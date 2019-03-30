Kyle Busch wins Texas Xfinity race

Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in a six-lap shootout, beating Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.
It is Busch’s third Xfinity win this season and sets up a potential weekend sweep after he won Friday’s Truck Series race. Busch has finished in the top two in all four of his Xfinity starts this year. He’s also won nine of the 14 national NASCAR race’s he’s entered.
The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe and Jeb Burton.
Busch led 33 of the race’s 200 laps.
The final sprint was created by a caution for Jeremy Clements, who stalled on pit road during green flag stops with 11 laps to go. Bell led at the time over Reddick and Busch.
Busch took fuel only on the ensuing pit stop and was first off pit road.
“Not taking any tires certainly helped,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “We jumped the field there. I was worried about the restart. I just didn’t think there was going to be enough grip. This car certainly had enough grip in it.”
Bell led a race-high 127 laps before he lost the lead in the pits. He bounced back from a pit road speeding penalty after Stage 1 to compete for the win.
“(Busch) wasn’t better than us anywhere,” Bell told FS1. “He just had track position there. I really started to struggle there on the (last) long run. Whenever they said we were putting two tires on I was all for it. I didn’t get any better and those guys didn’t slow down.”
STAGE 1 WINNER: Christopher Bell
STAGE 2 WINNER: Ryan Sieg stayed out of the pits during a late caution and held on for his first career stage win.
NOTABLE: Texas was a qualifying race for the Dash 4 Cash program. The top four Xfinity regulars – Reddick, Bell, Briscoe and Michael Annett – will compete for a $100,000 bonus next weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.
WHAT’S NEXT: Bristol Motor Speedway at 1 p.m. ET on April 6 on Fox Sports 1
