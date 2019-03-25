Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo courtesy Open Wheel Leader official Twitter page

Season opener for Clint Bowyer’s home track delayed due to flooding

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lakeside Speedway in Wolcott, Kansas (just outside of Kansas City, Kansas), was supposed to kick off its 65th season of racing April 19.

The Missouri River had other ideas, unfortunately.

A levee just north of the speedway collapsed Saturday, sending river water gushing all over the track property – including the .4-mile semi-banked dirt track – and adjacent areas.

“Just the way the water rushed in was pretty devastating,” track owner Pete Hewey told Fox4KC.com. “One of them is a 10-foot tall building and I think I have about two foot of roof showing so it’s pretty far under.”

While some estimates indicate it may take 5-6 weeks for the water to recede and cleanup to be completed, Hewey took to Facebook to assure fans racing will be back soon: “Once (the water) goes down, the dirt will fly and the 65th season of Lakeside will begin!!!”

According to Fox4KC.com, this is the third time the track has flooded in the last eight years, also having been inundated with water in 2011 and 2013, as well as earlier in 1993.

Clint Bowyer has long been one of Lakeside Speedway’s biggest cheerleaders. It’s where he cut his racing teeth and began his journey to become a NASCAR star.

He praised the track and how it important it was in his racing development after his win last year at Martinsville Speedway.

Several fans who know of Bowyer’s affinity for Lakeside Speedway took to Twitter to show him the destruction.

 

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America: What was the turning point at Martinsville?

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBC Sports’ four analysts on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America agreed that the turning point in Sunday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway was when Chase Elliott passed Brad Keselowski on Lap 324 of the 500-lap event.

In my eyes, the turning point happened when Chase Elliott took the lead from Brad Keselowski,” Jeff Burton said. “This was the beginning of Brad and his team having to do something different.”

Added Dale Jarrett: “That was the textbook way to make a pass at Martinsville by Chase Elliott. But this had not happened all day. Okay, so what is going to happen from this point on? Is Brad going to be able to recover from it?”

Elliott would go on to lead the next 49 laps, while Keselowski bided his time and watched the young driver’s tendencies, all of which Keselowski took advantage of when he regained the lead on Lap 373 and held on for the remaining 127 laps.

And this happens,” Burton said of Matt Tifft hitting the wall on Lap 373 to bring out the caution, which allowed Keselowski to exit pit road first and regain the lead. “Always something happens that changes the game. And now, the pressure gets put on the pit crews and who can get that track position and make it happen when pressure is high.”

But all four analysts – including Rick Allen and Kyle Petty – agreed that while it may have seemed like Sunday’s race was a two-horse race between Keselowski and Elliott, there was one other wild card that both drivers had to worry about in the final laps.

But the way our analysts saw it, Busch was more of a threat to Elliott than Keselowski.

That’s the hardest thing as a driver at Martinsville, knowing a guy like Kyle Busch is willing to stick his nose in there,” Jarrett said. “You didn’t want to take too much of a chance, but Kyle Busch made life a little more difficult for Chase Elliott in that respect at that point in time.”

Added Petty: “I thought Chase showed great patience beyond his years because he did know he had a good car. He got hung on the outside, left Kyle to roll on the inside, but would put himself in position to accelerate off and eventually cleared Kyle and took that position.”

One other thing to note: As dominant as Keselowski was, leading 446 of the race’s 500 laps, one stat jumped out that potentially was the biggest key in Sunday’s outcome.

Check this out: (Keselowski) entered the pits first all but one time and left the pits in first each time,” Burton said. “Track position at Martinsville is king and Brad was able to take advantage of it and do his job.

But if not for (Keselowski’s) pit crew, we might be talking about a different winner today.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Penalty report from Martinsville Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
2 Comments

NASCAR on Monday penalized three Cup teams and one Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for loose or missing lug nut violations in races this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

In the Cup Series:

* The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Austin Dillon. Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. was fined $10,000.

