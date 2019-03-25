Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Penalty report from Martinsville Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT
NASCAR on Monday penalized three Cup teams and one Gander Outdoors Truck Series team for loose or missing lug nut violations in races this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

In the Cup Series:

* The No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, driven by Austin Dillon. Crew chief Danny Stockman Jr. was fined $10,000.

* The No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford, driven by Matt Tifft. Crew chief Michael Kelley was fined $10,000.

* The No. 47 JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, driven by Ryan Preece. Crew chief Tristan Smith was fined $10,000.

In the Truck Series:

* The No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, driven by Kyle Busch. Crew chief Rudy Fugle was fined $2,500.

There were no other penalties assessed.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martinsville recap, Turning Point

NBC Sports
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will recap all the action from the weekend’s racing at Martinsville Speedway.

Kyle Petty is joined by Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett and Rick Allen.

Among the high points they’ll discuss: the turning point of Sunday’s STP 500.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR keeps group qualifying format but makes tweaks

Photo: Fox Sports
By Dustin LongMar 25, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
NASCAR sent a memo to teams in all three national series today that states that group qualifying will remain but penalties will be increased to those who do not make a lap before time expires in a round.

The changes debut this weekend with the Cup, Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series all at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR stated that competitors who do not start a timed lap before the clock expires due to “excessive waiting” will have their qualifying times from earlier sessions disallowed and start at the rear. Previously, if a car failed to complete a lap before time expired, it started at the back of the group it was in. So, if it happened in the second round, the car would start no worse than 24th. If it happened in the final round, the car would start no worse than 12th.

If NASCAR determines that a competitor blocks or impedes another vehicle from taking off properly or blocks on the track, that competitor will have its posted qualifying times disallowed from earlier sessions and start at the rear.

NASCAR stated that improper staging, stopping or impeding on pit road or the track, and pit road speed “will all be strictly enforced.”

“Qualifying is an important element of the race weekend, and NASCAR has worked closely with the teams to implement a procedure that is both fair from a competition perspective and entertaining for our fans,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, in a statement. “Starting this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, we will implement a procedural change that will be in effect for all three national series. We expect the updated procedure to result in a better outcome for drivers, fans and our track and broadcast partners.”

NASCAR vowed to make changes after all 12 Cup cars in the final round failed to complete a lap before time expired earlier this month at Auto Club Speedway.

Drivers wait as long as possible on pit road because no one wants to be among the first cars out, leading the pack. Those further back get more of an aerodynamic advantage. At Auto Club, teams waited too long before leaving pit road.

At Las Vegas, the fast times of Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman were disallowed in the final round because they did not cross the start/finish line before time expired. Had they done so, they would have started on the front row instead of 11th and 12th (the last cars in the final round of 12).

Then nobody got a time at Auto Club in the final round.

“Drivers and NASCAR have spoken,” Jimmie Johnson said earlier this month at Auto Club Speedway. “It’s not going to be perfect everywhere. We’ve known this coming into the season. … We’ve known that this situation could exist, either nobody takes the green or there’s a huge wreck. As soon as we heard multi-car qualifying with this package, (drivers told NASCAR), ‘You know what it’s going to mean?’ ”

When the Truck series had group qualifying, it had a similar situation. Ryan Blaney won the pole at Michigan in 2014 when his truck was the only one in the final round to cross the start/finish line before time expired, making his lap count.

Before NASCAR announced what it would do, drivers had various ideas this past weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Brad Keselowski said: “Pull off (tapered spacers) and let them go run. At least for qualifying. Empty the grandstands, make (fans) go in the infield for all the tracks, and we’d put on a hell of a show. But nobody asked me, so. That’s what I’d do. You wouldn’t see any of this drafting nonsense, and you’d see cars going 215, 220 mph for one lap. But I think it’d be awesome.”

Martin Truex Jr. said: “Take the spoiler off. Take the Lexan off the spoiler. So then we can’t draft. And put it back on for practice. That’ll keep teams from having to rebuild the car after qualifying Friday for Saturday. Race trim. You do your thing. Qualifying trim, just take the Lexan off, and I promise you we won’t want to draft.”

