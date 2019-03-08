Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski fastest in Friday’s lone Cup practice at Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 2:36 PM EST
Team Penske’s dominance continued in Friday’s sole NASCAR Cup practice session at ISM Raceway.

Ryan Blaney was fastest of the 36 cars that took to the track at 141.716 mph, followed by teammate and Atlanta race winner Brad Keselowski (140.680 mph). Kyle Larson was third (140.406), followed by Chase Elliott (140.367) and Kyle Busch (140.329).

Sixth through 10th were Jimmie Johnson (140.198 mph), Alex Bowman (139.980), Erik Jones (139.958), Martin Truex Jr. (139.898) and Matt DiBenedetto (139.800).

Blaney’s speed far exceeded the first practice speed at Phoenix in November (137.862 mph) and last March (138.281 mph).

“We were alright the first run and kept getting better,” Blaney told the Motor Racing Network after the session. “(It’s) nice to have speed. Hopefully that carries on to tonight (in qualifying).”

There will be two other practice sessions on Saturday.

However, later today, Cup qualifying – multi-car, three rounds – takes place at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Roger Penske reveals he received kidney transplant in late 2017

By Dustin LongMar 8, 2019, 5:07 PM EST
Car owner Roger Penske told The Associated Press on Friday that he had a kidney transplant at the Mayo Clinic shortly after the 2017 IndyCar season finale.

Penske had kept the procedure private until revealing it during an interview in St. Petersburg, Florida. The NTT IndyCar Season opens there Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Penske, who is 82 years old, received the kidney from his son, Greg.

A 2013 Autoweek story said that doctors diagnosed Penske with bladder cancer in 2005 and removed one of his kidneys.

Penske revealed his procedure as Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske, discussed his hip replacement surgery with the AP. That surgery also was done at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Penske’s transplant came days after Josef Newgarden won the IndyCar title for Team Penske in 2017.

Penske’s teams have won 500 major races, 580 pole positions and 34 championships in 53 years. The team also has won 17 Indianapolis 500s. Team Penske won the Cup title last year with Joey Logano.

Also Friday, Penske spoke to a small group of reporters about changes that need to take place in NASCAR in the coming years.

One of Penske’s suggestions is to run Cup races on back-to-back days in the same location.

“If they make a change, we should run doubleheaders,” Penske said. “Saturday-Sunday. Maybe run 200 miles on Saturday, 300 on Sunday, they both count.”

Roger Penske: NASCAR must have Gen 7 by 2021; wants doubleheaders

By Nate RyanMar 8, 2019, 4:12 PM EST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Roger Penske is adamant that NASCAR needs to have the Gen 7 car on the track by the 2021 season, and he has a few schedule ideas, too.

Speaking with a small group of reporters between practices for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the team owner in NASCAR and IndyCar said he fully supports implementing the next-generational model in NASCAR’s premier series within two years because of its cost efficiency.

“It has to happen,” Penske said. “We have to make a change. Because the revenue side is not growing the way you want to, and the costs are continuing to go up.”

With Cup teams spending $10,000 on building parts that can be made for $1,500, Penske said “it doesn’t make any sense” and that’s why he’s in favor of NASCAR making changes “that don’t hurt the show.” New engine rules the past few years have cut costs by reducing inventory.

“The customer in the stands doesn’t know we have a super-super driveshaft or four types of brakes to run,” Penske said. “Think about it. You’ve got four cars and four to five combinations of brakes. Then you need four sets of them. Those are the things that cost money.”

Though NASCAR has said it wants to have its next-generation model on track by 2021, there have been some in the industry who are concerned that the timeframe is too tight. Real-world testing has yet to begin on the car, which remains in the blueprint stages.

Penske said it isn’t too late to hit the 2021 target date (“Look, we’re changing stuff all the time and building cars already.”), but he has urged NASCAR CEO Jim France to pull the trigger on approving the Gen 7 design.

