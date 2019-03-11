Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. dreaming of back-to-back wins at Fontana

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 11, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
Don’t be surprised if Martin Truex Jr. starts listening to the old Mama’s and Papa’s hit “California Dreamin’” this week.

Equaling his best finish of the season – runner-up in Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix (he also was second at Atlanta) – Truex has a lot to look forward to.

Not only did Truex finish a close second to race winner and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch on Sunday, he makes his return to Auto Club Speedway this weekend.

In last year’s Cup race at the high-speed 2-mile speedway, Truex sat on the pole, led 125 of 200 laps and had the largest winning margin (11.6 seconds) in any race of the season.

Truex won last year’s race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Photo: Getty Images.

It would become his first of four wins in 2018, culminating with a runner-up finish to Joey Logano in the championship-deciding season finale at Miami.

(It was) a great day for us here at Phoenix which is not one of our greatest tracks,” Truex said after Sunday’s race. “I’m looking forward to going to one of our favorite tracks next weekend in California and seeing if we can go back to back.”

With 19 wins, Truex has captured back-to-back victories at the same track just once in his Cup career: he took the checkered flag in both races at Kansas Speedway in 2017.

With his second-place finishes at Atlanta and Phoenix, Truex is knocking on victory’s door. If he had a few extra laps – and some extra fuel – he may have had a shot at overtaking Busch at the end.

But Truex was running very close to empty, so he had to save fuel. Still, he was able to get past fourth-place finisher Aric Almirola and third-place finisher Ryan Blaney in the closing laps to end up behind Busch.

We did save quite a bit there,” Truex said of saving fuel. “The car was really fast there at the end. Just a good day overall for our Bass Pro Camry.

“Everybody at JGR and TRD and everybody back at the shop are really doing a good job. Our boys in the pits did a good job today as well, so thanks to Cole (Pearn, crew chief). James (Small, engineer) and all the guys, we’re starting to click.”

Truex admits his team still needs a little work, particularly in unloading off the hauler, but he’s optimistic heading to Fontana.

We’re a little bit off on Fridays and that’s getting us behind, but I feel like each weekend – as the weekend goes – we’re getting a little strong and a little stronger,” he said. “Two second places is pretty decent. We’ll just keep chipping away at it.”

NASCAR: Penalty to Chase Elliott for jumping start was “black-and-white call”

Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 11, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
The rule is not new and NASCAR has made it clear that it is not going to get into judgment calls on such matters. So when Chase Elliott beat Ryan Blaney to the start/finish line to begin Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway, it was an easy call for NASCAR to penalize Elliott for jumping the start.

“It’s a black-and-white call in letting the leader who has earned the pole to be the first to cross the start/finish line,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” on Monday.

Section 10.5.5.c states the rule for the start of the race.

O’Donnell said he talked with Elliott after the race. He said Elliott noted that Blaney spun his tires. 

“We have tried to get out of making those calls,” O’Donnell said of judging who spun their tires. “We were in those calls before, who spun their tires, when they spun the tires and what happened and elected to just make it a black-and-white rule. Never a call you want to make but in this case, by the look on the track and the timing loop, one we had to make.”

Elliott’s penalty was to pass through pit road. The penalty dropped Elliott to last in the 36-car field at the time. He finished 14th.

Phoenix winners & losers

By Dustin LongMar 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
WINNERS

Kyle Busch: Sweeps the weekend at ISM Raceway to climb to 199 career NASCAR victories.

Joe Gibbs Racing & Team Penske: They are the only organizations to win the last six Cup races, dating back to November’s playoff race at ISM Raceway.

Cup qualifying: It has been must-see viewing the past two weeks. The drafting and gamesmanship on pit road made qualifying fascinating at Las Vegas. The Daniel Suarez-Michael McDowell fight highlighted the session at ISM Raceway.

Ryan TruexFinished second to Kyle Busch in the Xfnity race. Truex is running a limited schedule with JR Motorsports.

 

LOSERS

Austin Dillon: Had to give up fifth place late to pit for fuel. He finished 21st and has finished no better than 16th this season.

Ryan Newman: Yes he finished a season-best 12th despite two pit road penalties (speeding and a crew member behind the wall touching pit road) but imagine what he could have done without those issues?

Ryan Preece: Since his eighth-place finish in the Daytona 500, he has placed 35th, 25th and 34th.

Almirola: Season-best fourth place finish ‘just not quite good enough’

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 10, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Aric Almirola continues to be off to one of the best season starts of his NASCAR Cup career.