* The No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford, driven by Matt Tifft. Crew chief Michael Kelley was fined $10,000.

* The No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, driven by Ryan Preece. Crew chief Tristan Smith was fined $10,000.

In the Truck Series:

* The No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, driven by Kyle Busch. Crew chief Rudy Fugle was fined $2,500.

There were no other penalties assessed.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martinsville recap, Turning Point

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the action from the weekend’s racing at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Petty is joined by Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Rick Allen.

Among the high points they’ll discuss: the turning point of Sunday’s STP 500.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR keeps group qualifying format but makes tweaks

By Dustin LongMar 25, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
5 Comments

NASCAR sent a memo to teams in all three national series today that states that group qualifying will remain but penalties will be increased to those who do not make a lap before time expires in a round.

The changes debut this weekend with the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series all at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR stated that competitors who do not start a timed lap before the clock expires due to “excessive waiting” will have their qualifying times from earlier sessions disallowed and start at the rear. Previously, if a car failed to complete a lap before time expired, it started at the back of the group it was in. So, if it happened in the second round, the car would start no worse than 24th. If it happened in the final round, the car would start no worse than 12th.

If NASCAR determines that a competitor blocks or impedes another vehicle from taking off properly or blocks on the track, that competitor will have its posted qualifying times disallowed from earlier sessions and start at the rear.

NASCAR stated that improper staging, stopping or impeding on pit road or the track, and pit road speed “will all be strictly enforced.”

“Qualifying is an important element of the race weekend, and NASCAR has worked closely with the teams to implement a procedure that is both fair from a competition perspective and entertaining for our fans,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, in a statement. “Starting this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, we will implement a procedural change that will be in effect for all three national series. We expect the updated procedure to result in a better outcome for drivers, fans and our track and broadcast partners.”

NASCAR vowed to make changes after all 12 Cup cars in the final round failed to complete a lap before time expired earlier this month at Auto Club Speedway.

Drivers wait as long as possible on pit road because no one wants to be among the first cars out, leading the pack. Those further back get more of an aerodynamic advantage. At Auto Club, teams waited too long before leaving pit road.

At Las Vegas, the fast times of Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman were disallowed in the final round because they did not cross the start/finish line before time expired. Had they done so, they would have started on the front row instead of 11th and 12th (the last cars in the final round of 12).

Then nobody got a time at Auto Club in the final round.

“Drivers and NASCAR have spoken,” Jimmie Johnson said earlier this month at Auto Club Speedway. “It’s not going to be perfect everywhere. We’ve known this coming into the season. … We’ve known that this situation could exist, either nobody takes the green or there’s a huge wreck. As soon as we heard multi-car qualifying with this package, (drivers told NASCAR), ‘You know what it’s going to mean?’ ”

When the Truck series had group qualifying, it had a similar situation. Ryan Blaney won the pole at Michigan in 2014 when his truck was the only one in the final round to cross the start/finish line before time expired, making his lap count.

Before NASCAR announced what it would do, drivers had various ideas this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Brad Keselowski said: “Pull off (tapered spacers) and let them go run. At least for qualifying. Empty the grandstands, make (fans) go in the infield for all the tracks, and we’d put on a hell of a show. But nobody asked me, so. That’s what I’d do. You wouldn’t see any of this drafting nonsense, and you’d see cars going 215, 220 mph for one lap. But I think it’d be awesome.”

Martin Truex Jr. said: “Take the spoiler off. Take the Lexan off the spoiler. So then we can’t draft. And put it back on for practice. That’ll keep teams from having to rebuild the car after qualifying Friday for Saturday. Race trim. You do your thing. Qualifying trim, just take the Lexan off, and I promise you we won’t want to draft.”

Kyle Busch said: “I don’t know. I just follow the rules. Whatever the rules are. … We’re talking about it rather than there just being single-car qualifying and nobody is saying a damn word about it. Pick and choose your battles wisely folks.”

 