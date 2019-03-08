Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Roger Penske reveals he received kidney transplant in late 2017

By Dustin LongMar 8, 2019, 5:07 PM EST
Leave a comment

Car owner Roger Penske told The Associated Press on Friday that he had a kidney transplant at the Mayo Clinic shortly after the 2017 IndyCar season finale.

Penske had kept the procedure private until revealing it during an interview in St. Petersburg, Florida. The NTT IndyCar Season opens there Sunday (12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN). Penske, who is 82 years old, received the kidney from his son, Greg.

A 2013 Autoweek story said that doctors diagnosed Penske with bladder cancer in 2005 and removed one of his kidneys.

Penske revealed his procedure as Tim Cindric, president of Team Penske, discussed his hip replacement surgery with the AP. That surgery also was done at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. Penske’s transplant came days after Josef Newgarden won the IndyCar title for Team Penske in 2017.

Penske’s teams have won 500 major races, 580 pole positions and 34 championships in 53 years. The team also has won 17 Indianapolis 500s. Team Penske won the Cup title last year with Joey Logano.

Also Friday, Penske spoke to a small group of reporters about changes that need to take place in NASCAR in the coming years.

One of Penske’s suggestions is to run Cup races on back-to-back days in the same location.

“If they make a change, we should run doubleheaders,” Penske said. “Saturday-Sunday. Maybe run 200 miles on Saturday, 300 on Sunday, they both count.”

Ryan Blaney earns first pole of 2019 for Team Penske

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Team Penske has struggled during qualifying in the first three races of the 2019 Cup season.

Not anymore.

Ryan Blaney, who was fastest in the one Cup practice session earlier in the day on Friday, roared back to grab the pole for Sunday’s TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway.

The 25-year-old Blaney earned his sixth career Cup pole – and first of this season – with a speed of 141.287 mph.

“It’s a good way to start the weekend off, for sure,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “Qualifying hadn’t been our best this year, but this is the first short track we’ve been at.

“We’ve had speed all day, which has been a lot of fun and we just kind of tweaked on it and tweaked on it. It’s a good way to start off the weekend. Hopefully, it keeps going well for us.”

Chase Elliott was second-fastest at 140.171 mph, followed by Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin (140.007 mph), Kyle Busch (139.855), Brad Keselowski (139.849), Alex Bowman (139.768), William Byron (139.567), Kevin Harvick (139.411), Martin Truex Jr. (139.206), Erik Jones (138.991), Daniel Hemric (138.846) and Las Vegas winner Joey Logano (138.664).

“I hate qualifying second,” Elliott said. “I look forward to Sunday. At least we have a good place to start. I really would have liked to get a pole outside a speedway track, so we’ll try again next week.”

MORE: Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell scuffle on pit road during qualifying

We’ll have the full qualifying report shortly. Please check back soon.

NOTES: The No. 2 Ford of Atlanta winner Brad Keselowski twice failed pre-qualifying inspection and was docked 15 minutes in Saturday’s final practice, plus team engineer Brandon Pope was ejected for the remainder of the weekend.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Daniel Suarez, Michael McDowell scuffle on pit road during qualifying

By Dustin LongMar 8, 2019, 6:54 PM EST
2 Comments

Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell scuffled on pit road after the first round of qualifying Friday at ISM Raceway.

Neither Ford driver advanced to the second round. Many cars waited until late in the session to make a qualifying run and that caused cars to run up on competitors on the track. McDowell qualified 27th. Suarez qualified 28th.

Suarez was upset with McDowell and went to McDowell’s car after the round. McDowell shoved Suarez away. They then grabbed each other and Suarez threw McDowell to the ground before crew members jumped in.

Suarez was thrown onto the hood of McDowell’s car and pinned there by McDowell’s crew chief Drew Blickensderfer. Suarez continued to kick at McDowell while on the hood of McDowell’s car. McDowell grabbed Suarez’s foot and tried to pull Suarez off his car.

“It’s a lack of respect,” Suarez told Fox Sports 1. “Track position is very big in these races these days. You have to qualify well to have a good spot on pit road and have a good start on the race.

“It’s just a lack of respect. Everyone in the garage knows the second lap (in qualifying) is a good one. You have to try to get out of the way if someone is coming on their hot lap and he didn’t.”

McDowell told FS1: “Just miscommunication on the racetrack. We all kind of waited until the end and you just had a lot of traffic. Just unfortunate. He was upset that I held him up on his good lap and then he tried to crash us and I just didn’t appreciate it.

“Just heat of the moment stuff. It’s racing. These shorter practice sessions, shorter qualifying, getting late going through tech, the intensity ramps up, so it’s all part of it.”

Roger Penske: NASCAR must have Gen 7 by 2021; wants doubleheaders

Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 8, 2019, 4:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Roger Penske is adamant that NASCAR needs to have the Gen 7 car on the track by the 2021 season, and he has a few schedule ideas, too.

Speaking with a small group of reporters between practices for the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the team owner in NASCAR and IndyCar said he fully supports implementing the next-generational model in NASCAR’s premier series within two years because of its cost efficiency.

“It has to happen,” Penske said. “We have to make a change. Because the revenue side is not growing the way you want to, and the costs are continuing to go up.”

