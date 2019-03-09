Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 9, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
The fourth race of the Xfinity Series season takes place today with the iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Nadav Raviv, VP of Marketing & Sponsorship for Xtreme Concepts, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by ISM Raceway Chaplain Ken Bowers. Michelle Moyer will perform the National Anthem at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won the race at Phoenix last November. Daniel Hemric was second. Cole Custer was third. Brad Keselowski won this race a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Kyle Busch was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. ET

Saturday schedule at ISM Raceway

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 9, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
Today’s racing action at ISM Raceway includes two Cup practices, Xfinity qualifying and the iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race.

Brad Keselowski is this race’s defending winner. Christopher Bell won at ISM in the Xfinity playoffs in November.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

Long: Emotions boil in Phoenix, providing a spark for NASCAR

By Dustin LongMar 8, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
Michael McDowell’s actions can be questioned, but his explanation for the fight with Daniel Suarez on Friday was what NASCAR fans have waited to hear.

“It’s emotions,” McDowell said.

Amen.

“That’s just the way it is,” McDowell said.

Not exactly.

It was that way in NASCAR all the way to the 1990s before the sport gentrified to placate sponsors. The trade-off for money was losing one’s soul.

The sport seeks to reclaim its spirit and return to those rougher ways. That doesn’t mean going all the way back to the untamed “Wild West” days. But it’s OK for a driver to show their anger. And many have in recent years.

The fight at Phoenix between Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell — during qualifying of all things — illustrates the heightened tensions this season.

Joey Logano predicted two weeks ago at Atlanta Motor Speedway that the new rules package, which is intended to tighten the field, “is going to cause probably more wrecks and more tempers are going to fly and more drama is going to be there.”

Other than Daytona, there haven’t been the wrecks — last week’s Las Vegas race had cautions only for the two stage breaks — but the tempers are rising.

NASCAR’s season of drama could be beginning. And that could be a good thing for fans, who want to see more emotion on and off the track.

Suarez was upset with McDowell on Friday for getting in his way during the first round of qualifying. That slowed Suarez, who failed to advance. Suarez will start 28th. McDowell starts 27th.

After the round, Suarez went to McDowell’s car to express his displeasure. McDowell, upset because he felt Suarez tried to wreck him, shoved Suarez to trigger the scuffle.

They soon became entangled before Suarez threw McDowell to the ground. McDowell’s crew chief, Drew Blickensderfer, rushed in and shoved Suarez onto the hood of McDowell’s car. Suarez tried to kick McDowell while still on the car.

Suarez said afterward that McDowell’s actions hurt him for the race. Suarez’s team now has a later pick for pit stalls, which are selected in order of starting position. And Suarez will have to start deeper in the field in what is a short race, lasting 312 miles.

Qualifying poorly and having a bad pit stall pick hurt Logano at Atlanta. His stall was between the pit stalls of Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. Logano lost at least 10 spots on each of the first two pit stops.

In a short race, that could be hard to overcome. Plus, drivers talk about the challenges of the “dirty air” of running behind a competitor. Starting deeper will provide a greater challenge for Suarez.

So it was understandable why he was upset when he headed to McDowell’s car on pit road.

This is what NASCAR has sought and tried to foster since the “Boys, have at it” years to now (NASCAR did not call either driver to the hauler Friday). Fans complain that drivers are too weary of upsetting sponsors by their actions. That mattered little to McDowell or Suarez.

This is the second time this season that McDowell has angered a fellow Ford driver.

Michael McDowell and Joey Logano discuss the end of the Daytona 500. Photo: NBC Sports

Logano was mad at McDowell for pushing the Toyota of Kyle Busch on the last lap of the Daytona 500 instead of Logano. McDowell, who had not been enamored with how Ford drivers raced him in that event, said after that race that “my team doesn’t pay me to push Joey Logano to a win.”

McDowell isn’t the only driver who has been at the subject of driver frustrations.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has upset a fellow competitor in each of the first three races. Logano was angered by a move Stenhouse made during the Daytona 500 and said on his radio: “Ricky Stanhkouse. God. He sucks.”

Truex was furious with Stenhouse, who was a lap down, for not getting out of his way as Truex attempted to chase down leader (and eventual winner) Brad Keselowski at Atlanta. Truex finished second but left convinced he could have won had he been able to get around Stenhouse sooner. Stenhouse discounted Truex’s argument.

Last week, Stenhouse and Erik Jones raced each other as if they were at Martinsville instead of Las Vegas.

Friday, Truex could enjoy the show. He was a fan as he watched McDowell and Suarez rumble.

Had Truex ever seen a fight on pit road during qualifying?

“I did today,” he said.

“It was awesome.”

Cup starting lineup at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 8:34 PM EST
Things went from lost to found for Team Penske during Friday’s qualifying for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix.

After three races where Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Paul Menard have all struggled for good starting positions, the Penske camp placed three drivers in the 12-driver final round.

And when all was said and done, Blaney had grabbed his sixth career pole and Team Penske’s first pole of the year with a speed of 141.287 mph. Keselowski I139.849 mph) will start fifth. Las Vegas winner Logano rounded out the 12 final qualifiers with a speed of 138.664 mph.

Click here for the starting field for Sunday’s race.

Among those who struggled in qualifying were Clint Bowyer (26th) and Kyle Larson (31st), as well as Michael McDowell (27th) and Daniel Suarez (28th). The latter two tangled after their qualifying efforts.

MORE: Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell scuffle on pit road during qualifying

There are only 36 cars qualified for Sunday’s race, the smallest race field this season.

The Cup Series will have two practices Saturday at 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET, and again from 2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET.

Ryan Blaney earns first pole of 2019 for Team Penske

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
Team Penske has struggled during qualifying in the first three races of the 2019 Cup season.

Not anymore.

Ryan Blaney, who was fastest in the one Cup practice session earlier in the day on Friday, roared back to grab the pole for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

The 25-year-old Blaney earned his sixth career Cup pole – and first of this season – with a speed of 141.287 mph.

“It’s a good way to start the weekend off, for sure,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Qualifying hadn’t been our best this year, but this is the first short track we’ve been at.

“We’ve had speed all day, which has been a lot of fun and we just kind of tweaked on it and tweaked on it. It’s a good way to start off the weekend. Hopefully, it keeps going well for us.”

Chase Elliott was second-fastest at 140.171 mph, followed by Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (140.007 mph), Kyle Busch (139.855), Brad Keselowski (139.849), Alex Bowman (139.768), William Byron (139.567), Kevin Harvick (139.411), Martin Truex Jr. (139.206), Erik Jones (138.991), Daniel Hemric (138.846) and Las Vegas winner Joey Logano (138.664).

Click here for the full qualifying report.

“I hate qualifying second,” Elliott said. “I look forward to Sunday. At least we have a good place to start. I really would have liked to get a pole outside a speedway track, so we’ll try again next week.”

MORE: Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell scuffle on pit road during qualifying

NOTES: The No. 2 Ford of Atlanta winner Brad Keselowski twice failed pre-qualifying inspection and was docked 15 minutes in Saturday’s final practice, plus team engineer Brandon Pope was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

