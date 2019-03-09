Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

The fourth race of the Xfinity Series season takes place today with the iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway.
Here’s all the information for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Nadav Raviv, VP of Marketing & Sponsorship for Xtreme Concepts, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
PRERACE: Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by ISM Raceway Chaplain Ken Bowers. Michelle Moyer will perform the National Anthem at 4:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won the race at Phoenix last November. Daniel Hemric was second. Cole Custer was third. Brad Keselowski won this race a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Kyle Busch was third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.