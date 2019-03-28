NASCAR America Motorsports Hour at 5 p.m. ET

Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of the NASCAR America Motorsports Hour airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Krista Voda hosts with analysts A.J. Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman as they discuss NASCAR, IndyCar and other forms of motorsports.

They will also be joined by Cup driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Stenhouse will serve as a guest analyst Saturday night on NBC Sports’ broadcast of Monster Energy Supercross from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN. 

Greg Biffle to make NASCAR return in June Truck Series race in Texas

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Former Cup Series driver Greg Biffle will return to NASCAR in three months, competing for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the June 7 Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

To prepare for the race, Biffle will share Kyle Busch’s No. 51 Toyota during practice today at the 1.5-mile track.

Busch will drive the No. 51 for a majority of the two practice sessions, which run from 4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET and 6:05 -6:55 p.m. ET. There is no TV coverage.

Biffle, 49, hasn’t competed in NASCAR since the end of the 2016 season when he parted ways with Roush Fenway Racing.

“As we were putting the finishing touches on our driver lineup for this year, we found ourselves looking for someone to drive the No. 51 Tundra in the June race and we are fortunate to be putting a driver of Greg’s caliber behind the wheel,” Busch said in a press release. “I’ve been friends with Greg for a long time and we’ve always joked about how it would be cool for him to drive trucks again. When this opportunity came about the talks got serious and we both decided it was smart decision.

“Not only is he capable of stepping right in and getting another win for the No. 51 team as we work towards the Owner’s Championship, he will also be an experienced teammate for Harrison (Burton) and Todd (Gilliland) to lean on that weekend as they try to secure a spot in the playoffs and pursue another Truck Series Driver’s Championship for our organization. Once we worked things out with Greg to race for us in the June event, we made a last-minute decision for him to get in the truck and make some laps in practice today and began working on getting all of the proper approvals and paperwork completed so that he is able to do so.”

A 16-time winner in the Truck Series and the 2000 series champion, Biffle hasn’t competed in a truck since the 2004 season finale in Miami. He won at Texas in 2000.

“I’ve always said that I would return to NASCAR in the right situation and when Kyle and I started talking about that KBM needed a driver for the June Texas race I felt like this was the right opportunity to return to the track and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to drive such good equipment,” Biffle said in a press release. “I started my career in the Truck Series and it was one of the greatest times of my life, so it’s going to be a lot of fun to get back behind the wheel of a truck.”

Biffle said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Tradin’ Paint” that he and Busch had talks after the 2016 season about a possible full-time ride in the Truck Series, but that he wasn’t ready for that commitment at the time.

Biffle’s sponsor for the June 7 race will be announced later.

Joe Gibbs Racing extends partnership with Interstate Batteries in multi-year deal

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 11:20 AM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a multi-year extension with Interstate Batteries Thursday, continuing its relationship with its longest-running sponsor.

Interstate Batteries, which has been a sponsor of JGR since its inaugural season in 1992, will continue as a primary sponsor on Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota in six Cup races per year.

JGR said the agreement will stretch the partnership beyond 30 years. This season marks their 27th year together.

Busch had the company on his car when he won his 200th national NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway on March 17. It will be back on the No. 18 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Interstate Batteries and Joe Gibbs Racing have visited victory lane 32 times in the Cup Series, including twice with Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett, 21 times with Bobby Labonte and nine times with Busch.

 

NASCAR’s weekend schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
After a visit to its roots at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR again goes west this weekend for its first trip of the year to Texas Motor Speedway.

All three national series will be in one place for the first time since Las Vegas.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Thursday, March 28

1:30 – 8:30 p.m. ET – Truck garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

6:05-6:55 – Final Truck practice (No TV)

Friday, March 29

Noon – 9 p.m. – Cup garage open

Noon – Truck garage opens

1 p.m. – Midnight – Xfinity garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS1)

5:10 p.m. – Truck qualifying; single truck/two rounds (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

7 p.m. – Truck driver-crew chief meeting

7:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

8:30 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

9 p.m. – Vankor 350; 147 laps/220.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 30

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Cup garage open

8:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS1)

10:10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1)

11:15 a.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1)

12:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1 p.m. – My Bariatric Solutions 300; 200 laps/300 miles (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 31

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Driver introductions

3 p.m. – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500; 304 laps/500 miles (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: What to expect from Pocono doubleheader in 2020

By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
One of the more intriguing changes announced for the Cup schedule in 2020 came courtesy of Pocono Raceway.

The track in Long Pong, Pennsylvania, no longer has two race weekends. It has one.

But that weekend is stacked with two Cup races, a first in NASCAR’s modern era.

No details have been announced about how the June 27-28 weekend will be structured, but that didn’t keep NASCAR America analysts Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Petty and Marty Snider from discussing it.

Why even give a Pocono a doubleheader race weekend, essentially taking away a race date?

“I believe that date was coming away from Pocono at some point in the future,” Earnhardt said. “Going there twice within the period of basically a month’s time was difficult. I think this is great they get a doubleheader. It’s going to be unique to Pocono itself. Should be pretty exciting because we’ll have Xfinity and Trucks there as well. It’s going to be a big ticket.”

Earnhardt said he’s also excited to see what the “turnover” looks like from the first to second race.

“It’s going to put the teams and crew chiefs in the spotlight as far as how innovative they can get during the transition from the first race on Saturday to Sunday,” Earnhardt said.

Watch the above and below videos for more on the 2020 schedule changes and the Pocono doubleheader.