The Tampa, Florida, native has been giving teammate Kevin Harvick a run for his money as the top driver at Stewart Haas Racing thus far in 2019.

After being involved in a crash that relegated him to a 32nd-place finish in the Daytona 500, Almirola has steadily climbed the ladder of success since then, finishing eighth at Atlanta, seventh last week at Las Vegas and a season-best showing of fourth Sunday at Phoenix.

Harvick, meanwhile, racked up a 26th place showing at Daytona (crash), fourth-place finishes at Atlanta and Las Vegas and a ninth-place outing Sunday at Phoenix, meaning Almirola was the highest-finishing SHR driver in the TicketGuardian 500.

You’d think Almirola would be happy to have the spotlight on himself for what he did at ISM Raceway as SHR’s top-finishing driver.

On the contrary, Almirola wanted more – a lot more. You might even say he borrowed a page from Kyle Busch’s playbook when the younger Busch brother broods after he has a strong race but doesn’t win.

“We had a good car, but we’re just not quite as good as we need to be,” Almirola said. “We still have work to do, but I’m really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. We keep chipping away.

“That’s three top 10s in a row, our first top five of the year, so we’re getting there. Our cars are getting a little better, but we just have to keep working and keep finding more speed.

“We have a great race team and we’ll continue to improve on what we’ve got, so we’ll just keep working. Our Smithfield Ford Mustang was decent, but just not quite good enough.”

If he hadn’t been passed late in the race by Busch, runner-up Martin Truex Jr. and third-place finisher Ryan Blaney, Almirola potentially may have wound up in the top-three.

But lapped cars and the new aero package limited his forward progress late in the 312-lap race.

It’s always really tough to pass at Phoenix,” Almirola said. “But then when you put more downforce in the cars, we’re going across the middle of the corner faster and cars are punching a bigger hole in the air with a bigger spoiler, it just inherently makes the cars a lot harder to drive when you’re behind and in traffic.

“That’s nothing new. I think we all kind of knew that going in and expected it and it’s really just a product of what we have going on right now.”

Chip Ganassi Racing resurgence continues with dual top 10s in Phoenix

Getty Imges
By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
After four races, the move to shake up Chip Ganassi Racing’s driver lineup appears to have been the right one.

The team placed both its drivers in the top 10 for the first time Sunday at ISM Raceway, with Kyle Larson placing a season-best sixth and Kurt Busch following right behind in seventh

Last year, that feat wasn’t accomplished until the Coca-Cola 600 in May and achieved only a total of four times, with the last coming at IMS Raceway in last fall’s playoffs.

Busch, who replaced Jamie McMurray in the No. 1 Chevrolet this season, earned his third straight top 10 following top fives at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“I’m glad we got a top 10,” Busch said. “We had to battle hard for this one. We didn’t do really good on pit road and we didn’t really do good on restarts, but overall with the Global Poker Chevy it was nice to have a read on some looseness and tightness at a short track and get more notes under our belt. That is key for me and (crew chief) Matt McCall.”

With his three top 10s, Busch needs five more to match McMurray’s total from 2018. He’s already tied McMurray’s total for top fives. Busch also led 23 laps at Las Vegas, which bettered the nine McMurray led in all of 2018.

Last year, Busch didn’t earn the third of his 22 top 10s until race No. 7 at Texas Motor Speedway. He had to wait until race No. 11 at Talladega to earn his first of six top fives.

Busch said it was “awesome” to race head-to-head with Larson in the closing laps around the one-mile track.

They were the top finishing Chevrolet drivers after Busch was at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“The two of us got a pretty good read on each other on when we are holding each other up or if we are helping each other and then at the end they told me I was about a lap shy on fuel, so I had to save and I just let Larson go and it worked out,” Busch said.

Larson’s finish was much-needed for the No. 42 team after it placed 12th in the last two races in part due to pit road issues.

“It was a clean day for us, so I was happy about that,” Larson said. “Had some really good restarts that kept us in the game. We worked on our balance throughout the race, tried to free it up and got too free and then had to go back on changes to tighten us back up.

“So, yeah to come away with a sixth is nice after the last couple of weeks we’ve had of just making mistakes and even this week we made a big mistake in qualifying, but thankfully, we were able to work through it.”

The two-car team now heads to Auto Club Speedway, where Larson will be seen as a favorite.

Four of his five Cup wins have come on 2-mile speedways, including a win at ACS in 2017. He placed second last year for his second top five there.

Busch will be aiming for his second win there in 26 starts. The first came in 2003.

He’s failed to finish better than 14th at ACS in his last three starts.