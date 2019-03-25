Brad Keselowski in ‘negotiations’ with daughter over second Martinsville clock

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Not long after he won Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, Brad Keselowski said he was “in negotiations” over an important topic.

No, it was not a contract extension with Team Penske or an endorsement deal.

Instead, Keselowski was in the early stages of negotiating with his family on where to put a grandfather clock in their home.

With his dominating performance in the race, Keselowski claimed his second grandfather clock from the half-mile track, joining the first one from his victory in the 2017 STP 500.

But there’s already one place Keselowski might have trouble placing the clock.

“So I had this conversation with my daughter (Scarlett) before we got here because she helps me wind the clock,” Keselowski said after the win. “She loves to help me wind it.

“When you have a 3‑year‑old, you get joy out of little things. She’s gone from not being able to turn the handle and I would have to hold her hand, kind of like guide it to crank it, to now at 3, she puts her hand in and like as fast as she can go, and she thinks it’s so cool. It’s like one of those senses of accomplishment. And so we do that probably once a week together.”

Leading up to Sunday’s race, Keselowski told his daughter there was a chance they could get a new clock.

“She’s just getting old enough to understand those things,” Keselowski said. “So when we won, I told her, ‘Remember I was telling you if we won we get a new clock?’ And she said, ‘Well, where are we going to put it, Daddy?’ And I said, ‘Well, I was thinking, right in your bedroom.’

“And she did not like that idea.”

Keselowski said the family will “work on her negotiations.”

“It’s a good problem to have,” he continued. “Those are winning problems. But I can tell you we’ll do something special with it and I’ll cherish it and enjoy it forever. I’m not going to put it in a box in storage, I can promise you that.”

