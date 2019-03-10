Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMar 10, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Drivers have another new package today at ISM Raceway. This time, they’ll have more horsepower. Engines will provide 750 horsepower this weekend, compared to the 550 horsepower at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick seeks to become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win 10 or more races at a particular track. He has nine wins at ISM Raceway.

Team Penske looks to score its third consecutive victory after Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta and Joey Logano triumphed last weekend at Las Vegas.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bryan Derbyshire, founder and CEO of TicketGuardian, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:44 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given by pastor Rick Derbyshire at 3:30 p.m. Chevel Shepherd, winner of “The Voice” in season 15, will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won the playoff race there in November, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago, placing ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.  

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
5 Comments

Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, claiming his 11th victory on the 1-mile track.

Busch led 116 of 200 laps, including the final 67, to score his second win in a row after he won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won all three races since the season-opener at Daytona.

Busch beat Ryan Truex, who made his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. It is Truex’s fourth career Xfinity top five and matched his career-best result (Dover, 2012).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.

Christopher Bell, who started from the pole and led 68 laps, was eliminated in a crash with 70 laps to go. Both he and Justin Allgaier suffered damage after a catastrophic engine failure on Stephen Leicht‘s car, which they were running behind, put fluid down on the track.

It is Bell’s first DNF of the season and the second consecutive race he’s been in an incident.

“Christopher was certainly going to give me a run for my money today,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I hate that he got caught up in that mess. Obviously, it was going to be a really fun run to the end there.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

Click here for race results

Click here for driver points.

NOTABLE: Busch’s win gives him 198 wins across all three of NASCAR’s national series … Ryan Sieg continued his career-best start to the season with a 10th-place finish. He has three top 10s in the first four races … Noah Gragson finished 11th. He’s placed in the top 11 in all seven career Xfinity starts, tying the record held by Kurt Busch and Darrell Waltrip for most starts prior to finishing worse than 11th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on March 16 on Fox Sports 1

 

Joey Logano fastest in final Cup practice in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joey Logano kept up Team Penske’s dominant pace by leading the Cup Series’ final practice session Saturday at ISM Raceway.

Logano posted a top speed of 137.794 mph around the 1-mile track in Phoenix.

He was followed by pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (137.221 mph).

Penske had at least two drivers in the top three in all three Cup practice sessions this weekend. Blaney was among them each time.

Logano also had the best 10-lap average at 136.137 mph.

“I think our Mustang is pretty fast,” Logano told Fox Sports 1. “It’s got good short-run speed and that’s part of the battle, but you got to make sure it lasts long. If there’s a weakness in our car it might be the long run right now.”

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (136.685), Kyle Busch (136.431) and Aric Almirola (136.322).

Denny Hamlin recorded the most laps in the session with 59.

The session had one extended red flag period to clean up fluid from Ross Chastain‘s car.

Click here for the practice report.

 

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Christopher Bell will start first in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway after he won the pole with a speed of 133.973 mph.

It is Bell’s seventh career pole and his first of 2019.

Bell, who won the playoff race at ISM Raceway last fall, will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick (133.973 mph).

“I don’t know if I really would have pictured that after yesterday’s practice sessions,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “But the thing is really, really fast. It’s really comfortable to drive. The 2 car (Reddick) snuck up on us there a little bit closer than we wanted, but that’s alright.”

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Cole Custer and Michael Annett.

Ryan Truex, who is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevy, will start ninth.

The green flag for the race is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on FS1.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Chris Buescher fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Chris Buescher was fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice session at ISM Raceway, posting a top speed of 137.973 mph around the 1-mile track.

He recorded 28 laps in the session.

“Phoenix is a tough place for me, so I can’t thank this team enough for putting in the work to come here and unload with something that’s been fast,” Buescher told Fox Sports 1. “We’ve got speed in this thing. The long run is showing pretty good as well. Got to make it last a little bit longer. We’re hitting our 10th lap and starting to tail off more than we want to.”

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver will start 22nd in Sunday’s race. His teammate, rookie Ryan Preece, was 31st fastest in the session at 134.933 mph.

The top five in the session was completed by pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (137.915 mph), Brad Keselowski (137.646), Kyle Larson (137.615) and Kyle Busch (137.594).

Busch had the best 10-lap average at 137.026 mph.

Click here for the speed chart.

 

 