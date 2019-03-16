NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Auto Club Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.

Reddick posted a top speed of 179.861 mph around the 2-mile track to claim his second pole of the season.

Reddick will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch (179.654 mph).

Busch is attempting to win his 200th NASCAR national series race today.

Reddick claimed the pole a day after he was involved in two single-car incidents in practice.

“I unfortunately made our day very, very long for all our guys at RCR, getting in the wall, spinning out and having to fix a lot of things,” Reddick told Fox Sports 1. “They worked really hard into the evening last night. … I’m trying to give them a little bit back for how hard they’ve been working, especially this weekend getting this car back to 100 percent.”

The top five was completed by Cole Custer, Christopher Bell and Noah Gragson.

Caesar Bacarella crashed in Turn 3 during his qualifying run in Round 1.

The green flag is scheduled for 5:16 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for qualifying results.