With Cup teams spending $10,000 on building parts that can be made for $1,500, Penske said “it doesn’t make any sense” and that’s why he’s in favor of NASCAR making changes “that don’t hurt the show.” New engine rules the past few years have cut costs by reducing inventory.

“The customer in the stands doesn’t know we have a super-super driveshaft or four types of brakes to run,” Penske said. “Think about it. You’ve got four cars and four to five combinations of brakes. Then you need four sets of them. Those are the things that cost money.”

Though NASCAR has said it wants to have its next-generation model on track by 2021, there have been some in the industry who are concerned that the timeframe is too tight. Real-world testing has yet to begin on the car, which remains in the blueprint stages.

Penske said it isn’t too late to hit the 2021 target date (“Look, we’re changing stuff all the time and building cars already.”), but he has urged NASCAR CEO Jim France to pull the trigger on approving the Gen 7 design.

“We need to go,” Penske said. “I said to Jim, ‘Let’s make the decision and go.’ Like it or don’t like it, but we’ll race during the season, all be working on it, we’ll come out in ’21, we’ll have it.

“The sooner we get it out and get through all the noise and people like it or don’t.”

Penske likes using the term “Gen 7” to describe all of the overhauls being weighed by NASCAR, including the schedule. NASCAR president Steve Phelps has said there could be a fresh look in 2020 and ’21 with the season potentially beginning earlier and new tracks being added. Penske likes the idea of a more compact schedule with another twist.

“If they make a change, we should run doubleheaders,” Penske said. “Saturday-Sunday. Maybe run 200 miles on Saturday, 300 on Sunday, they both count.”

Penske and team president Tim Cindric said the NTT IndyCar Series could provide a good template for cost reduction in NASCAR. They estimated it costs a maximum of $10 million annually to field a championship-caliber car in IndyCar vs. $30 million in NASCAR.

“You can run a team (in IndyCar) for probably $3 to 4 million depending on what you pay a driver,” Penske said. “That’s the compact schedule, the fact we aren’t developing cars and spending money like in NASCAR, developing every week and finding something with new rules.

“That’s absolutely where NASCAR is going with the Gen 7, the season and number of races, all these things have to come together. They do that, it’ll make a huge step. All the owners have to realize it’s a business and you might want to do what’s best for you, but you better think about your company. My dad told me a long time ago that if you’re always thinking about where you go, but if the series isn’t healthy, you’re going to feel the impact. I think Jim and the team now is well aware we just have to get everybody on the same page.”

Penske praised the leadership of France, who took over as NASCAR CEO last August after his nephew, Brian, took a leave of absence because of drug possession charges.

“Brian was a good friend of mine and played a big role getting the TV stuff together,” Penske said. “I don’t want to ever water down what he supported the series and gave to the series, but Jim is very pragmatic and somewhat of a racer, too. He’s been involved in IMSA.

“I don’t think he thought he was going to be in the position he is, but he’s stepped up and the team he’s got here. (President Steve) Phelps is a very reasonable guy. Professional. And they’ve changed up the officiating. It’s much tighter, which is good. Lot of things have happened here.”

Xfinity practice report from Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Austin Cindric topped Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series practice at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix.

Much like his Team Penske counterparts Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski, who were 1-2 in Friday’s sole Cup practice, Cindric put the Penske camp atop the second Xfinity practice with a speed of 132.129 mph.

Christopher Bell was second-fastest (131.791 mph), followed by John Hunter Nemechek (131.560), Ryan Truex (131.473) and Kyle Busch (131.430), who was fastest in the first practice earlier in the day.

Sixth through 10th were Cole Custer (131.043 mph), Tyler Reddick (130.942), Justin Allgaier (130.890), Noah Gragson (130.686) and Justin Haley (130.345).

There was one incident in the session when Ronnie Bassett Jr.’s Chevrolet Camaro hit the Turn 3 wall hard with about three minutes remaining, ending the session early. Bassett is slated to make his Xfinity Series race debut on Saturday. It’s unclear if his team will be able to repair the damage.

Xfinity teams will qualify (multi-vehicle, three rounds) Saturday at 12:40 p.m. ET, with the iK9 Service Dog 200 race later that afternoon at 4 p.m. ET (Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Click here for the full second practice speed chart.

FIRST PRACTICE SESSION:

Kyle Busch was fastest in the first of two Xfinity Series practices Friday at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix.

Busch topped the 29-driver field with a speed of 131.921 mph. The Las Vegas native will be seeking his 94th career Xfinity win in Saturday’s iK9 Service Dog 200. He’s also going for his second win in a row, having won last week’s Xfinity race at Las Vegas.

Christopher Bell was second-fastest (131.579 mph), followed by Cole Custer (131.148), Austin Cindric (131.133) and John Hunter Nemechek (131.043).

Sixth through 10th were Ryan Truex (130.890), Tyler Reddick (130.776), Noah Gragson (130.615), Justin Allgaier (130.572) and Justin Haley (130.506).

The second and final Xfinity practice session will run later this afternoon from 5:05 to 5:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full practice speed chart.

Follow @JerryBonkowski