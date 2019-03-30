Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole at Texas Motor Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Christopher Bell will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

He won the pole with a top speed of 191.320 mph in qualifying. It is his eight Xfinity pole and his second this year.

He will be joined on the front row by his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones (190.968 mph).

The top five is completed by Tyler Reddick, Justin Allgaier and Kyle Busch.

Jeb Burton, who is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet, qualified sixth.

Kaz Grala, who is making his first start of the year in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet, will start 12th.

After an extended track drying time due to rain this morning, the qualifying session was reduced to two rounds. The first round was 10 minutes and the final round was five minutes.

Michael Annett, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Jeremy Clements and Ross Chastain were the first six drivers who failed to advance out of the first round.

Garrett Smithley spun on the frontstretch in the first round and did not complete a lap.

Click here for the starting lineup.