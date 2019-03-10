Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Alex Bowman

Speed Tweets: A rescheduled wedding, a hole-in-one and a driver fight

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The week leading up to today’s Cup race at ISM Raceway was not without big news stories.

That also means there wasn’t a lack of social media reaction to said news.

The week got started off with the announcement that the Cup Series Awards banquet would be held in Nashville.

But what concerned Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe was the date for the Xfinity and Truck Series banquet, held the week before Thanksgiving.

There was a slight scheduling conflict.

Some other big news this week came in the form of the possibility that racing will return to Rockingham Speedway, which hasn’t hosted a Cup race since 2004.

The news caught the attention of Rick Mast, who last competed in the Cup Series in 2002.

How many others drivers could be lured out of retirement by The Rock?

The Year of Denny Hamlin continues.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has followed up his Daytona 500 win last month with another sporting achievement.

He started his weekend off with hitting a hole-in-one.

In case you didn’t hear, Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell got into a bit of a shoving match Friday during qualifying.

Their fellow competitors sure noticed.

During media availability Friday at the track, Alex Bowman had a little fun and “interviewed” his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. If anyone says Bowman doesn’t have a personality, they don’t know what a personality is.

 

Ryan Blaney poised to join Penske's 'win club' in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The track is smaller and the speeds are slower than the last two race weekends, but one thing hasn’t changed for the Cup Series with its visit to ISM Raceway in Phoenix – Team Penske is fast.

Entering today’s TicketGuardian 500, the three-team squad at Penske has picked up where it left off last week in Las Vegas when Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski finished 1-2.

It has dominated the speed charts in practice, with at least two Penske drivers in the top three in all three sessions.

On top of that, the team earned its first pole of the year with Ryan Blaney.

“Maybe we haven’t reached our peak,” Logano said Friday. “You can’t be peaking too soon if you didn’t get to your own peak. That’s my opinion. No, it’s so early in the season things are going to be changing week after week of who the dominant car is. What I will say is, yeah, we came out of the gates pretty strong and I’m super-proud of that, but I wouldn’t say we’re peaking too soon. No way. I wouldn’t want to think that way if we were.”

If anyone doesn’t want Penske to have peaked already, it’s Blaney, who finished 22nd in the last two races.

On top of his pole, Blaney was the most consistent of the Penske drivers over the last two days, appearing in the top three in every practice, including leading Friday’s session.

All of this is good news for Blaney, who is ready “to be part of the win club” that’s formed with Keselowski and Logano with their back-to-back wins.

But Blaney lagging behind his teammates goes back to last year.

While Penske has won eight of the last 15 Cup races dating back to the Southern 500 last September, Blaney accounts for just one of those. That came on the Charlotte Roval and was made possible by the last-lap contact between Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Now Blaney will try to give Penske three straight wins for the second time in 16 races. But he’ll have to do it on a track he’s never finished better than eighth at in six starts.

“We just have to clean some stuff up, it’s been unfortunate,” Blaney said Friday of his results at Atlanta and Las Vegas. “While it’s nice to have Penske winning and obviously I’m selfish and I want to win, but it’s good to have our cars really fast and our finishes definitely don’t reflect how we’ve been running. We’ve been really fast this year at all three places so far.”

A shredded tire at Atlanta and a tire going down at Las Vegas resulted in him finishing 22nd in both races.

“We didn’t even really get to race at Vegas,” Blaney said. “Just trying to clean up some stuff and maybe get a little bit of luck on our side. The best thing we can do is control the things we can control and if we keep bring fast cars to the race track hopefully it will work out for you one of these times.”

Should he luck out and win today, he’d join a small Phoenix club.

Only once in the last 16 races has the pole-sitter went on to win.

 

Today's Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMar 10, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Drivers have another new package today at ISM Raceway. This time, they’ll have more horsepower. Engines will provide 750 horsepower this weekend, compared to the 550 horsepower at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick seeks to become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win 10 or more races at a particular track. He has nine wins at ISM Raceway.

Team Penske looks to score its third consecutive victory after Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta and Joey Logano triumphed last weekend at Las Vegas.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bryan Derbyshire, founder and CEO of TicketGuardian, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:44 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given by pastor Rick Derbyshire at 3:30 p.m. Chevel Shepherd, winner of “The Voice” in season 15, will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won the playoff race there in November, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago, placing ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.  

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, claiming his 11th victory on the 1-mile track.

Busch led 116 of 200 laps, including the final 67, to score his second win in a row after he won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won all three races since the season-opener at Daytona.

Busch beat Ryan Truex, who made his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. It is Truex’s fourth career Xfinity top five and matched his career-best result (Dover, 2012).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.

Christopher Bell, who started from the pole and led 68 laps, was eliminated in a crash with 70 laps to go. Both he and Justin Allgaier suffered damage after a catastrophic engine failure on Stephen Leicht‘s car, which they were running behind, put fluid down on the track.

It is Bell’s first DNF of the season and the second consecutive race he’s been in an incident.

“Christopher was certainly going to give me a run for my money today,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I hate that he got caught up in that mess. Obviously, it was going to be a really fun run to the end there.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

Click here for race results

Click here for driver points.

NOTABLE: Busch’s win gives him 198 wins across all three of NASCAR’s national series … Ryan Sieg continued his career-best start to the season with a 10th-place finish. He has three top 10s in the first four races … Noah Gragson finished 11th. He’s placed in the top 11 in all seven career Xfinity starts, tying the record held by Kurt Busch and Darrell Waltrip for most starts prior to finishing worse than 11th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on March 16 on Fox Sports 1

 

Joey Logano fastest in final Cup practice in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT
Joey Logano kept up Team Penske’s dominant pace by leading the Cup Series’ final practice session Saturday at ISM Raceway.

Logano posted a top speed of 137.794 mph around the 1-mile track in Phoenix.

He was followed by pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (137.221 mph).

Penske had at least two drivers in the top three in all three Cup practice sessions this weekend. Blaney was among them each time.

Logano also had the best 10-lap average at 136.137 mph.

“I think our Mustang is pretty fast,” Logano told Fox Sports 1. “It’s got good short-run speed and that’s part of the battle, but you got to make sure it lasts long. If there’s a weakness in our car it might be the long run right now.”

The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (136.685), Kyle Busch (136.431) and Aric Almirola (136.322).

Denny Hamlin recorded the most laps in the session with 59.

The session had one extended red flag period to clean up fluid from Ross Chastain‘s car.

Click here for the practice report.

 