NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: 2020 Hall of Fame nominees revealed

The 20 nominees for the 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame class were revealed Wednesday on NASCAR America, and the six new nominees are headlined by three-time Cup champion Tony Stewart.
Stewart, who retired from NASCAR racing after the 2016 season, is nominated in his first year of eligibility.
The other new nominees are Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal and Red Vogt.
Four-time Cup champion crew chief Kirk Shelmerdine fell off the nominee list.
The five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2020 class will be May 22.
Following are the 20 nominees for induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, listed alphabetically:
Sam Ard, Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion
Buddy Baker, won 19 times in the Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500
Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories
Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion
Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner
Harry Gant, winner of 18 Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories
Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in Cup and Xfinity series
John Holman, won two Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing
Harry Hyde, 1970 Cup Series championship crew chief
Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series
Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion
Ralph Moody, won two Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing
Marvin Panch, won 17 times in the Cup Series, including the 1961 Daytona 500
Jim Paschal, 23 of his 25 Cup Series wins came on short tracks
Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion
Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400
Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships
Tony Stewart, three-time Cup Series champion, two-time Brickyard 400 winner
Red Vogt, the first master mechanic of NASCAR, and a founding member
Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR Cup Series championships as an engine builder
Below are the five nominees for the Landmark Award, listed alphabetically
Edsel Ford II, Member of the Board of Directors for Ford Motor Company, long-time NASCAR supporter
Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman; established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.
Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway
Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway
Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company
Falling off the nominee list for the award are Janet Guthrie and Barney Hall.