“We need to go,” Penske said. “I said to Jim, ‘Let’s make the decision and go.’ Like it or don’t like it, but we’ll race during the season, all be working on it, we’ll come out in ’21, we’ll have it.

“The sooner we get it out and get through all the noise and people like it or don’t.”

Penske likes using the term “Gen 7” to describe all of the overhauls being weighed by NASCAR, including the schedule. NASCAR president Steve Phelps has said there could be a fresh look in 2020 and ’21 with the season potentially beginning earlier and new tracks being added. Penske likes the idea of a more compact schedule with another twist.

“If they make a change, we should run doubleheaders,” Penske said. “Saturday-Sunday. Maybe run 200 miles on Saturday, 300 on Sunday, they both count.”

Penske and team president Tim Cindric said the NTT IndyCar Series could provide a good template for cost reduction in NASCAR. They estimated it costs a maximum of $10 million annually to field a championship-caliber car in IndyCar vs. $30 million in NASCAR.

“You can run a team (in IndyCar) for probably $3 to 4 million depending on what you pay a driver,” Penske said. “That’s the compact schedule, the fact we aren’t developing cars and spending money like in NASCAR, developing every week and finding something with new rules.

“That’s absolutely where NASCAR is going with the Gen 7, the season and number of races, all these things have to come together. They do that, it’ll make a huge step. All the owners have to realize it’s a business and you might want to do what’s best for you, but you better think about your company. My dad told me a long time ago that if you’re always thinking about where you go, but if the series isn’t healthy, you’re going to feel the impact. I think Jim and the team now is well aware we just have to get everybody on the same page.”

Penske praised the leadership of France, who took over as NASCAR CEO last August after his nephew, Brian, took a leave of absence because of drug possession charges.

“Brian was a good friend of mine and played a big role getting the TV stuff together,” Penske said. “I don’t want to ever water down what he supported the series and gave to the series, but Jim is very pragmatic and somewhat of a racer, too. He’s been involved in IMSA.

“I don’t think he thought he was going to be in the position he is, but he’s stepped up and the team he’s got here. (President Steve) Phelps is a very reasonable guy. Professional. And they’ve changed up the officiating. It’s much tighter, which is good. Lot of things have happened here.”

Xfinity practice report from Phoenix

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Kyle Busch was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix.

Busch topped the 29-driver field with a speed of 131.921 mph. The Las Vegas native will be seeking his 94th career Xfinity win in Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200. He’s also going for his second win in a row, having won last week’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas.

Christopher Bell was second-fastest (131.579 mph), followed by Cole Custer (131.148), Austin Cindric (131.133) and John Hunter Nemechek (131.043).

Sixth through 10th were Ryan Truex (130.890), Tyler Reddick (130.776), Noah Gragson (130.615), Justin Allgaier (130.572) and Justin Haley (130.506).

The second and final Xfinity practice session will run later this afternoon from 5:05 to 5:55 p.m. ET.

Want to high-five your favorite Cup driver? Head to Bristol for pre-race party

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
Fans attending the April 7 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway will enjoy an experience unlike any other, track officials promised in a Friday news release.

In addition to a pre-race concert by country music star Randy Houser, fans will be invited to get closer to the action than ever before with a pre-race show that will amplify driver introductions around a backdrop of pyrotechnics, smoke and energized music emanating from a new double stage with extended walkway along the frontstretch.

Also, several hundred fans who purchase a ticket to the new BMS Pre-Race Pit Stop party will not only be front and center to all the pre-race action, they’ll also get to high-five Cup drivers during introductions.

The concept was conceived during the offseason between Clint Bowyer and Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith. Bowyer tweeted that he wanted to see “more flames, smoke and dazzle” during the pre-race activities and Smith agreed to oblige.

“The BMS team has long been innovators on many fronts in NASCAR and we think fans and drivers alike will enjoy what we have in store for them during our bigger, bolder and louder pre-race ceremony,” said Jerry Caldwell, BMS executive vice president and general manager, in a media release.

“We certainly think our good friend Clint Bowyer will approve.”

