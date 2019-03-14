Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Coffee with Kyle: Ned and Dale Jarrett discuss family’s racing beginnings

By Daniel McFadinMar 14, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ned Jarrett wasn’t raised in a racing family.

He was brought up in the saw mill town of Newton, North Carolina, and became fond of racing after his father Homer took him to races in North Wilkesboro and Charlotte.

The 2011 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and his son Dale Jarrett recounted their family’s racing origins in the latest edition of Kyle Petty’s “Coffee with Kyle.”

“When they started building the Hickory Speedway it was a big thing in the community,” Ned Jarrett told Petty. “You’d go down to the country story and all those farmers and saw millers were sitting around … and they’d say, ‘Boy, wait until they get that thing built. I’ll go up there and show them how to drive.’

“So I worked it out.”

Jarrett was present in the first race held at the short track in 1951, thanks to him winning half-interest in a car through a poker game.

Though he failed to let his dad know.

“My dad was a well-respected man in the community,” Jarrett said. “He shouldn’t see where his son is participating with that group of people.”

“That group” included various bootleggers.

Jarrett kept racing and left his father in the dark through a scheme where he would compete under his racing partner’s name. That scheme ended when they finally “lucked up and won a race” and word spread.

“My dad heard about it and he said, ‘Ok, if you’re so determined to drive one of those things use your own name and get credit for any accomplishments that you may have along the way,'” Jarrett said.

By the end of his Hall of Fame career in 1966, Jarrett accumulated 50 Cup wins and two championships (1961, 1965).

In that time he was also raising a family of three, including two sons.

In a vintage Ford promotional video featuring him and his family, Jarrett said his oldest son Glenn “really does not have a desire to become a race driver.” When it came to his middle child, Dale, Ned remarked that he “seems destined to become a race driver.”

Dale was 9 at the time.

“We understood the life and what it was about,” Dale Jarrett said. “In those days they were racing 70-some races a year. It was three and four races a week at times. … When he was there, it was time that we cherished when he was at home.”

Watch the above video for the entire first part of the interview.

Updated entry lists for NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 14, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s annual three-race West Coast Swing concludes this weekend with Cup and Xfinity teams competing at the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Auto Club 400 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

A total of 38 cars are entered, including the 36 chartered cars.

Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet will be driven by Garrett Smithley. It will be his second start for the team. Reed Sorenson is in a second entry for Premium Motorsports (No. 27 car).

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Production Alliance Group 300 (5 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

As was the case at Phoenix, there are 37 cars entered for the race at Fontana.

Cup drivers in the field include Kyle Busch, who can reach 200 career NASCAR wins with a victory, Ryan Preece and Ross Chastain.

Click here for the entry list.

Weekend schedule for NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 14, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The West Coast Swing comes to a close this weekend when NASCAR rolls into Fontana, California, to compete at Auto Club Speedway.

Cup and Xfinity Series team will be in action at the 2-mile track.

Below is the weekend’s full schedule with TV and radio info.

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 15

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. – Cup practice (NASCAR.com/live, Motor Racing Network)

2:05 – 2:55 p.m.  – Xfinity practice (NASCAR.com/live)

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:40 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-car/three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 16

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Cup garage open

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:10 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (FS1)

3:15 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

3:30 – 4:20 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

4:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

5 p.m. – Production Alliance Group 300; 150 laps/300 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 17

10 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

2:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – Auto Club 400; 200 laps/400 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Tony Stewart ‘still looking forward’ after NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination

By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tony Stewart is going too fast to take time appreciate his contributions to NASCAR.

The three-time Cup champion said as much Wednesday on NASCAR America Motormouths as he discussed being one of 20 nominees for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

“I’m still racing,” Stewart said of his busy schedule, which includes 99 dirt races. “It doesn’t leave much time to stop and do anything, let alone really reflect on our career. I’m still busy with Stewart-Haas Racing and everybody at Ford. I’ve got four awesome drivers I love interacting with. I guess I just haven’t gotten away from it enough to really stop and look backwards. We’re still looking forward right now.”

Stewart, who finished his NASCAR racing career with 49 Cup wins, said he still doesn’t feel like his name belongs in the same discussion as Earnhardt, Unser, Foyt and Petty.

“I think a lot of that too is those were guys I grew up watching on TV and respect so much,” Stewart said. “I don’t know that I was even qualified to carry their helmet bags for them. Just to be put in a sentence like that, it’s like watching an episode of Sesame Street, which thing doesn’t belong?”

Stewart received word he was nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame via text while flying home from Florida, where had been inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America on Tuesday.

“It’s hard to imagine going into Hall of Fames while you’re still a race car driver,” Stewart said. “I told them it kind of makes me feel old and I don’t know if I want to feel that old yet.”

Watch the above video for the full interview with Stewart.

Tony Stewart headlines nominees for 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 20 nominees for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class were revealed Wednesday on NASCAR America, and the six new nominees are headlined by three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart.

Stewart, who retired from NASCAR racing after the 2016 season, is nominated in his first year of eligibility.

The other new nominees are Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal and Red Vogt.

Four-time Cup champion crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine fell off the nominee list.

The five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2020 class will be May 22.

Following are the 20 nominees for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, listed alphabetically:

Sam Ard, Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in the Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

Harry Gant, winner of 18 Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in Cup and Xfinity series

John Holman, won two Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Harry Hyde, 1970 Cup Series championship crew chief

Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

Ralph Moody, won two Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Marvin Panch, won 17 times in the Cup Series, including the 1961 Daytona 500

Jim Paschal, 23 of his 25 Cup Series wins came on short tracks

Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Tony Stewart, three-time Cup Series champion, two-time Brickyard 400 winner

Red Vogt, the first master mechanic of NASCAR, and a founding member

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR Cup Series championships as an engine builder

Below are the five nominees for the Landmark Award, listed alphabetically

Edsel Ford II, Member of the Board of Directors for Ford Motor Company, long-time NASCAR supporter

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

 Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

Falling off the nominee list for the award are Janet Guthrie and Barney Hall.