Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Drivers under the radar have a noteworthy day at Martinsville

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 25, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While most of the attention was on Brad Keselowski’s dominant win Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, several other drivers had noteworthy under-the-radar finishes.

Among those:

* While some might consider a 17th-place finish a mediocre outing, it was a high point for Bubba Wallace. He finally cracked the top 20 in Cup race finishes at Martinsville after consecutive 34th-place finishes in both races in 2018. It also was Wallace’s best Cup finish since he finished 10th at Phoenix in last season’s playoff race.

It was a very trying day … that resulted in a strong finish at the Martinsville Speedway,” Wallace said.

* Ty Dillon is continuing to show steady progress this season. His 13th-place finish at Martinsville was his third top-15 result of the season. He opened the season by placing sixth in the Daytona 500. 

Also of note, Dillon didn’t record his third top 15 last season until Daytona, 18 races into the season..

I am really proud of our effort,” Dillon said after Sunday’s race. “This is what we envisioned three years ago in doing. Just getting better every year and making sure we had taken the right steps to be where we needed to be in year three. We just want to keep going in that direction.

I think as we continue to grow we are going to be more and more competitive at the short tracks. We just have to get it where we are running top 15 at the 1.5-mile tracks, and then we can be really competitive.”

* Paul Menard continues to make progress at Wood Brothers Racing, earning his fourth top-15 (and fifth top-20) finish of the season with a 15th place showing at Martinsville.

Menard has six top-20 finishes in his last eight starts at the .526-mile short track.

* Ryan Preece finished 16th Sunday for his best result since placing eighth in the Daytona 500. 

“We got in a hole in Stage 2 and were able to climb out of it and get back to there,” Preece tweeted. “Building that notebook for what I need is just the start. We all want top 10s right now. Hard work and teamwork will get us there.”

* Matt DiBenedetto earned his second consecutive top-20 finish: 18th at Fontana and 20th Sunday at Martinsville. Those are his best finishes thus far in 2019.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

‘Holy Smokes’ … is this the finish of the year? See the video

Photo: POWRi Racing
By Dustin LongMar 25, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Consider it an early candidate for finish of the year in motorsports.

NASCAR Xfinity driver Christopher Bell, taking advantage of an off weekend for that series, and Jonathan Beason had a dramatic finish Sunday in the sixth annual Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Beason nipped Bell in the POWRi Lucas Oil National/West Midgets race that saw them make contact at the finish line. Bell’s car climbed over Beason’s right rear tire and tipped over after the checkered flag waved, leading the race announcer in the video below to exclaim “Holy smokes!” The margin of victory was 0.020 seconds. It was Beason’s first series win.

“It is pretty neat, but I’m not real happy with myself on how that turned out,” Beason said in victory lane, according to the POWRi series website. “I was quite surprised that Christopher left the bottom open and of course it stuck for me and I got on the gas on exit and it just went right. I don’t want to ever wreck anybody. I’m happy to get the win, and I’m glad we are as fast as him and Keith Kunz Motorsports, but I would rather us both cross the line without hitting.”

Said Bell, according to the POWRi series website: “I needed more than a couple of laps to build my momentum on the top, and I knew that he was good on the bottom, but I didn’t feel like I could outrun him down low, so I felt like my best bet was to stay committed to the top. It’s really cool to come back home and run as good as we have this week, it’s a special feeling for me.”

Watch the video of the finish …

Bell competed in four POWRi midget races in the Turnpike Challenge in Oklahoma. He won at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, on Thursday. Bell finished second to Logan Seavey at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Friday. Bell finished third to Seavey and runner-up Tyler Thomas at that track on Saturday. And then there was Sunday’s spectacular finish.

Brad Keselowski in ‘negotiations’ with daughter over second Martinsville clock

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 25, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Not long after he won Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, Brad Keselowski said he was “in negotiations” over an important topic.

No, it was not a contract extension with Team Penske or an endorsement deal.

Instead, Keselowski was in the early stages of negotiating with his family on where to put a grandfather clock in their home.

With his dominating performance in the race, Keselowski claimed his second grandfather clock from the half-mile track, joining the first one from his victory in the 2017 STP 500.

But there’s already one place Keselowski might have trouble placing the clock.

“So I had this conversation with my daughter (Scarlett) before we got here because she helps me wind the clock,” Keselowski said after the win. “She loves to help me wind it.

