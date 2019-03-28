Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Truck Series practice report from Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Austin Hill posted a top speed of 185.816 mph in the final Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hill recorded 28 laps around 1.5-mile track. He also had the best 10-lap average at 182.020 mph.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (185.778 mph), Brennan Poole (185.452), Stewart Friesen (185.408) and Todd Gilliland (185.338).

Kyle Busch was sixth fastest.

 

First practice

Johnny Sauter was fastest in the first practice session

Sauter posted a top speed of 185.580 mph. He recorded 16 laps in the session.

He was followed in the top five by his ThorSport Racing teammates Grant Enfinger (185.376 mph) and Ben Rhodes (184.489).

The top five was completed by Busch (183.723) and Moffitt (183.082).

Greg Biffle, who will race for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the June 7 Truck race at Texas, made 14 laps in the session in Busch’s No. 51 truck. His fastest lap was 181.616 mph, which was good for P13 before he was replaced by Busch.

The session was stopped once for a fire in the No. 1 truck of Bayley Currey. Currey was able to exit his truck.

NASCAR America: Previewing this weekend’s Texas Cup race

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT
With NASCAR rolling into Texas this weekend, the new Cup Series rules package will get its third workout on a 1.5-mile track this season.

But the circumstances at Texas Motor Speedway provides are different from Atlanta and Las Vegas.

It’s been two years since Texas underwent a repave and a remodel in Turns 1 and 2. The banking was reduced from 24 to 20 degrees and the racing surface was expanded from 58 to 78 feet.

“When you enter that corner it seems wide-open, like there’s nothing to reference off of,” Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America.

Now Texas Motor Speedway has added a traction compound to the upper grooves of the turns in the hopes of creating more side-by-side racing.

“I think you will be flat-out from Turn 2 all the way back to Turn 1,” Kligerman said. “If they can make multiple grooves, I think we’ll see some real drafting, which would be kind of cool.”

Watch the above video for more on this weekend’s race.

NASCAR America Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of the NASCAR America Motorsports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with analysts A.J. Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman as they discuss NASCAR, IndyCar and other forms of motorsports.

They will also be joined by Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse will serve as a guest analyst Saturday night on NBC Sports’ broadcast of Monster Energy Supercross from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. 

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Greg Biffle to make NASCAR return in June Truck Series race in Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle will return to NASCAR in three months, competing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the June 7 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

To prepare for the race, Biffle will share Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Toyota during practice today at the 1.5-mile track.

Busch will drive the No. 51 for a majority of the two practice sessions, which run from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET and 6:05 -6:55 p.m. ET. There is no TV coverage.

Biffle, 49, hasn’t competed in NASCAR since the end of the 2016 season when he parted ways with Roush Fenway Racing.

“As we were putting the finishing touches on our driver lineup for this year, we found ourselves looking for someone to drive the No. 51 Tundra in the June race and we are fortunate to be putting a driver of Greg’s caliber behind the wheel,” Busch said in a press release. “I’ve been friends with Greg for a long time and we’ve always joked about how it would be cool for him to drive trucks again. When this opportunity came about the talks got serious and we both decided it was smart decision.

“Not only is he capable of stepping right in and getting another win for the No. 51 team as we work towards the Owner’s Championship, he will also be an experienced teammate for Harrison (Burton) and Todd (Gilliland) to lean on that weekend as they try to secure a spot in the playoffs and pursue another Truck Series Driver’s Championship for our organization. Once we worked things out with Greg to race for us in the June event, we made a last-minute decision for him to get in the truck and make some laps in practice today and began working on getting all of the proper approvals and paperwork completed so that he is able to do so.”

A 16-time winner in the Truck Series and the 2000 series champion, Biffle hasn’t competed in a truck since the 2004 season finale in Miami. He won at Texas in 2000.

“I’ve always said that I would return to NASCAR in the right situation and when Kyle and I started talking about that KBM needed a driver for the June Texas race I felt like this was the right opportunity to return to the track and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to drive such good equipment,” Biffle said in a press release. “I started my career in the Truck Series and it was one of the greatest times of my life, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to get back behind the wheel of a truck.”

Biffle said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” that he and Busch had talks after the 2016 season about a possible full-time ride in the Truck Series, but that he wasn’t ready for that commitment at the time.

Biffle’s sponsor for the June 7 race will be announced later.

Joe Gibbs Racing extends partnership with Interstate Batteries in multi-year deal

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a multi-year extension with Interstate Batteries Thursday, continuing its relationship with its longest-running sponsor.

Interstate Batteries, which has been a sponsor of JGR since its inaugural season in 1992, will continue as a primary sponsor on Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota in six Cup races per year.

JGR said the agreement will stretch the partnership beyond 30 years. This season marks their 27th year together.

Busch had the company on his car when he won his 200th national NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway on March 17. It will be back on the No. 18 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Interstate Batteries and Joe Gibbs Racing have visited victory lane 32 times in the Cup Series, including twice with Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, 21 times with Bobby Labonte and nine times with Busch.

 