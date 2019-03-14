NASCAR America analysts predict Kyle Busch will hit 200 wins at Fontana

On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America/The Motorsports Hour, analysts A.J. Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman were adamant in agreement that Kyle Busch will reach the 200-win milestone this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
Busch has 199 combined wins across all three of NASCAR’s major series: 52 wins in Cup, 53 in Trucks and 94 in Xfinity. At Fontana, he’s entered in both the Xfinity and Cup races, meaning he not only has a chance to hit 200 wins (if he wins the Xfinity race) but also to exceed it (if he also wins the Cup race).
Remember, Busch is coming off back-to-back wins this past weekend at Phoenix. He’d love to make NASCAR history with another back-to-back accomplishment.
Here’s why our analysts think Busch will emulate comedian Larry The Cable Guy and Git-R-Done for No. 200 (and potentially more) this weekend:
ALLMENDINGER: “I believe so. He’s got that feel right now, where no matter what vehicle he gets in, whether it’s a Truck, Xfinity or Cup car, he goes out there and runs up front. I feel for him, there’s so much talk about it, he just wants to get it over with. He wants it to happen so he’s able to go out there and not have to talk about it again. It’s going to be a big deal. We should celebrate it.
“I know there’s a lot of topics about the whole Richard Petty vs. Kyle Busch thing. Forget about it. When it happens, let’s just celebrate it. I think in one of those races, it happens this weekend and he gets No. 200.”
KLIGERMAN: “Kyle Busch doesn’t focus on that. He doesn’t amass this amount of wins focusing on whether he gets the most wins of this driver or he gets this win at this time. He just goes out there racing to win every time. Does this mean something? Yes. Is it significant? Yes. Does it compare to Richard Petty? I’m going to say no. I’ve said that for a while, every time this has been brought up over the last couple years, that it does not compare. Basically, those were Cup wins (for Petty), the best at that time, while (Busch) has done it over three different series.
“What is amazing to me is his win percentage, that’s what I find really interesting, how high of a win percentage he has. Do I think it can happen this weekend? Absolutely. One, Fontana is a great track for him. In any series he steps in right now, he’s on top of his game. And the Joe Gibbs Racing cars are all really fast right now. I think all those things combined, yes, it can happen this weekend and he’s on top form, so why not?”
Do you agree with Allmendinger and Kligerman? Check out the video above.
They also talk about Martin Truex Jr., who has been knocking on victory’s door with two runner-up finishes in the last three races, may finally reach victory lane for the first time in 2019 if Busch doesn’t win the Cup race.
Why don’t the guys who make the critical race-winning calls ever get the calls to the shrine that validates their race-winning careers?
That’s the question that the NASCAR Hall of Fame awkwardly is facing yet again with the nomination process for its 11th class.
Kirk Shelmerdine, the team-building genius who guided Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet to four championships before mysteriously disappearing from the NASCAR limelight, inexplicably has fallen off the nominees list for the 2020 induction ceremony.
It was only last year that Shelmerdine had appeared on the ballot for the first time.
Now he’s gone, and it’s reasonable to ask if he ever will return for consideration given some of the names that have supplanted him.
There was never any doubt about three-time champion Tony Stewart being ushered directly into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.
But there undeniably are greater questions about the other five new nominees — Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal and Red Vogt. They all are deserving of consideration … but are they more deserving than Shelmerdine?
Shelmerdine has nearly twice as many wins (46) as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier Cup series as any of those candidates.
He changed front tires and led the famous Flying Aces pit crew that was the best in NASCAR for several seasons.
He was a key cog during many of the greatest years ever posted by seven-time champion and inaugural Hall of Fame inductee Dale Earnhardt.
Shelmerdine is a living and breathing integral connection to the legacy of “The Intimidator,” which makes it even more indefensible that his candidacy has been suspended without explanation.
It’s patently ridiculous, and it’s a disturbing pattern that has emerged over the years since the inception of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Crew chiefs get no respect when it comes to being considered for legendary status, never mind actually being enshrined.
Of the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s 50 inductees, there are only four who have at least 50 races as Cup crew chiefs (Dale Inman, Glen Wood, Bud Moore and Ray Evernham). And of that group, only Inman and Evernham could be considered true crew chiefs.
Between Inman, Moore, Evernham, Leonard Wood, Robert Yates and Maurice Petty, the representative list of crew chiefs, engine builders and mechanics in the NASCAR Hall of Fame is painfully short, and the number of slights is unfortunately long.
–Dale Inman was elected to the third class of the Hall of Fame with 78% of the vote … two years after he inexplicably was left off the ballot for the inaugural class – a 25-person list with no crew chiefs.
–Ray Evernham, who was voted the greatest crew chief of all time 13 years ago, didn’t appear on the ballot until the 2016 class and wasn’t elected until 2018.
–Smokey Yunick and Banjo Matthews, two icons generally regarded among the finest mechanics of their generation, have yet to be recognized.
In the case of Yunick, the larger-than-life personality whose “Best Damn Garage in Town” is the stuff of Daytona Beach legend and Hollywood lore, there is a realistic fear he never will be nominated because of his endless wars with NASCAR executives and officials over the rulebook.
There were some other curious omissions on the 2020 ballot in the Landmark Award category, where racing pioneer Janet Guthrie and late Motor Racing Network legend Barney Hall got booted.
The process for building the nomination list, though, isn’t necessarily wrong.
