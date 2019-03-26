Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Entry lists for NASCAR at Texas

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 26, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races at Texas Motor Speedway:

Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

Forty cars are entered. The No. 97 Chevrolet of Obaika Racing has not named a driver yet.

Non-Cup regulars entered include B.J. McLeod (No. 52 Ford of Rick Ware Racing), Timmy Hill (No. 66 Toyota of Motorsports Business Management), Garrett Smithley (No. 77 Chevrolet of Spire Motorsports) and Parker Kligerman (No. 96 Toyota of Gaunt Brothers Racing).

Kyle Busch, who will once again go for the third weekend sweep of his career, entered in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races. He’s the only driver in NASCAR history to have won races in three national series at the same track in the same weekend. Both of those previously came at Bristol Motor Speedway (2010, 2017).

Xfinity – Bariatric Solutions 300 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

Forty cars are entered.

Cup drivers entered: Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and Brad Keselowski (No. 12 Team Penske Ford). 

Trucks – Vankor 350 (9 p.m. ET Friday on Fox Sports 1)

Thirty-two trucks are entered, with the No. 22 Chevrolet of AM Racing not having named a driver yet.

Cup drivers entered: Busch (No. 51 Toyota of Kyle Busch Motorsports) and Ross Chastain (No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports).

NASCAR’s social media take on 2020 schedule

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 26, 2019, 4:47 PM EDT
Several drivers and other notables took to social media to give their thoughts about the 2020 NASCAR Cup schedule, announced today:

 

 

Bristol, Martinsville will be elimination races in 2020 Cup playoffs

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 26, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
2 Comments

The end of each playoff round will have a rock’em, sock’em feel with the changes NASCAR announced Tuesday to the 2020 schedule.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s August race will move to Sept. 19 and be the elimination race in the first round.

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval, which saw Ryan Blaney win from third on the last lap after Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. crashed just before the finish line, will again be the cutoff race in the second round.

Martinsville Speedway’s fall race will be Nov. 1 and mark the final race of the third round. It will be the last chance for drivers to qualify for the Nov. 8 championship race, which moves to ISM Raceway in Avondale, Arizona.

The playoffs begin Sept. 6 at Darlington. The first round will have Darlington, Richmond (Sept. 12) and Bristol.

“If NASCAR fans thought they’ve seen tempers flare and sparks fly under the lights at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, just wait until they experience a real pressure-packed NASCAR playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “We’re thankful to the fans that voiced their opinions and rooted for more short-track racing in the playoffs, and appreciative of NASCAR collaborating with its many stakeholders to deliver a schedule with many positive adjustments.”

The second round of the playoffs will be Las Vegas (Sept. 27), Talladega (Oct. 4) and the Charlotte Roval (Oct. 11).

The third round of the playoffs will be Kansas (Oct. 18), Texas (Oct. 25) and Martinsville (Nov. 1).

“We are going to move to one of the most important races on the schedule, setting up the Cup Series finale,” said Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway, in a statement. “Recent history has shown us that drivers will do whatever it takes to secure a spot in the championship race, and now the urgency and intensity will go to another level, as it’s the last shot for teams to have a chance at the championship.”

 

Iconic tracks get new dates on 2020 Cup schedule

By Dustin LongMar 26, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

Historic tracks Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway will have new dates on the 2020 Cup schedule NASCAR revealed Tuesday.

Daytona, which has hosted a Cup race either on or near July 4 every year but once since 1959, will move to Aug. 29 and be the regular-season finale.

With the date change, Daytona will be the final chance for teams to earn a spot in the playoffs in 2020. The track has had nine different winners in its last 10 races. The only repeat winner during that time has been Denny Hamlin, who won this year’s Daytona 500 and the 2016 Daytona 500.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will take Daytona’s date and have its race to July 5.

This marks the third date change for Indianapolis since 2017. The race was held in July 2017 but moved to September in 2018 to be the playoff opener in hopes that cooler temperatures and would help attract a larger crowd. Indy will be the playoff opener again this year before making its move back to July next year.

That will put the NASCAR race at Indy six weeks after the track hosts the Indianapolis 500.

Martinsville Speedway will see its first race, which has been held in March or April, move to May 9 and be a Saturday night race on Mother’s Day weekend.

Martinsville’s fall race will be Nov. 1 and be the final race before the championship race on Nov. 8 at ISM Raceway.

NASCAR moves Cup championship race to ISM Raceway

By Dustin LongMar 26, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT
3 Comments

The 2020 Cup season will finish at ISM Raceway, marking the first time since 2001 that NASCAR’s premier series has ended its year at a track other than Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The finale will be held Nov. 8. It will mark the earliest end of the Cup season has ended since 1998 when that season ended Nov. 8. The last time the season ended earlier was 1973 when the final race was Oct. 21.

The move further showcases the $178 million renovated facility near Phoenix, Arizona, but also could impact how the championship race is run. Homestead-Miami Speedway was known for multiple lanes at the 1.5-mile track. ISM Raceway’s 1-mile track is tighter and could lead to more contact.

Changing tracks for the championship race also could play a key role in who wins the Cup title.

Kyle Busch has a 2.9 average finish at ISM Raceway since 2016 — best among active drivers. Kevin Harvick is next with a 4.3 average finish. Chase Elliott follows with a 10.1 average finish. Kurt Busch, who has suggested this could be his final season, has an average finish of 10.6 there. Aric Almirola and Martin Truex Jr. are next. Each has an average finish of 10.9.

Harvick (2014), Kyle Busch (2015) and Truex (2017) won titles at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Moving the season finale could challenge some drivers. Reigning series champ Joey Logano has an 18.3 average finish since 2016 at ISM Raceway. That includes his win there in November 2016 but is offset by two finishes of 31st or worse.

Also, Kyle Larson, might not be as dominant figure at ISM Raceway as he was at Homestead (6.0 average finish since 2016). Larson has an average finish of 12.0 since 2016 at ISM Raceway. He has three top-three finishes but also a 40th-place result.

The move could dampen any hopes Jimmie Johnson has of winning a record eighth title should be advance to the championship race. While he has four wins at ISM Raceway, his last win there was in 2009.

NASCAR’s SEASON-ENDING RACES SINCE 1972 (MODERN ERA)

1972 — Texas World Speedway

1973 — North Carolina Speedway (Rockingham)

1974-80 — Ontario Motor Speedway

1981-86 — Riverside International Raceway

1987-2000 — Atlanta Motor Speedway

2001 — New Hampshire Motor Speedway (makeup race)

2002-19 — Homestead-Miami Speedway

2020 — ISM Raceway

 