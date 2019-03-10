Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins TicketGuardian 500 in Phoenix to complete weekend sweep

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Cup race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix after he led the final 15 laps around the 1-mile track.

The win is Busch’s first Cup victory of 2019 and his second consecutive in Phoenix. He also swept the weekend’s races after he won Saturday’s Xfinity event.

Busch led 177 of the race’s 312 laps and passed pole-sitter Ryan Blaney for the final lead change.

The top five was completed by Martin Truex Jr., Blaney, Aric Almirola and Denny Hamlin.

The win is Busch’s 199th across NASCAR’s three national series.

Busch has won all three races he’s entered at ISM Raceway since the start-finish line was relocated last November.

Fuel mileage was in question for many of the leaders at the end, including Busch.

“I knew going back before we went green (with 74 laps to go) we were going to be right on the verge,” Busch told Fox. “You got to go race hard first then you’ve got to worry about fuel afterwards. Once I got there and once I got to Blaney I was able to kind of save a little bit. Tried to take care of my tires again for the traffic we had to get through, make sure I had enough fuel to make it to the end.

“Man, this makes last week feel so much stupider.”

Busch was close to the weekend sweep last weekend at Las Vegas before a pit penalty for speeding early in the Cup race got in the way and he placed third.

“We’ll just take what we got here today at ISM Raceway,” Busch said.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ryan Blaney

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kyle Busch

WHO HAD GOOD DAY: Martin Truex Jr. earned his best Phoenix finish in 27 starts. Previous best was third … Kyle Larson placed sixth for his best finish of the season. He had finished 12th the last two races … Aric Almirola earned his first top five of the season. He has bettered his result in each race this season … Denny Hamlin earned his first top five since winning the Daytona 500.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Erik Jones placed 29th after he lost his right-rear tire and spun on Lap 39 … Brad Keselowski placed 19th after he lost his right-front tire and made contact with the wall in Stage 1 … Michael McDowell was eliminated on Lap 160 when he hit the Turn 3 wall after his throttle got stuck and he had to jam on the brakes … Alex Bowman had two incidents, with the second eliminating him on Lap 193 … Chase Elliott placed 14th after a start violation to the begin the race and then a spin from a loose wheel on Lap 219.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch is the only driver to start the year with four top 10s. He also earned his sixth consecutive top 10 … Quin Houff placed 30th and Bayley Currey placed 31st in their series debuts.

WHAT’S NEXT: Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on March 17 on Fox

Speed Tweets: A rescheduled wedding, a hole-in-one and a driver fight

Alex Bowman
By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
The week leading up to today’s Cup race at ISM Raceway was not without big news stories.

That also means there wasn’t a lack of social media reaction to said news.

The week got started off with the announcement that the Cup Series Awards banquet would be held in Nashville.

But what concerned Xfinity driver Chase Briscoe was the date for the Xfinity and Truck Series banquet, held the week before Thanksgiving.

There was a slight scheduling conflict.

Some other big news this week came in the form of the possibility that racing will return to Rockingham Speedway, which hasn’t hosted a Cup race since 2004.

The news caught the attention of Rick Mast, who last competed in the Cup Series in 2002.

How many others drivers could be lured out of retirement by The Rock?

The Year of Denny Hamlin continues.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has followed up his Daytona 500 win last month with another sporting achievement.

He started his weekend off with hitting a hole-in-one.

In case you didn’t hear, Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell got into a bit of a shoving match Friday during qualifying.

Their fellow competitors sure noticed.

During media availability Friday at the track, Alex Bowman had a little fun and “interviewed” his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. If anyone says Bowman doesn’t have a personality, they don’t know what a personality is.

 

Ryan Blaney poised to join Penske’s ‘win club’ in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
The track is smaller and the speeds are slower than the last two race weekends, but one thing hasn’t changed for the Cup Series with its visit to ISM Raceway in Phoenix – Team Penske is fast.

Entering today’s TicketGuardian 500, the three-team squad at Penske has picked up where it left off last week in Las Vegas when Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski finished 1-2.

It has dominated the speed charts in practice, with at least two Penske drivers in the top three in all three sessions.

On top of that, the team earned its first pole of the year with Ryan Blaney.

