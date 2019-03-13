NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Fontana

For the second time in three weeks, Kyle Busch is the unanimous pick by NBC Sports’ writers for the No. 1 spot atop the weekly Power Rankings.
Busch is coming off a perfect weekend that saw him take the checkered flag in both the Xfinity and NASCAR Cup races.
And for the third consecutive week, Busch remains atop the standings, either all alone (after Atlanta and Phoenix) or tied for first (after Las Vegas).
Making the biggest jump after Phoenix was Martin Truex Jr., who moves into second in the rankings from a tie for seventh after Las Vegas.
On the flip side, Atlanta winner Brad Keselowski suffered the biggest drop, falling from a tie with Busch for first after Las Vegas to seventh after Phoenix.
Here’s how this week’s Power Rankings look:
1. Kyle Busch (40 points): In a league of his own. With his Phoenix win, he’s the only driver to place in the top six in every Cup race. He’s also won five of the eight races he’s entered in all three national series. Last week: 1st (tie).
2. Martin Truex Jr. (33 points): Has come on strong in the last three races with runner-ups at Atlanta and Phoenix and eighth at Las Vegas. Has only led four laps (all at Atlanta) but he’s going to one of his strengths in Fontana. Last week: 7th (tie)
3. Joey Logano (24 points): Has three consecutive top 10s, including his win at Las Vegas. One of six drivers with three top 10s in four races. He and Denny Hamlin are the only drivers among those six with wins. Last week: 3rd.
4. Kurt Busch (22 points): Placed seventh for his third straight top 10 after earning consecutive top fives. Off to his best start of a season since the impressive 2013 run with Furniture Row Racing. Last week: 5th.
5. Kevin Harvick (21 points): Even with a ninth-place finish at Phoenix, his worst showing since Daytona, he’s still extremely solid; the driver and team are just a few small areas short of winning weekly. Last week: 4th.
6. Denny Hamlin (18 points): Earned his first top five since Daytona. His fifth at Phoenix means he has yet to finish worse than his car number this year. Last week: 6th.
7. Brad Keselowski (16 points): Earned worst finish of year (19th) after a mechanical failure resulted in a wreck early in Phoenix. Last week: 1st (tie).
8. Aric Almirola (15 points): Another strong, steady effort with first top five of the season. He has bettered his finish in every race so far. Last week: 9th.
9. Ryan Blaney (13 points): Strong performance at Phoenix to make up for a disappointing start to the season for the No. 12 team. Finally earned a finish that matched the car he had, finishing third after leading 94 laps and winning Stage 1. Last week: Did not rank.
10. Kyle Larson (10 points): The high way was his way on restarts at Phoenix, leading to a season-best sixth. Last week: 10th.
Others receiving votes: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (8 points. Last week: tied for 7th).