Entry lists for NASCAR at Texas

Here are the entry lists for this weekend’s races at Texas Motor Speedway:
Cup – O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)
Forty cars are entered. The No. 97 Chevrolet of Obaika Racing has not named a driver yet.
Non-Cup regulars entered include B.J. McLeod (No. 52 Ford of Rick Ware Racing), Timmy Hill (No. 66 Toyota of Motorsports Business Management), Garrett Smithley (No. 77 Chevrolet of Spire Motorsports) and Parker Kligerman (No. 96 Toyota of Gaunt Brothers Racing).
Kyle Busch, who will once again go for the third weekend sweep of his career, entered in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series races. He’s the only driver in NASCAR history to have won races in three national series at the same track in the same weekend. Both of those previously came at Bristol Motor Speedway (2010, 2017).
Click here for the Cup Series entry list.
Xfinity – Bariatric Solutions 300 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)
Forty cars are entered.
Cup drivers entered: Busch (No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) and Brad Keselowski (No. 12 Team Penske Ford).
Click here for the Xfinity Series entry list.
Trucks – Vankor 350 (9 p.m. ET Friday on Fox Sports 1)
Thirty-two trucks are entered, with the No. 22 Chevrolet of AM Racing not having named a driver yet.
Cup drivers entered: Busch (No. 51 Toyota of Kyle Busch Motorsports) and Ross Chastain (No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports).
Click here for the Truck Series entry list.