Kyle Busch earns milestone 200th NASCAR win in dominating fashion

Kyle Busch made NASCAR history Sunday, winning his 200th career NASCAR race, capturing Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway.
Busch earned his 53rd career Cup victory (and fourth Cup win at Fontana), adding to his 94 wins in the Xfinity Series and 53 wins in the Truck Series. He becomes only the second driver in NASCAR history to reach the 200 wins mark, joining NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, who earned all of his wins in the marquee Cup series.
Busch won in dominating fashion, leading 134 of the race’s 200 laps, finishing with a 2.354 second winning margin. It was his second Cup victory of the season, having done so in back-to-back fashion after winning last Sunday at Phoenix. He’s also the first driver to win two races thus far in the 2019 season.
Ironically, Busch captured No. 200 at the same track where he earned his first career Cup win back in 2005.
MORE: Auto Club 400 results and updated points standings
“It feels just like No. 1, just like yesterday,” Busch told Fox Sports after climbing out of his race car on the frontstretch. “It was such an awesome race car. i mean, dang. I’m glad we put on a heck of a show for all these fans here at Auto Club Speedway.
“To win 200, whatever it means, it means a lot to me and all my guys at Joe Gibbs Racing. You’re the best. I just wish we could keep it going, keep it going like this, running strong, running well and winning these races.”
Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski finished second and third, respectively, in the third and final race of the annual West Coast swing. Kevin Harvick rallied in the closing laps to finish fourth, followed by another Team Penske driver, Ryan Blaney.
“We came so close, but I’m proud of the effort,” Logano said of his fourth consecutive top-5 finish at ACS. “We hung in there all day, hung strong, just didn’t have enough to beat that green car (Busch’s car).”
Keselowski, who led 42 laps, said, “We got a lot better from the first run to the end. … I couldn’t stay up front. I brushed the wall a bit earlier, they fixed it, we kept working on it and we got a solid day.”
Sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch — the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver with his fourth consecutive top-10 finish — followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Austin Dillon.
Kyle Busch won both stages for the third time in his career (also did so in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 and the 2017 Brickyard 400). Due to pit stops and a speeding penalty on pit road, he restarted 18th after the second stage. He roared back to the lead and pulled away for his milestone victory.
“Sometimes, you have to have a little bit of luck on your side,” Busch said. “It certainly is a monumental moment for all of us. Maybe the stars aligned a little bit for us today.”
STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch
STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch
WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Team Penske was the most dominating team overall, with all three of its drivers in the top-5 (Logano 2nd, Keselowski 3rd and Blaney 5th). … Harvick struggled with his car throughout the race, but was able to bounce back late to earn his third fourth-place finish of the season and fourth consecutive top-10.
WHO HAD A BAD DAY: One lap after complaining over the radio about the performance of his car, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. triggered a multi-car wreck on Lap 60 that collected Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson. All cars suffered minor or moderate damage but were able to continue. … Clint Bowyer suffered mechanical issues with about 70 laps to go and finished last in the 38-car field.
NOTABLE: Austin Dillon had to take two IV bags of fluids before the race to help him battle the flu. Even though he had Saturday’s Xfinity winner Cole Custer on standby, Dillon was able to run the entire race and wound up with a respectable 10th-place finish.
WHAT’S NEXT: STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway on March 24, 2019 (Fox Sports 1). Green flag is at 2 p.m. ET.