Kevin Harvick leads Saturday’s first Cup practice at Auto Club Speedway

Kevin Harvick posted the fastest speed in the first of two Cup practice sessions Saturday at Auto Club Speedway.
Harvick had a speed of 175.867 mph around the 2-mile track. He recorded 22 laps in the session.
Harvick was followed by Kyle Busch (175.773 mph), Brad Keselowski (175.644), Martin Truex Jr. (175.550) and Daniel Hemric (175.550).
Austin Dillon, the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race, was ninth on the speed chart (174.919).
Keselowski had the best 10-lap average at 173.219 mph.
Busch and Hemric each recorded the most laps in the session with 37.
There were no incidents in the session. Kyle Larson did make slight contact with the wall late, but suffered no serious damage.
Hailie Deegan has landed iK9 as a supporter for her six scheduled starts in the ARCA Menards Series this season.
Deegan will make her series debut at Toledo Speedway on May 19.
The canine security services and training company will be a primary sponsor of Deegan in the May 31 race at Pocono Raceway and an associate sponsor in the remaining five races.
After Toledo and Pocono, Deegan will compete at Madison International Speedway (June 14), Elko Speedway in New Market, Minnesota (July 13), Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, Indiana (Oct. 5) and Kansas Speedway (Oct. 18).
iK9 will make its debut with Deegan ahead of the ARCA races as her primary sponsor in the April 6 K&N Pro Series East race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to build my NASCAR career and I’m extremely proud to represent iK9 along with Toyota, TRD, Monster Energy and Craftsman,” Deegan said in a press release. “Partnerships are key to earning these kinds of opportunities, and iK9’s mission appeals to who I want to be as a racer and also as a person.”
Deegan competes full-time in the K&N Pro Series West. She won the season-opener in Las Vegas on a last-lap pass to earn her second career victory.
The next K&N West race is March 30 at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, California.
iK9 has been aggressive in its sponsorship in NASCAR so far this season. It serves as a primary sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota in the Xfinity Series and sponsored last weekend’s Xfinity race at ISM Raceway.
Tyler Reddick won the pole for today’s Xfinity Series race at Auto Club Speedway.
Reddick posted a top speed of 179.861 mph around the 2-mile track to claim his second pole of the season.
Reddick will be joined on the front row by Kyle Busch (179.654 mph).
Busch is attempting to win his 200th NASCAR national series race today.
Reddick claimed the pole a day after he was involved in two single-car incidents in practice.
“I unfortunately made our day very, very long for all our guys at RCR, getting in the wall, spinning out and having to fix a lot of things,” Reddick told Fox Sports 1. “They worked really hard into the evening last night. … I’m trying to give them a little bit back for how hard they’ve been working, especially this weekend getting this car back to 100 percent.”
The top five was completed by Cole Custer, Christopher Bell and Noah Gragson.
Caesar Bacarella crashed in Turn 3 during his qualifying run in Round 1.
The green flag is scheduled for 5:16 p.m. ET on FS1.
The fifth race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season takes place today at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
Kyle Busch has the chance to earn his 200th career NASCAR win. Can he win today and double up with a win in Sunday’s Cup race, just like he did last weekend at Phoenix?
Here’s all the information for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Curtis Templeton will give the command to start engines at 5:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 5:16 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 1:10 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:15 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 4:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 5 p.m. by Billy Mauldin, Motor Racing Outreach Chaplain. Malea Emma will perform the National Anthem at 5:02 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 150 laps (300 miles) around the 2-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35. Stage 2 ends on Lap 70.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Joey Logano won the race last March. Justin Allgaier was second. Elliott Sadler was third.
Former Cup champion Matt Kenseth plans to compete in the July 9 Slinger Nationals at Slinger Speedway, the track announced on its Facebook page.
Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, ran 665 races in his Cup career, winning 39 times. The two-time Daytona 500 champion competed in 15 Cup races last year for Roush Fenway Racing to help the organization improve its cars. His last Cup race was in the 2018 season finale in Miami.
In a statement to the track, Kenseth said of returning to run the Slinger Nationals:
“I can’t think of a better place for me to get back in a race car than Slinger. It’s been a good track for me throughout my career. We’ve had a lot of success there, a lot of memorable moments, and I’m looking forward to going back.
“The Nationals have always been one of the major events in all of short track racing. Certainly it was the one you wanted to win growing up in Wisconsin. Throughout the years, a lot of big names in NASCAR have raced in the Nationals. That’s a testament to how big of a race this has been for some time.”
Kenseth is a seven-time Slinger Nationals champion, winning the event in 1994, 2002, ’06, ’08, ’09, ’12, ’16.
Among those who have won the Slinger Nationals are Alan Kulwicki, Dick Trickle, Mark Martin and Kyle Busch.