According to those involved in culling the nominees, the NASCAR Hall of Fame actually has been more proactive in pushing for a broader spectrum of nominees by providing more information for prospective candidates in several categories.
Much like the Hall of Fame vote, the nomination discussion is held in confidence, and the voting is done by secret ballot and tabulated by an accounting firm. As Winston Kelley explained Thursday on SiriusXM NASCAR, it wasn’t as if someone were advocating for the exclusion of Guthrie, Hall and Shelmerdine.
The names disappeared from consideration through an honestly conducted winnowing. Another process might produce the same results.
The question that must be answered is why the results keep being returned with crew chiefs, engine builders and mechanics being snubbed.
If the argument is that they somehow aren’t personalities, that’s absurd, too.
Yunick’s autobiography probably could be optioned as a screenplay. Evernham has transitioned into a post-crew chief/team owner career as a highly successful TV analyst. Inman still is often at Richard Petty’s side weekly in the Cup garage, cracking hilarious stories about yesteryear.
Shelmerdine has one of the greatest backstories in NASCAR.
How many people can say they competed in The Great American Race first as a crew chief and then as a driver (Shelmerdine finished 20th in the 2006 Daytona 500)?
At the top of his game as Earnhardt’s crew chief, a 34-year-old Shelmerdine walked away from Richard Childress Racing after the 1992 season to start a driving career, which he toiled through for 15 years with limited success racing his own team in ARCA, trucks, Xfinity and Cup.
Though Shelmerdine was a straight-talking Delaware native with an iconoclastic streak that made him a great in calling and managing races, the move still stunned NASCAR. Team owner Richard Childress said Shelmerdine simply was “burned out.”
Robin Pemberton, a rival crew chief before his run as NASCAR executive, once said Shelmerdine was “a pretty sharp fella who got out of the sport a little too early. He still had a lot to offer. It was a big shock. I think everyone was confused as to the reasons he left. I’m not so sure anybody knows.”
When asked by the Richmond Times-Dispatch 16 years ago (while trying to make the 2003 Daytona 500 with Junie Donlavey) why he quit, Shelmerdine said, “It gets to the point that you don’t care about winning, you just can’t stand to see the other (expletives) win.” The reporter who asked the question was so taken aback by the answer, he couldn’t even muster a proper follow-up.
Maybe the rest of Shelmerdine’s story finally might be told during a NASCAR Hall of Fame induction speech that’s long overdue.
Too bad we’ll have to wait at least another year to hear it.
Jeb Burton returns to Rick Ware Racing for first Cup start of 2019
Jeb Burton will make his first Cup start of 2019 when he drives the second chartered entry for Rick Ware Racing in the March 24 STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, team officials announced Thursday.
Burton will drive the No. 52 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with sponsorship from Muzzy Bowfishing and RockyBoots.com.
NASCAR veteran George Church will serve as crew chief for Burton’s 32nd career Cup start.
Burton’s last Cup start was last fall at Martinsville, and was also for Rick Ware Racing, starting 39th and finishing 33rd at the .526-mile paperclip facility that Burton considers his home race track.
The son of former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, Jeb Burton will be making his fourth Cup start at Martinsville, with a career best finish of 27th in 2015. He’s also made six Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts at Martinsville, with two top-five finishes and a pole.
“I have a great relationship with Rick and the RWR team,” Jeb Burton said. “Hopefully, we can build on how we performed last year.”
Added team owner Rick Ware, “The Burton name carries a lot of weight in that area and we will do all we can to put Jeb in a competitive car. We know he can drive it, so the guys at the shop have been working very hard to build him a good car.”
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
If you’re a Dale Earnhardt Sr. or Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, or if you’re looking for just the right gift for an Earnhardt fan and have, say, a few hundred thousand dollars burning a hole in your checking account, you might want to check out this week’s Mecum Auctions from Glendale, Arizona, which will air on NBCSN.
Three full-fledged race cars formerly driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr., including a championship-clinching ride, will be on the auction block.
In addition, two red and white No. 8 Budweiser Chevrolets driven by Dale Earnhardt Jr. when he raced for his father at Dale Earnhardt Inc., will also be up for bid.
The senior Earnhardt’s cars offered are:
* Considered one of the most famous cars in NASCAR history, the 1994 Chevrolet Lumina that he drove to a runner-up finish at Atlanta that year to clinch his seventh and final Cup championship (expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000). In addition, Earnhardt scored two wins that season in this car, as well as two additional second-place and two more third-place finishes.
* A 1989 Chevrolet Lumina that Earnhardt drove in road course races at Watkins Glen and Sonoma (expected to go for between $75,000 and $125,000). The car is unrestored and carries a 5.8 liter V-8 motor with a 4-speed manual transmission. It also has two race setup sheets included.
* The special orange-colored No. 3 Chevy Monte Carlo that Earnhardt drove to a fourth-place finish in the 1997 Winston Select race at Charlotte (will likely go for between $75,000 and $125,000). The car was actually built in 1993 and contains a 5.8L V-8 motor with a 4-speed manual transmission.
All three of the senior Earnhardt’s cars will be auctioned Saturday.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s two rides up for auction are:
* The No. 8 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that he won the 2004 Golden Corral 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (expected to go for between $125,000 and $175,000). The car is autographed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and has been completely restored, including the original 5.8L V-8 engine, 4-speed transmission, original racing components, seat and headrest.