Kyle Busch said: “I don’t know. I just follow the rules. Whatever the rules are. … We’re talking about it rather than there just being single-car qualifying and nobody is saying a damn word about it. Pick and choose your battles wisely folks.”

 

Under the radar drivers have noteworthy day at Martinsville

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

While most of the attention was on Brad Keselowski’s dominant win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, several other drivers had noteworthy under-the-radar finishes.

Among those:

* While some might consider a 17th-place finish a mediocre outing, it was a high point for Bubba Wallace. He finally cracked the top 20 in Cup race finishes at Martinsville after consecutive 34th-place finishes in both races in 2018. It also was Wallace’s best Cup finish since he finished 10th at Phoenix in last season’s playoff race.

It was a very trying day … that resulted in a strong finish at the Martinsville Speedway,” Wallace said.

* Ty Dillon is continuing to show steady progress this season. His 13th-place finish at Martinsville was his third top-15 result of the season. He opened the season by placing sixth in the Daytona 500. 

Also of note, Dillon didn’t record his third top 15 last season until Daytona, 18 races into the season..

I am really proud of our effort,” Dillon said after Sunday’s race. “This is what we envisioned three years ago in doing. Just getting better every year and making sure we had taken the right steps to be where we needed to be in year three. We just want to keep going in that direction.

I think as we continue to grow we are going to be more and more competitive at the short tracks. We just have to get it where we are running top 15 at the 1.5-mile tracks, and then we can be really competitive.”

* Paul Menard continues to make progress at Wood Brothers Racing, earning his fourth top-15 (and fifth top-20) finish of the season with a 15th place showing at Martinsville.

Menard has six top-20 finishes in his last eight starts at the .526-mile short track.

* Ryan Preece finished 16th Sunday for his best result since placing eighth in the Daytona 500. 

“We got in a hole in Stage 2 and were able to climb out of it and get back to there,” Preece tweeted. “Building that notebook for what I need is just the start. We all want top 10s right now. Hard work and teamwork will get us there.”

* Matt DiBenedetto earned his second consecutive top-20 finish: 18th at Fontana and 20th Sunday at Martinsville. Those are his best finishes thus far in 2019.

‘Holy Smokes’ … is this the finish of the year? See the video

Photo: POWRi Racing
By Dustin LongMar 25, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
1 Comment

Consider it an early candidate for finish of the year in motorsports.

NASCAR Xfinity driver Christopher Bell, taking advantage of an off weekend for that series, and Jonathan Beason had a dramatic finish Sunday in the sixth annual Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Beason nipped Bell in the POWRi Lucas Oil National/West Midgets race that saw them make contact at the finish line. Bell’s car climbed over Beason’s right rear tire and tipped over after the checkered flag waved, leading the race announcer in the video below to exclaim “Holy smokes!” The margin of victory was 0.020 seconds. It was Beason’s first series win.

“It is pretty neat, but I’m not real happy with myself on how that turned out,” Beason said in victory lane, according to the POWRi series website. “I was quite surprised that Christopher left the bottom open and of course it stuck for me and I got on the gas on exit and it just went right. I don’t want to ever wreck anybody. I’m happy to get the win, and I’m glad we are as fast as him and Keith Kunz Motorsports, but I would rather us both cross the line without hitting.”

Said Bell, according to the POWRi series website: “I needed more than a couple of laps to build my momentum on the top, and I knew that he was good on the bottom, but I didn’t feel like I could outrun him down low, so I felt like my best bet was to stay committed to the top. It’s really cool to come back home and run as good as we have this week, it’s a special feeling for me.”

Watch the video of the finish …

Bell competed in four POWRi midget races in the Turnpike Challenge in Oklahoma. He won at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, on Thursday. Bell finished second to Logan Seavey at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Friday. Bell finished third to Seavey and runner-up Tyler Thomas at that track on Saturday. And then there was Sunday’s spectacular finish.