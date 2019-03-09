Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Chris Buescher fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
Chris Buescher was fastest in Saturday’s first Cup practice session at ISM Raceway, posting a top speed of 137.973 mph around the 1-mile track.

He recorded 28 laps in the session.

“Phoenix is a tough place for me, so I can’t thank this team enough for putting in the work to come here and unload with something that’s been fast,” Buescher told Fox Sports 1. “We’ve got speed in this thing. The long run is showing pretty good as well. Got to make it last a little bit longer. We’re hitting our 10th lap and starting to tail off more than we want to.”

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver will start 22nd in Sunday’s race. His teammate, rookie Ryan Preece, was 31st fastest in the session at 134.933 mph.

The top five in the session was completed by pole-sitter Ryan Blaney (137.915 mph), Brad Keselowski (137.646), Kyle Larson (137.615) and Kyle Busch (137.594).

Busch had the best 10-lap average at 137.026 mph.

Christopher Bell wins Xfinity pole in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EST
Christopher Bell will start first in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at ISM Raceway after he won the pole with a speed of 133.973 mph.

It is Bell’s seventh career pole and his first of 2019.

Bell, who won the playoff race at ISM Raceway last fall, will be joined on the front row by Tyler Reddick (133.973 mph).

“I don’t know if I really would have pictured that after yesterday’s practice sessions,” Bell told Fox Sports 1. “But the thing is really, really fast. It’s really comfortable to drive. The 2 car (Reddick) snuck up on us there a little bit closer than we wanted, but that’s alright.”

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Cole Custer and Michael Annett.

Ryan Truex, who is making his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevy, will start ninth.

The green flag for the race is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET on FS1.

Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell meet with NASCAR officials

By Daniel McFadinMar 9, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell met with NASCAR officials Saturday morning at ISM Raceway, a day after their scuffle on pit road during Cup qualifying.

A NASCAR official confirmed the meeting to NBCSports.com in an email but didn’t provide further details on what the drivers were told.

The altercation occurred after the first round of qualifying. Suarez was angry with McDowell after feeling he impeded his qualifying run. McDowell was angry with Suarez for attempting to block his path later in retaliation as Suarez entered the pits.

Suarez said his relationship with McDowell was “not fixed” after the meeting.

“NASCAR just wanted to make sure that we’re not going to go out there on Sunday and wreck each other on the first lap,” Suarez told Fox Sports 1 of the meeting with McDowell and NASCAR. “Which, honestly, it’s not my style. If I wanted to wreck him I could have done that yesterday. That’s not my style. I would never use my race car as a weapon. That’s not who I am. I prefer to fix things in person. Just exactly the way we did, I guess.

“I just (made) my point clear and why I was mad. He had his point, which I don’t think is as good as mine. We’re not going to go out there and fight each other, but we’re not best buddies either.”

MORE: Long: Emotions boil in Phoenix, providing a spark for NASCAR

McDowell said it is a “new day, a fresh start” for him.

“We got a couple of practices ahead of us, just stay focused on that,” McDowell told FS1, saying the meeting was “a formality more than anything.”

McDowell reiterated what he said Friday that the incident was the result of NASCAR being an “emotional sport.”

“We both have a lot on the line and we’re trying to get the best shot we can for our partners and our teams,” McDowell said. “Emotions come out and that’s what racing’s all about, it’s what it’s always been about. You saw that yesterday. Obviously, I wasn’t that excited with what he did on the racetrack, and he was upset that I held him up. I understand that. I thought what happened was a little bit dangerous yesterday. So I was pretty upset about it.”

Today’s Xfinity race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 9, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
The fourth race of the Xfinity Series season takes place today with the iK9 Service Dog 200 at ISM Raceway.

Here’s all the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Nadav Raviv, VP of Marketing & Sponsorship for Xtreme Concepts, will give the command to start engines at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:45 p.m. Driver introductions begin at 3:30 p.m. The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. by ISM Raceway Chaplain Ken Bowers. Michelle Moyer will perform the National Anthem at 4:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (200 miles) around the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 3:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell won the race at Phoenix last November. Daniel Hemric was second. Cole Custer was third. Brad Keselowski won this race a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Kyle Busch was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 12:40 p.m. ET

Saturday schedule at ISM Raceway

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 9, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
Today’s racing action at ISM Raceway includes two Cup practices, Xfinity qualifying and the iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race.

Brad Keselowski is this race’s defending winner. Christopher Bell won at ISM in the Xfinity playoffs in November.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 