“When you have a 3‑year‑old, you get joy out of little things. She’s gone from not being able to turn the handle and I would have to hold her hand, kind of like guide it to crank it, to now at 3, she puts her hand in and like as fast as she can go, and she thinks it’s so cool.  It’s like one of those senses of accomplishment. And so we do that probably once a week together.”

Leading up to Sunday’s race, Keselowski told his daughter there was a chance they could get a new clock.

“She’s just getting old enough to understand those things,” Keselowski said. “So when we won, I told her, ‘Remember I was telling you if we won we get a new clock?’ And she said, ‘Well, where are we going to put it, Daddy?’ And I said, ‘Well, I was thinking, right in your bedroom.’

“And she did not like that idea.”

Keselowski said the family will “work on her negotiations.”

“It’s a good problem to have,” he continued. “Those are winning problems. But I can tell you we’ll do something special with it and I’ll cherish it and enjoy it forever. I’m not going to put it in a box in storage, I can promise you that.”

and on Facebook

NASCAR announcements on qualifying, 2020 schedule coming this week

Photo: Fox Sports
By Dustin LongMar 25, 2019, 9:28 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This could be a week of changes in NASCAR, beginning later today.

Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” that tweaks to group qualifying could come as early as today. Also, NASCAR is expected to announce the 2020 schedule this week.

After all 12 Cup teams failed to make it to the start/finish line before time expired to run a lap at Auto Club Speedway, NASCAR vowed to make changes. But O’Donnell said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that officials still like the group qualifying format.

“I think you’ll probably hear from us tonight,” O’Donnell said Monday about changes to qualifying. “I think the fans will appreciate where we’re going. We do not want to go to single-car qualifying. We like the group qualifying.

“We will make some tweaks that were really already in the rulebook. Scott Miller (NASCAR senior vice president of competition) and his team have put a lot of thought into that and talked to a lot of the drivers and race teams. I think we’ll be in a good spot as we head out to Texas (this weekend).”

As for the schedule, O’Donnell said NASCAR is “looking at this week to announce some cool things. (NASCAR President) Steve Phelps has been really honest with everyone in terms of our ability to move races in 2020 with the agreements that we have. I think you’ll see some great cooperation that has happened with the tracks and our TV partners as we look at it for 2020.”

O’Donnell also shed some light on how NASCAR looks at creating its race schedule.

“It’s one of those things that it’s never done,” he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “When we announce on 2020, we’re already working on 2021 and beyond. Even when you think you’re done, some curveball gets thrown your way. But it’s also fun. It’s fun to see what we’re able to potentially do.

“The challenge for us that often occurs is matching up your three national series, making sure you’re able to showcase them on a weekend … and do it at the right time. The biggest thing is as you look at the calendar, managing those dates that have historically been an anchor to your schedule. Once you plug those in, there’s only so many movements you can make, but I think 2020 will be exciting for the fans.”

Martinsville winners & losers

By Dustin LongMar 25, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

WINNERS

Team Penske — For the third time in six races, a Team Penske driver won as Brad Keselowski scored the victory at Martinsville. Team Penske also has had two top-five finishers in three races this year.

Young drivers — 18-year-old Colton Herta won the IndyCar race at COTA, scoring his first series victory. A few hours later, 23-year-old Chase Elliott finished second at Martinsville. That came a day after 22-year-old Ben Rhodes finished second to Kyle Busch in the Truck race.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Placed all four of its drivers in the top 10 for the second time this season (Kevin Harvick was sixth, Clint Bowyer seventh, Aric Almirola ninth and Daniel Suarez 10th).

Denny Hamlin He finished fifth at Martinsville. The Daytona 500 winner has not finished worse than 11th this season.

LOSERS

Jimmie Johnson He finished 24th at Martinsville, two laps behind the leaders. The nine-time winner at Martinsville has failed to finish in the top 10 in the last five races at the short track.

Parity — Two organizations have won the first six Cup races of the season. Four drivers (Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Aric Almirola) have finished in the top 10 in at least the last five consecutive races.

Erik JonesFinished 30th at Martinsville, marking his second finish of 29th or worse in the last three races. In five career Cup starts at Martinsville, he has placed 26th or worse three times and never finished better than 12th.

Clint Bowyer Although he finished seventh, hopes for a better result ended with two pit road speeding penalties