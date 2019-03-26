NASCAR’s social media take on 2020 schedule

Several drivers and other notables took to social media to give their thoughts about the 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule, announced today:
Awesome job @nascar on shuffling that schedule around for next year. Now that y’all got that done and announced, let’s get back to the drawing board for the future (preferably including @FGSpeedway among others) #MoreShortTracks
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 26, 2019
This is what I’m talking about! Schedule changes to refresh our sport. Everybody will be booking their @NASCAR races in advance! Applause… Cheers… 🌟 Let’s double down on military tickets now!
— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) March 26, 2019
Pumped about the 2020 schedule it looks crazy pic.twitter.com/SAKW1BxKIm
— Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) March 26, 2019
I’m excited for the changes in the 2020 season. I applaud nascar on making changes. It makes it exciting to have change.
— Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) March 26, 2019
Live look at @JoeGibbsRacing after the release of the 2020 schedule finale. 😂 @CBellRacing pic.twitter.com/D40laps90W
— Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) March 26, 2019
Change is always good. The new #NASCAR schedule is going to provide our fans with an incredible season in 2020. I’m up for the challenge!
— Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) March 26, 2019
Arizona couldn’t be more excited to host @NASCAR’s 2020 Championship Weekend 🏎️ 🏁 @ISMRaceway @azcommerce pic.twitter.com/D2RBWBpEEr
— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 26, 2019
We’re committed to creating a championship experience @NASCAR fans will never forget — and looking forward to building on @ISMRaceway's $425 MILLION annual economic impact @azcommerce pic.twitter.com/z7senQpQnT
— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 26, 2019
Looks like it’s #ModifiedsinJuly for the off Weekends in 2020. @KevinHarvick, might be a good time to get you in one 🙋🏻♂️
— Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) March 26, 2019
How about my hometrack @ISMRaceway getting the @NASCAR Championship race in 2020! Congratulations.
— Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) March 26, 2019
Darlington, Richmond and Bristol all in one round?
Double header at Pocono?
Cutoff at the roval?
Daytona as the regular season finale???
Y'all next season is about to be nuts 🌰🌰🌰 https://t.co/sXvBlAwVWH
— Myatt Snider (@MyattSnider) March 26, 2019
We’ll continue to add to this post as more tweets become available. Please check back.