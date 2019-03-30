Saturday’s first Cup practice cancelled due to rain

Saturday’s first scheduled Cup Series practice session has been cancelled due to rain at Texas Motor Speedway.
Final Cup practice is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET.
That session will be held after Xfinity Series qualifying at 10 a.m. ET.
After a week off, the Xfinity Series is back today with the My Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Can a Xfinity regular win for the second race in a row? The field will have to upset Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, who are both entered for the first time this season.
Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Mistey Patterson, Program Director for My Bariatric Solutions, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 1:16 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:15 a.m. Driver introductions begin at 12:40 p.m. The invocation will be given at 1 p.m. by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries. Master Sergeant Erika Stevens will perform the National Anthem at 1:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) around the 1.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 54 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney won this race last year over Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric. Cole Custer won here in the fall with a last-lap pass of Tyler Reddick.
STARTING LINEUP: Check back after qualifying
The NASCAR weekend in Texas continues today with Xfinity and Cup Series action at the 1.5-mile track.
There are two Cup practice sessions and the Xfinity race.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times ares Eastern)
7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open
8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (cancelled due to rain)
10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)
11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting
11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)
12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. – My Bariatric Solutions 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Kyle Busch won Friday night’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, giving him wins in the last four Truck Series races.
Busch held off Stewart Friesen over the last 20 laps to score the win as Friesen settled for his fifth runner-up finish in 53 starts.
Busch has now won four of the season’s first five races. He has won his last five Truck Series starts and six of his last eight starts. He finished second in the other two.
The top five was completed by Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton.
Busch led 97 of the race’s 147 laps.
Defending series champion Brett Moffitt led 33 laps but finished 19th. He suffered damaged late after contact with Ben Rhodes while racing among the leaders.
“The 24 (Moffitt) was who I was really worried about,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “(Friesen) put up a good fight. About got to me there a couple of times. Fortunately, I was able to hold out.”
STAGE 1 WINNER: Grant Enfinger
STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch
WHAT’S NEXT: The Truck Series is off until May 3 at Dover International Speedway
FORT WORTH, Texas — After more complaints from drivers about group qualifying Friday, a NASCAR official said the sanctioning body would do “whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again.”
Confusion, chaos and consternation were the themes of a Cup qualifying session at Texas Motor Speedway that ended with Jimmie Johnson on the pole, Clint Bowyer upset and others raising questions about NASCAR’s officiating.
Jay Fabian, Cup managing series director, said series officials would look at all options after making some tweaks earlier this week to the format.
“We’re obviously disappointed with what happened,” Fabian said. “We’re disappointed with what we saw. Nobody deserves to see that. Our fans don’t deserve it. We’re going to take whatever steps we have to to clean it up so we don’t have this problem again. Pretty much everything is on the table as far as what we’ll do moving forward.”
Fabian explained what he was disappointed with.
“It’s disappointed that they sit out there (on pit road) as long as they do,” he said. “It’s disappointing that they give reasons why they don’t go and then someone goes and they choose to not follow them. A lot of what they say doesn’t add up with their actions on pit road. That’s the disappointing part. When you see someone roll, you would assume that somebody would follow them and they chose not to.”
With the series headed to Bristol and Richmond the next two weeks and then a weekend off for Easter, NASCAR has time to decide what to do. At short tracks, drivers are not waiting to go out in groups because drafting is not as important as it is on bigger tracks. Earlier Friday, Landon Cassill said he went more than three tenths of a second quicker in practice when he was in a draft as opposed to running on the track alone.
Bowyer was furious after he failed to advance from the first round and will start 25th.
“I guess this is a make-up-the-rules-as-we-go event in qualifying,” Bowyer said. “It’s sad. Those people up (in the stands) there paid a lot of money to bring their families here and watch a qualifying sessions and people try to go out and do their best. You’re just sitting around (on pit road) and waiting because you only know your best is good enough if the guy in front of you does a good job. That’s not qualifying.”
What can be done?
“Learn from your mistakes,” Bowyer said. “That’s how you get better. Learn from your mistakes. We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.”
Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola were among those who said they were confused by how NASCAR officiated the cars on pit road. NASCAR stated earlier this week that cars stopped on pit road had to leave a middle lane for others to pass by. But some drivers complained the middle got clogged when many tried to go at once and questioned NASCAR not penalizing anyone.
“I learned some things today,” Almirola said. “I learned that we can clog the middle and that’s OK, and they’re not going to enforce that and they won’t penalize anybody for that, which I thought was going to be pretty strictly enforced, especially this weekend with the new rules rolled out. I’m confused.”
Said Harvick: “You just can’t qualify these cars this way. I love group qualifying, but I just laughed all the way out to the race track.”
Reigning series champion Joey Logano said he’s fine with the format.
“Who said there’s a problem? That’s my opinion,” Logano said. “I think it’s entertaining. There’s a lot to talk about for you guys. You guys all have microphones out and there’s a lot to talk about, so I think it’s OK. There’s a lot of action and it all happens very, very quick. Maybe the biggest problem is how you show it on TV. That might be really hard to do because there is so much action happening at one time. I don’t see how a camera can get it all, but outside of that I think there’s a lot going on.”
Daniel Suarez will start fourth. He advanced from the second round by running by himself. While the rest of the cars were stopped in two lanes on pit road, Suarez drove between them to cheers of the crowd and advanced without the help of a draft.
“I knew my car was fast enough to make it to the last round,” Suarez said. “I was not surprised (anyone followed him on to the track). They were shutting (their engines off) when I was going. That was the plan.”
Chase Elliot said “there were just more rules to think about. As we create rules, we tend to create complication. I get the end goal of making everybody go, which it did, everybody made a lap. So I guess making the rules was good. Hopefully it was entertaining.”