Martinsville winners & losers

WINNERS
Team Penske — For the third time in six races, a Team Penske driver won as Brad Keselowski scored the victory at Martinsville. Team Penske also has had two top-five finishers in three races this year.
Young drivers — 18-year-old Colton Herta won the IndyCar race at COTA, scoring his first series victory. A few hours later, 23-year-old Chase Elliott finished second at Martinsville. That came a day after 22-year-old Ben Rhodes finished second to Kyle Busch in the Truck race.
Stewart-Haas Racing — Placed all four of its drivers in the top 10 for the second time this season (Kevin Harvick was sixth, Clint Bowyer seventh, Aric Almirola ninth and Daniel Suarez 10th).
Denny Hamlin — He finished fifth at Martinsville. The Daytona 500 winner has not finished worse than 11th this season.
LOSERS
Jimmie Johnson — He finished 24th at Martinsville, two laps behind the leaders. The nine-time winner at Martinsville has failed to finish in the top 10 in the last five races at the short track.
Parity — Two organizations have won the first six Cup races of the season. Four drivers (Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola) have finished in the top 10 in at least the last five consecutive races.
Erik Jones — Finished 30th at Martinsville, marking his second finish of 29th or worse in the last three races. In five career Cup starts at Martinsville, he has placed 26th or worse three times and never finished better than 12th.
Clint Bowyer — Although he finished seventh, hopes for a better result ended with two pit road speeding penalties.