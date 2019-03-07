Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
The last racing at 'The Rock' was a Truck Series event in 2012. Photo: Getty Images

‘The Rock’ to become part of entertainment complex, with eventual return to racing

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, “The Rock” – a.k.a. North Carolina Speedway and Rockingham Speedway – is once again coming back, albeit in a reinvented form.

In presenting his recommended long-term budget covering 2019 through 2021, North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper has proposed the state give $8 million for capital improvements for what will be known as “The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex.”

The money will go towards upgrading the Speedway and its grounds, as well as the adjacent Rockingham Dragway — a combined space of 550 acres and 10.5 million square feet — into what Cooper calls a “world class events venue and (to) attract additional investment and visitation to south central North Carolina.”

Among events planned for the entertainment venue are concerts, fairs, festivals and more.

According to Cooper’s budget, the state’s $8 million investment will result in needed infrastructure improvements including “wastewater and water extension, a pedestrian bridge, repaving the speedway, upgrades to speedway facilities and dragway, bathrooms, and Grandstand repairs/erosion control.”

The budget also requires that for every $3 that the state invests, there must be an additional $1 non-state match to round out the funding for the overall $11.45 million project. That non-state match will likely come from a variety of sources including Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim, who purchased the facility last year from BK Rock Holdings, Dragway owner Steve Earwood, and Richmond and Moore counties.

While Rockingham Dragway remains an active motorsports venue with a full slate of drag racing and other events throughout he year, “The Rock” last saw major on-track action in 2012 when it hosted a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event.

Shortly after acquiring the Speedway, Lovenheim told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio several months ago about racing returning to The Rock, “At this early juncture, all doors and paths are open and on the table. We are in discussions with NASCAR. We are in discussion for several events. At this point, unfortunately, I cannot be specific for what, when and how.”

However, Lovenheim added, “I can say that racing will be an integral part of the Rock Entertainment Complex’s future.”

The area is preparing for one of the biggest events it has ever hosted, the Epicenter, a three-day music festival on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12, at the Rockingham Festival Grounds, spread across both the dragway and speedway properties.

70 bands are expected to perform. Among headliners for the show, which is expected to draw as many as 110,000 fans and bring a $40 million infusion into the local economy for hotels, restaurants and the like, are Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, Korn, Evanescence, Tool, Bush and Rob Zombie.

Los Angeles-based production company Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) recently signed a 10-year contract to bring the annual music festival to the Speedway and Dragway grounds.

Richmond County economic development officer Martie Butler told ThePilot.com, “So many people recognize ‘The Rock.’ It is a very iconic fixture, but a lot of companies have left our region. We look at this as a phoenix approach. Here we have this massive NASCAR fixture and it is a reinvention of this great icon.”

NASCAR’s weekend schedule at ISM Raceway in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 7, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
The NASCAR season moves into the middle of the three-race West Coast swing this weekend with Cup and Xfinity races at ISM Raceway in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale, Arizona.

Unlike the first three races of the season, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will not be part of this weekend’s event. That series is off until March 23 at Martinsville.

Here’s the weekend’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 8

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 9

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 11

9 a.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – TicketGuardian 500 Cup race; 312 laps/312 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Bayley Currey to make Cup debut at Phoenix for Rick Ware Racing

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
3 Comments

Rick Ware Racing announced Wednesday Bayley Currey will make his Cup Series debut this weekend in the TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway in suburban Phoenix.

Currey, 22, of Driftwood, Texas, is a mechanical engineering student at the University of North Carolina – Charlotte. He will drive the No. 52 Ford Mustang with sponsorship from the Jacob Companies, MTEL-ONE, BYRNA and Baja Manufacturing.

“I am extremely excited to compete in Rick’s car for the first time,” Currey said in a RWR media release. “I have been working in Rick’s shop since 2017 and it has been awesome to see how Rick Ware Racing has progressed.

“I am thankful to be able to get behind the wheel where obviously the main goal is to run all the laps, but I really enjoy racing at ISM Raceway and I think if we can keep everything in line we will come away with a good run!”

Currey has 13 Xfinity Series starts, with a career-best finish of 21st last fall at Texas Motor Speedway. He also has 16 career starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series, with a best finish of 10th at Phoenix in fall 2017.

He’s also competed in the Sunoco Southern Super Late Model Series, ASCS2 Mini-Sprint Cars, Asphalt Modifieds, INEX Legends Cars, INEX Bandolero’s and go-karts.

NASCAR America presents Motormouths at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Today’s episodes of NASCAR America present Motormouths airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Rutledge Wood hosts with Kyle Petty and AJ Allmendinger as they discuss the week’s big stories and take viewer phone calls.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Derek Kraus to make four Truck Series starts for Bill McAnally Racing

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2019, 4:25 PM EST
1 Comment

K&N Pro Series driver Derek Kraus is set to make four starts in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series this year with Bill McAnally Racing, the driver announced Tuesday.

Kraus, who competes in both the K&N Pro Series West and East, will drive the No. 19 Eneos Motor Oil Toyota starting with the March 23 event at Martinsville Speedway.

Bill McAnally confirmed to Speed Sport that Kraus will also compete at Dover International Speedway (May 3), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 13) and in the playoff race at ISM Raceway (Nov. 8).

The 17-year-old has seven combined K&N wins since 2017 with the latest coming in the K&N East opener on Feb. 11 at New Smyrna Speedway.

He competed full-time in the West series in 2018 and won four races.

Kraus made his Truck Series debut last year in the playoff race at ISM Raceway. He started and finished eighth driving for BMR.

 