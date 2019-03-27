NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Texas

NASCAR’s 2020 Cup schedule created much for fans and competitors to discuss Tuesday.

A new championship race. A doubleheader weekend. Iconic tracks changing dates and three playoff cutoff races that could be brutal.

Here are answers to some of the questions from the schedule reveal.

Why is the championship race moving from Homestead-Miami Speedway to ISM Raceway?

Homestead-Miami Speedway provides arguably the best racing at a 1.5-mile track. Leaving it as the title race could leave a void.

ISM Raceway is a tight 1-mile track where passing can be difficult — although Kyle Larson showed earlier this month that one can gain several spots on a restart if they’re willing to use the high line after a restart.

So why the move indeed?

“Going to the same tracks year in and year out could potentially favor certain drivers,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, in a conference call with the media. “We wanted to take a look if we had the opportunity to go to another venue, what would that be.”

It also didn’t hurt that Ford’s contract as the sponsor of the championship weekend in Miami ends after this season, making a move easier.

And International Speedway Corp. spent about $180 million renovating ISM Raceway. When you have something shiny and new, you want to show it off. The championship race is one of the best chances to do so.

How long will the championship race be at ISM Raceway?

O’Donnell said: “I think our hope would be to stay there for a little while. I think with any venue you want to see it have a chance and grow a little bit and see how it works. … This wasn’t a decision we said, ‘hey let’s just go there for a year and rotate it. Our intention is to stay there a few years.”

Joey Logano likes a different approaching, saying on the NASCAR.com show after the schedule was revealed: “I kind of like that (the title race) has moved. I think it we should move it every year like the Super Bowl.”

Who does this move favor if they make it to the championship race?

Kyle Busch. He has won the past two races there and has an average finish of 2.9 there since 2016. If NASCAR keeps the title race at ISM Raceway for a few years, Busch could be the one who benefits the most. He has made it to the championship finale each of the past four years.

Kevin Harvick has a track-record nine wins there but he will be 44 next year when the finale is there, so he will likely have few opportunities to turn that success into another title.

Of course, the key is making it to the championship race.

How much more difficult did it get to advance in the playoffs?

It could be significantly harder. The cutoff races in next year’s playoffs will be Bristol (round one), Charlotte Roval (round two) and Martinsville (round three).

NASCAR has two shorts tracks and the Roval as cutoff races. That makes it easier for drivers to beat and bang should they need to do so for the win to advance or to gain a position and score enough points to advance. When drivers make contact, anything can happen.

Why a doubleheader at Pocono?

O’Donnell said that NBC had expressed interest in such a concept. The Pocono races will be held during the portion of the season NBC and NBCSN broadcast the races.

O’Donnell said NASCAR talked to “a number” of tracks about it and Pocono was willing to do it.

What about those races?

Details are to be worked out. O’Donnell noted that the Xfinity and Truck series will also be there with a plan of a Truck/Cup doubleheader on Saturday (June 27) and Xfinity/Cup doubleheader on Sunday (June 28). Oh, ARCA also is expected to be there, so there will be a lot of racing crammed into the weekend. Let’s hope for good weather.

“I think it’s neat, to see two back-to-back races at Pocono,” Ryan Blaney said on the NASCAR.com show. “That’s going to be really exciting.”

Why did Daytona move off its traditional spot of being on or near July 4 to being the regular-season finale on Aug. 29?

O’Donnell said those in the sport wanted to make it the regular-season finale, adding drama to the last race.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes over Daytona’s date. But what about the heat there?

IMS officials noted the cooler temperatures for the fans when the track’s date switched from July to September last year.

As for the issue about heat, O’Donnell said: “I think it’s hot in Daytona on July 4th. A bit of a myth to say it’s hot in a certain market.”

Why is the Clash still on its own weekend a week before the Daytona 500 and why is the All-Star Race still on a weekend of its own?

O’Donnell said that NBC, which broadcasts the last 20 races of the season, wanted to end on Veteran’s Day weekend in November. With the back-to-back off weekends in August because of NBC’s airing of the Summer Olympics, it didn’t make sense to truncate the Daytona or All Star/Coca-Cola 600 schedule.

When are the 2020 Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck schedules coming out?

O’Donnell said he hoped those could be released in the next week or so.

What about the 2021 schedule?

O’Donnell said: “I think some of the moves were made (this year) thinking ahead. We still have a lot to look at for 2021.”

The five-year sanctioning agreements NASCAR has with tracks ends after the 2020 season. That means NASCAR could change what tracks are on the schedule.

What about the future of the All-Star Race?

O’Donnell was asked if that event could be put on a rotating basis at some point. He said: “If we’re going to do that, we need to make sure it works for both Charlotte and a potential new venue. That is something we’ve had discussions on. … Still a little premature for 2021.”

2020 NASCAR Cup Schedule

DATE RACE/TRACK Sunday, Feb. 9 The Clash Thursday, Feb. 13 Duel at Daytona Sunday, Feb. 16 Daytona 500 Sunday, Feb. 23 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, March 1 Auto Club Speedway Sunday, March 8 ISM Raceway Sunday, March 15 Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, March 22 Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday, March 29 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, April 5 Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, April 19 Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 26 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, May 3 Dover International Speedway Saturday, May 9 Martinsville Speedway Saturday, May 16 All-Star Race, Charlotte Sunday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 31 Kansas Speedway Sunday, June 7 Michigan International Speedway Sunday, June 14 Sonoma Raceway Sunday, June 21 Chicagoland Speedway Saturday, June 27 Pocono Raceway Sunday June 28 Pocono Raceway Sunday July 5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday July 11 Kentucky Speedway Sunday, July 19 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday, Aug. 9 Michigan International Speedway Sunday, Aug. 16 Watkins Glen International Sunday, Aug. 23 Dover International Speedway Saturday, Aug. 29 Daytona International Speedway PLAYOFFS BEGIN Sunday, Sept. 6 Darlington Raceway Saturday, Sept. 12 Richmond Raceway Saturday, Sept. 19 Bristol Motor Speedway Sunday, Sept. 27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 4 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Oct. 11 Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, Oct. 18 Kansas Speedway Sunday, Oct. 25 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, Nov. 1 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, Nov. 8 ISM Raceway

Jerry Bonkowski contributed to this report