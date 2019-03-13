Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Tony Stewart headlines nominees for 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class

By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
The 20 nominees for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class were revealed Wednesday on NASCAR America, and the six new nominees are headlined by three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart.

Stewart, who retired from NASCAR racing after the 2016 season, is nominated in his first year of eligibility.

The other new nominees are Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal and Red Vogt.

Four-time Cup champion crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine fell off the nominee list.

The five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2020 class will be May 22.

Following are the 20 nominees for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, listed alphabetically:

Sam Ard, Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in the Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

Harry Gant, winner of 18 Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in Cup and Xfinity series

John Holman, won two Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Harry Hyde, 1970 Cup Series championship crew chief

Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series

Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

Ralph Moody, won two Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

Marvin Panch, won 17 times in the Cup Series, including the 1961 Daytona 500

Jim Paschal, 23 of his 25 Cup Series wins came on short tracks

Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Tony Stewart, three-time Cup Series champion, two-time Brickyard 400 winner

Red Vogt, the first master mechanic of NASCAR, and a founding member

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR Cup Series championships as an engine builder

Below are the five nominees for the Landmark Award, listed alphabetically

Edsel Ford II, Member of the Board of Directors for Ford Motor Company, long-time NASCAR supporter

Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

 Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company

Falling off the nominee list for the award are Janet Guthrie and Barney Hall.

NASCAR to enforce pit road speeds during qualifying

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2019, 4:32 PM EDT
NASCAR will begin enforcing pit road speeds during qualifying starting this weekend at Auto Club Speedway.

NASCAR announced the change today in a memo it sent out to teams.

The memo, sent by Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller, dictates how teams will be penalized if drivers exceed the speed limit.

• If a competitor exceeds pit road speed exiting onto the track, the vehicle must return to pit road before being eligible to post a qualifying time.

• If a competitor exceeds pit road speed returning to pit road the time/or times posted on that run will be disallowed.

The move by NASCAR comes amid an increase in frenzied activity on pit road near the end of qualifying rounds

In the below video from Las Vegas, you can see multiple cars creep toward the end of pit road before launching simultaneously once the clock reaches 1:20 left. Clint Bowyer narrowly avoids running into the back of Ty Dillon.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: 2020 Hall of Fame nominees revealed

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America Motormouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will exclusively reveal the 20 nominees for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class.

Marty Snider, Dale Jarrett, Ray Evernham and Nate Ryan will announce and discuss the new nominees.

The episode will feature in-depth discussions and highlight reels dedicated to the 20 nominees who have made significant advancements to NASCAR. Coverage will also include the announcement of the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, honoring key individuals who have helped the growth and esteem of the sport.

NASCAR AMERICA DEBRIEF –  6 P.M. ET ON NBC SPORTS YOUTUBE CHANNEL

As a complement to Wednesday’s telecast of NASCAR America on NBCSN, NBC Sports Digital will present NASCAR America Debrief, a digital exclusive show available on the NBC Sports YouTube Channel.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

 

‘Crew chiefs will be covering their eyes on restarts’ at Auto Club Speedway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 13, 2019, 1:47 PM EDT
Each of the three Cup races held since the Daytona 500 has featured an unknown.

Those races – at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix – each featured a different form of the 2019 rules package for teams to figure out.

Atlanta saw cars with 550 horsepower and brake ducts. Las Vegas swapped in aero ducts. The 1-mile ISM raceway in Phoenix had cars with 750 horsepower and brake ducts.

This weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway will be the first to use a package for a second time, as teams take to the 2-mile track with 550 horsepower and aero ducts.

Add the package to the track’s worn surface and wide corners, there’s one aspect of the race drivers seem to agree on.

Like Phoenix, restarts will be pivotal. But they’ll also be wild.

“I think the crew chiefs will be covering their eyes on restarts,” Clint Bowyer said in a media release. “These restarts are going to be crazy. They have been in the past at that track, so who knows how wild they’ll be this weekend.”

The first restart in the Auto Club 400 last year came with 18 laps to go in the stage and featured cars as many as four to five-wide in Turns 1 and 2.

In a media release, Ty Dillon said cars can be taken seven-wide in the corners “if you wanted to.”

Cars fan out in Turns 1-2 at Auto Club Speedway in the 2018 Cup race.. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

When talking about restarts, Bowyer sounds like he’s mulling strategy at Daytona or Talladega when deciding whether to race with the lead pack or avoid a multi-car wreck by riding in the back.

“As a driver, you think I should get up there and race and get as many positions as I can,” Bowyer said. “But, part of you is thinking that maybe I should just be safe this early in the race, hang back a bit and make sure we survive. Problem is, if you hang back and they don’t wreck, you feel stupid.”

