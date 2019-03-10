Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Drivers have another new package today at ISM Raceway. This time, they’ll have more horsepower. Engines will provide 750 horsepower this weekend, compared to the 550 horsepower at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick seeks to become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win 10 or more races at a particular track. He has nine wins at ISM Raceway.

Team Penske looks to score its third consecutive victory after Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta and Joey Logano triumphed last weekend at Las Vegas.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bryan Derbyshire, founder and CEO of TicketGuardian, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:44 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given by pastor Rick Derbyshire at 3:30 p.m. Chevel Shepherd, winner of “The Voice” in season 15, will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won the playoff race there in November, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago, placing ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup