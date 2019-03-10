Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Almirola: Season-best fourth place finish ‘just not quite good enough’

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 10, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT
Aric Almirola continues to be off to one of the best season starts of his NASCAR Cup career.

The Tampa, Florida, native has been giving teammate Kevin Harvick a run for his money as the top driver at Stewart Haas Racing thus far in 2019.

After being involved in a crash that relegated him to a 32nd-place finish in the Daytona 500, Almirola has steadily climbed the ladder of success since then, finishing eighth at Atlanta, seventh last week at Las Vegas and a season-best showing of fourth Sunday at Phoenix.

Harvick, meanwhile, racked up a 26th place showing at Daytona (crash), fourth-place finishes at Atlanta and Las Vegas and a ninth-place outing Sunday at Phoenix, meaning Almirola was the highest-finishing SHR driver in the TicketGuardian 500.

You’d think Almirola would be happy to have the spotlight on himself for what he did at ISM Raceway as SHR’s top-finishing driver.

On the contrary, Almirola wanted more – a lot more. You might even say he borrowed a page from Kyle Busch’s playbook when the younger Busch brother broods after he has a strong race but doesn’t win.

“We had a good car, but we’re just not quite as good as we need to be,” Almirola said. “We still have work to do, but I’m really proud of everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. We keep chipping away.

“That’s three top 10s in a row, our first top five of the year, so we’re getting there. Our cars are getting a little better, but we just have to keep working and keep finding more speed.

“We have a great race team and we’ll continue to improve on what we’ve got, so we’ll just keep working. Our Smithfield Ford Mustang was decent, but just not quite good enough.”

If he hadn’t been passed late in the race by Busch, runner-up Martin Truex Jr. and third-place finisher Ryan Blaney, Almirola potentially may have wound up in the top-three.

But lapped cars and the new aero package limited his forward progress late in the 312-lap race.

It’s always really tough to pass at Phoenix,” Almirola said. “But then when you put more downforce in the cars, we’re going across the middle of the corner faster and cars are punching a bigger hole in the air with a bigger spoiler, it just inherently makes the cars a lot harder to drive when you’re behind and in traffic.

“That’s nothing new. I think we all kind of knew that going in and expected it and it’s really just a product of what we have going on right now.”

Chip Ganassi Racing resurgence continues with dual top 10s in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 10, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
After four races, the move to shake up Chip Ganassi Racing’s driver lineup appears to have been the right one.

The team placed both its drivers in the top 10 for the first time Sunday at ISM Raceway, with Kyle Larson placing a season-best sixth and Kurt Busch following right behind in seventh

Last year, that feat wasn’t accomplished until the Coca-Cola 600 in May and achieved only a total of four times, with the last coming at IMS Raceway in last fall’s playoffs.

Busch, who replaced Jamie McMurray in the No. 1 Chevrolet this season, earned his third straight top 10 following top fives at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“I’m glad we got a top 10,” Busch said. “We had to battle hard for this one. We didn’t do really good on pit road and we didn’t really do good on restarts, but overall with the Global Poker Chevy it was nice to have a read on some looseness and tightness at a short track and get more notes under our belt. That is key for me and (crew chief) Matt McCall.”

With his three top 10s, Busch needs five more to match McMurray’s total from 2018. He’s already tied McMurray’s total for top fives. Busch also led 23 laps at Las Vegas, which bettered the nine McMurray led in all of 2018.

Last year, Busch didn’t earn the third of his 22 top 10s until race No. 7 at Texas Motor Speedway. He had to wait until race No. 11 at Talladega to earn his first of six top fives.

Busch said it was “awesome” to race head-to-head with Larson in the closing laps around the one-mile track.

They were the top finishing Chevrolet drivers after Busch was at Atlanta and Las Vegas.

“The two of us got a pretty good read on each other on when we are holding each other up or if we are helping each other and then at the end they told me I was about a lap shy on fuel, so I had to save and I just let Larson go and it worked out,” Busch said.

Larson’s finish was much-needed for the No. 42 team after it placed 12th in the last two races in part due to pit road issues.

“It was a clean day for us, so I was happy about that,” Larson said. “Had some really good restarts that kept us in the game. We worked on our balance throughout the race, tried to free it up and got too free and then had to go back on changes to tighten us back up.

“So, yeah to come away with a sixth is nice after the last couple of weeks we’ve had of just making mistakes and even this week we made a big mistake in qualifying, but thankfully, we were able to work through it.”

The two-car team now heads to Auto Club Speedway, where Larson will be seen as a favorite.

Four of his five Cup wins have come on 2-mile speedways, including a win at ACS in 2017. He placed second last year for his second top five there.

Busch will be aiming for his second win there in 26 starts. The first came in 2003.

He’s failed to finish better than 14th at ACS in his last three starts.

Results, points after TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 10, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT
Kyle Busch snapped Team Penske’s two-race winning streak, passing Ryan Blaney with 17 laps to go to win Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

It was Busch’s 52nd career Cup win and the 199th win of his NASCAR career (94 in Xfinity, including Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200, and 53 in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series). It was Busch’s third Cup win at Phoenix and marked the 12th time he’s won both a Cup and Xfinity race on the same weekend.

It also was the second win of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing, following up on Denny Hamlin’s Daytona 500 victory.

Busch beat Martin Truex Jr. by 1.259 seconds. Blaney, who started from the pole, finished third, followed by Aric Almirola and Hamlin.

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.

Click here for the full race results.

Points

With his win Sunday, Kyle Busch joins teammate Denny Hamlin and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski as qualifying for the playoffs.

Logano led the NASCAR Cup points after last week’s win at Las Vegas, but Busch’s win Sunday puts him back atop the standings (177 points). Busch holds a six-point lead over Logano.

Click here for the point standings.

Jimmie Johnson takes step forward with top 10 but says ‘we need more’

By Dustin LongMar 10, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT
Jimmie Johnson admits work remains but he could say it after a top-10 finish Sunday at ISM Raceway.

Johnson, whose struggles in the first two races with the new package have been well-chronicled, placed eighth Sunday. It was his best finish since a seventh-place run at Talladega Superspeedway last fall.

“Yeah, definitely a strong performance,” the seven-time Cup champion said Sunday. “We need more. We need to find more, but on a short track where grip is so important our guys did a nice job all weekend long of bringing a little bit more. Excited about that. We weathered the storm on two tires, on four and ended up with a nice top 10.”

Crew chief Kevin Meendering twice called for two-tire stops to help Johnson get track position in the 312-lap race.

Johnson was running 16th when Meendering called for a two-tire stop on lap 41. Johnson restarted third.

The team changed two tires again on a Lap 196 pit stop that put Johnson in the lead. He fell back to third by the time the caution came out for teammate Chase Elliott’s spin on Lap 219. Johnson’s team changed four tires. He restarted 12th behind some cars that took no tires or two tires. Johnson worked his way up to eighth by the finish.

For those who viewed this run as a “victory” for a team that had placed 19th and 24th the past two weeks, Johnson didn’t see it that way.

“No, it’s not a victory, but it’s definitely a solid day for the Ally Chevrolet,” said Johnson, winless in his last 63 Cup starts. “These guys have been working so hard at Hendrick Motorsports to get us more and more and we took a good step in the right direction. 

“I even think at Vegas we were better than where we finished. Once we lost track position, we struggled the second half of the race. Atlanta was terrible, can’t say anything different there.  

“We are learning each week and I still think we have some catching up to do, but certainly a solid performance. Kevin called a great race, it was really tricky with strategy, two tires, four tires, our pit crew had to adjust mid-pit stop one time and go from four to two and everybody responded really well.”  

Ryan Blaney has best run of season, but comes up a bit short of win

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 10, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT
Ryan Blaney was 17 laps away in Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 from making it three consecutive wins by Team Penske.

But with tires and fuel supply both wearing thin, there was little Blaney could do to keep from being passed by eventual race winner Kyle Busch.

Honestly, we hung on better there on two tires than I thought we would,” Blaney said on Fox Sports afterward. “(We) fired off real good, got by Aric (Almirola) and we got Kyle a little bit.

“I was kind of riding, trying to save tires, save gas. They were telling me we were real close on gas. And I think (Kyle) was kind of riding back there, too. I think he knew what situation I was in.

“Then I started to get real tight and got the lapped cars and I was done. Then when we got passed for the lead, it was just full-on fuel save mode.”

Blaney was able to hang on for a third place finish, his best finish in the first four races of the season. His previous best finish was 22nd at both Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Blaney started from the pole, but ran into trouble on Lap 197 when he had to make an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel. However, he was able to make up some of the ground he lost by going for two tires in a regular pit stop on Lap 221.

He rode those tires for the final 89 laps, but he just didn’t have enough to hold off Busch, who made it a weekend sweep, having also won Saturday’s iK9 Service Dogs 200 Xfinity Series race.

“It was a good recovery,” Blaney said. “Two tires (on Lap 221) was the right call. I don’t think we would have run third if it weren’t for that.”

Now that he’s finally broken through with a strong showing, Blaney is hoping to continue that upward trend next Sunday at Fontana, California, and beyond.

Definitely a good weekend after the start to the year we’ve had,” Blaney said. “This is where this team deserves to run. So hopefully we can just keep moving forward.”