But what should be expected after the first lap?

“I think those first four or five laps are going to be really crazy still,” William Byron said in a release. “I think that the lane choices that you have at Auto Club Speedway will help keep the racing a little bit closer, and with that, you are going to have to kind of be gritty throughout the run to keep your position.

Matt DiBenedetto thinks complaints of “dirty air” inhibiting the ability to pass will be less frequent on Sunday.

“You can go into the corner and run about ten different lanes, so I don’t think that we’ll have that problem,” DiBenedetto said in a media release. “We’ll be able to go and get the clean air in the corners and then draft on the straightaways, so I think it will work this weekend where we can actually pass quite a bit, unlike at some other tracks so far.”

A small example of what could be seen on Sunday was displayed in January during a Goodyear tire test at the track. It saw Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez swapping positions as if they were in a race, an unusual sight for a tire test.

Though cars will feature aero ducts like at Las Vegas, DiBenedetto’s crew chief, Mike Wheeler, anticipates the racing will look “like the racing we saw in Atlanta,” which also features an aged, rough surface.

“Cornering won’t be as difficult as what you would have seen at Fontana last year, because you’re still going to be wide open through the corners and then being trimmed out to go as fast as you can down the straightaways,” Wheeler said in a media release. “Ultimately though, that top speed in the 170’s will still be that same top speed no matter what track we go to.  California, unlike Michigan and Texas, can wear tires out so that could also become more of a factor this weekend.”

Then comes pit strategy.

As one of the larger ovals on the NASCAR circuit, Auto Club Speedway invites a variety of decisions on when a team chooses to get four fresh tires if they must during a green-flag run.

“When you add in the tire falloff, then it becomes strategy and how many laps do you stay out when everybody else starts pitting because you’re going to give up three seconds a lap,” Kevin Harvick said in a media release. “If the caution comes out, you can get caught a lap down. So there are so many things that come into play, but it has become a great race and a great racetrack to race on.”

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Fontana

By NBC SportsMar 13, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
For the second time in three weeks, Kyle Busch is the unanimous pick by NBC Sports’ writers for the No. 1 spot atop the weekly Power Rankings.

Busch is coming off a perfect weekend that saw him take the checkered flag in both the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup races.

And for the third consecutive week, Busch remains atop the standings, either all alone (after Atlanta and Phoenix) or tied for first (after Las Vegas).

Making the biggest jump after Phoenix was Martin Truex Jr., who moves into second in the rankings from a tie for seventh after Las Vegas.

On the flip side, Atlanta winner Brad Keselowski suffered the biggest drop, falling from a tie with Busch for first after Las Vegas to seventh after Phoenix.

Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings look:

1. Kyle Busch (40 points): In a league of his own. With his Phoenix win, he’s the only driver to place in the top six in every Cup race. He’s also won five of the eight races he’s entered in all three national series. Last week: 1st (tie).

2. Martin Truex Jr. (33 points): Has come on strong in the last three races with runner-ups at Atlanta and Phoenix and eighth at Las Vegas. Has only led four laps (all at Atlanta) but he’s going to one of his strengths in Fontana. Last week: 7th (tie)

3. Joey Logano (24 points): Has three consecutive top 10s, including his win at Las Vegas. One of six drivers with three top 10s in four races. He and Denny Hamlin are the only drivers among those six with wins. Last week: 3rd.

4. Kurt Busch (22 points): Placed seventh for his third straight top 10 after earning consecutive top fives. Off to his best start of a season since the impressive 2013 run with Furniture Row Racing. Last week: 5th.

5. Kevin Harvick (21 points): Even with a ninth-place finish at Phoenix, his worst showing since Daytona, he’s still extremely solid; the driver and team are just a few small areas short of winning weekly. Last week: 4th.

6. Denny Hamlin (18 points): Earned his first top five since Daytona. His fifth at Phoenix means he has yet to finish worse than his car number this year. Last week: 6th.

7. Brad Keselowski (16 points): Earned worst finish of year (19th) after a mechanical failure resulted in a wreck early in Phoenix. Last week: 1st (tie).

8. Aric Almirola (15 points): Another strong, steady effort with first top five of the season. He has bettered his finish in every race so far. Last week: 9th.

9. Ryan Blaney (13 points): Strong performance at Phoenix to make up for a disappointing start to the season for the No. 12 team. Finally earned a finish that matched the car he had, finishing third after leading 94 laps and winning Stage 1. Last week: Did not rank.

10. Kyle Larson (10 points): The high way was his way on restarts at Phoenix, leading to a season-best sixth. Last week: 10th.

Others receiving votes: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (8 points. Last week: tied for 7th).