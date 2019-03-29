Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Grant Enfinger wins pole for Truck Series race in Texas

By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 6:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Grant Enfinger won the pole for tonight’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

It is Enfinger’s fourth pole in 65 career starts and his first this year. He claimed the top spot with a speed of 187.350 mph.

He will be joined on the front row by Brett Moffitt (187.143 mph).

The top five is completed by Sheldon Creed, Kyle Busch and Austin Hill.

The top 10 is filled by Tyler Ankrum, Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen and Harrison Burton.

The truck race is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Click here for the starting lineup.

 

Jimmie Johnson wins pole for Texas Cup race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmie Johnson won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway, posting a top speed of 188.890 mph in the final round of qualifying Friday night.

It is his 36th career pole and his first since the July 2016 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (95 starts between poles).

Johnson will be joined on the front row by fellow Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron (188.416 mph).

Johnson swept all three rounds of qualifying. It’s the 12th time a driver has swept all three rounds and the second time in 2019.

“It’s been a long couple of years and we still have a long ways to go,” Johnson told Fox Sports 1. “Certainly race day is much more important than Friday. But we’re working so hard. I think we’re a bit guilty of trying too hard and maybe stepping outside of our comfort zone at times and putting setups in the car that just aren’t quite proven yet.”

The top five is completed by Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon.

Suarez qualified fourth despite electing to make a lap by himself early in the final round, avoiding the draft of multiple cars.

Ty Dillon qualified a career-best ninth. Bubba Wallace qualified 10th for his first top 10 start on a non-restrictor plate track.

Ryan Blaney, Paul Menard, Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were the first five drivers to not advance to the final round.

Clint Bowyer qualified 25th, failing to advance to the second round. He was the lead car in a group that went out for a late second run. Afterward Bowyer expressed frustration over being impeded on pit road by Ryan Newman.

Earlier this week NASCAR announced new procedures for qualifying, including that a competitor will have their posted qualifying times disallowed from earlier sessions and start at the rear if they block or impede another vehicle from taking off properly.

“Learn from your mistakes,” Bowyer said when asked how qualifying can be improved. “That’s how you get better. Learn from your mistakes. We already had this failure and here we are doing it again. Come on.”

In Round 1, Alex Bowman got loose and smacked the outside wall in Turn 2. He will go to a backup car.

Erik Jones‘ car failed pre-qualifying inspection twice. His car chief, Blake Harris, was ejected for the rest of the weekend. Jones will be docked 15 minutes Saturday in the final practice session.

Check back for more.

Kevin Harvick says he’s not planning to retire any time soon

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 29, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Harvick says he has contracts through the 2021 season and does not plan to quit racing before then.

There had been some questions about Harvick’s future with a report from the Sports Business Journal that Fox Sports analyst Darrell Waltrip may decide to retire after this season. Harvick has been used on numerous Fox Xfinity Series race broadcasts as an analyst.

Harvick, who is 43 years, old, was adamant he will keep racing.

“I’m not getting out of the race car,” he said Friday at Texas Motor Speedway. “I feel really comfortable with where I’m at … in the race car, where my home life is. I feel fairly confident that being a part of TV side of things is something I want to do in the future but it’s not going to happen in the next couple of years, I can tell you that.”

“We have a lot of things that are going really well, the race car is one of them. There’s no way that happens. I have contacts and things that are already in place that are through 2021.”

Harvick also said there’s no reason for him to exit the car. He’s coming off a season where he won a career-high eight Cup races. He’s finished in the top three in points in five of the past six years, including his championship season of 2014. Harvick, a future Hall of Famer, has 45 career Cup wins, which ranks 17th on the all-time victory list.

“The more you talk to people who retired and did things it’s always like, ‘Man, I wish I would have just stayed in the competitive situation I was in and not tried to do something different or quit too soon,’ “ Harvick said.

Harvick also hinted he could be racing for a while

“You hear a lot of talk about the schedule getting shorter,” Harvick said of future Cup schedules possibly being cut from the 36-race lineup now. “As you look at things, that makes life easier to manipulate. If things get shorter, I feel good in a race car and I just don’t understand why a lot of people think you should get out.

“There’s so much to do with being competitive in this sport, there’s so much to do with experience. If it’s going good, why wouldn’t you want to keep going? There’s too many things that I still enjoy about it.”

Xfinity Series practice report from Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch was fastest in the final Xfinity Series practice session Friday at Texas Motor Speedway, posting a top speed of 187.813 mph.

He was followed by Brad Keselowski (186.884 mph).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick (186.884), Justin Allgaier (186.683) and Noah Gragson (186.239).

Kaz Grala, who is making his first start of the season this weekend, recorded the most laps with 51. He was eighth on the speed chart.

Reddick had the best 10-lap average at 185.244 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

First practice

Reddick was fastest in the first practice session.

Reddick posted a top speed of 187.357 mph to best Busch (187.045 mph).

In third was Reddick’s Richard Childress Racing teammate Grala (186.831).

The top five was completed by Christopher Bell (186.361) and Michael Annett (186.220).

Jeffrey Earnhardt spun early in the session in Turns 1-2 and barely avoided contact with the outside wall. He was 16th on the speed chart.

Click here for the practice report.

Jimmie Johnson tops first Cup practice at Texas Motor Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 29, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
1 Comment

Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman were fastest in the first Cup practice at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday.

Johnson posted a top speed of 189.747 mph around the 1.5-mile track while Bowman followed at 188.363 mph.

In third was Joey Logano (188.180 mph)

William Byron was fourth (188.180), giving Hendrick Motorsports three cars in the top five.

Brad Keselowski completed the top five (188.147).

The session was stopped early on for fluid on the track from Reed Sorenson‘s No. 27 Chevrolet.

No driver recorded more than 11 laps in the session.

Click here for the speed chart.