“Maybe we haven’t reached our peak,” Logano said Friday. “You can’t be peaking too soon if you didn’t get to your own peak. That’s my opinion. No, it’s so early in the season things are going to be changing week after week of who the dominant car is. What I will say is, yeah, we came out of the gates pretty strong and I’m super-proud of that, but I wouldn’t say we’re peaking too soon. No way. I wouldn’t want to think that way if we were.”

If anyone doesn’t want Penske to have peaked already, it’s Blaney, who finished 22nd in the last two races.

On top of his pole, Blaney was the most consistent of the Penske drivers over the last two days, appearing in the top three in every practice, including leading Friday’s session.

All of this is good news for Blaney, who is ready “to be part of the win club” that’s formed with Keselowski and Logano with their back-to-back wins.

But Blaney lagging behind his teammates goes back to last year.

While Penske has won eight of the last 15 Cup races dating back to the Southern 500 last September, Blaney accounts for just one of those. That came on the Charlotte Roval and was made possible by the last-lap contact between Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.

Now Blaney will try to give Penske three straight wins for the second time in 16 races. But he’ll have to do it on a track he’s never finished better than eighth at in six starts.

“We just have to clean some stuff up, it’s been unfortunate,” Blaney said Friday of his results at Atlanta and Las Vegas. “While it’s nice to have Penske winning and obviously I’m selfish and I want to win, but it’s good to have our cars really fast and our finishes definitely don’t reflect how we’ve been running. We’ve been really fast this year at all three places so far.”

A shredded tire at Atlanta and a tire going down at Las Vegas resulted in him finishing 22nd in both races.

“We didn’t even really get to race at Vegas,” Blaney said. “Just trying to clean up some stuff and maybe get a little bit of luck on our side. The best thing we can do is control the things we can control and if we keep bring fast cars to the race track hopefully it will work out for you one of these times.”

Should he luck out and win today, he’d join a small Phoenix club.

Only once in the last 16 races has the pole-sitter went on to win.

 

Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Dustin LongMar 10, 2019, 6:30 AM EDT
Drivers have another new package today at ISM Raceway. This time, they’ll have more horsepower. Engines will provide 750 horsepower this weekend, compared to the 550 horsepower at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Kevin Harvick seeks to become the sixth driver in NASCAR history to win 10 or more races at a particular track. He has nine wins at ISM Raceway.

Team Penske looks to score its third consecutive victory after Brad Keselowski won at Atlanta and Joey Logano triumphed last weekend at Las Vegas.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Bryan Derbyshire, founder and CEO of TicketGuardian, will give the command to start engines at 3:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:44 p.m.

PRERACE CEREMONIES: Driver introductions begin at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given by pastor Rick Derbyshire at 3:30 p.m. Chevel Shepherd, winner of “The Voice” in season 15, will perform the National Anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race. Coverage begins at 3 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won the playoff race there in November, finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson. Kevin Harvick won this race a year ago, placing ahead of Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott.  

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
6 Comments

Kyle Busch won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, claiming his 11th victory on the 1-mile track.

Busch led 116 of 200 laps, including the final 67, to score his second win in a row after he won last weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing has won all three races since the season-opener at Daytona.

Busch beat Ryan Truex, who made his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. It is Truex’s fourth career Xfinity top five and matched his career-best result (Dover, 2012).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer and Austin Cindric.

Christopher Bell, who started from the pole and led 68 laps, was eliminated in a crash with 70 laps to go. Both he and Justin Allgaier suffered damage after a catastrophic engine failure on Stephen Leicht‘s car, which they were running behind, put fluid down on the track.

It is Bell’s first DNF of the season and the second consecutive race he’s been in an incident.

“Christopher was certainly going to give me a run for my money today,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “I hate that he got caught up in that mess. Obviously, it was going to be a really fun run to the end there.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Austin Cindric

STAGE 2 WINNER: Christopher Bell

Click here for race results

Click here for driver points.

NOTABLE: Busch’s win gives him 198 wins across all three of NASCAR’s national series … Ryan Sieg continued his career-best start to the season with a 10th-place finish. He has three top 10s in the first four races … Noah Gragson finished 11th. He’s placed in the top 11 in all seven career Xfinity starts, tying the record held by Kurt Busch and Darrell Waltrip for most starts prior to finishing worse than 11th.

WHAT’S NEXT: Production Alliance Group 300 at Auto Club Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on March 16 on Fox Sports 1

 