back today with the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Can a Xfinity regular win for the second race in a row? The field will have to upset Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who are both entered for the first time this season.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Mistey Patterson, Program Director for My Bariatric Solutions, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. Master Sergeant Erika Stevens will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Cole Custer won here in the fall with a last-lap pass of Tyler Reddick.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.