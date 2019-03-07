Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: NBC Sports

NASCAR birthplace, Streamline Hotel, soon to go on auction block

By Jerry Bonkowski Mar 7, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
The birthplace of NASCAR will soon be up for grabs to the highest bidder.

The Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida, just a few miles west of Daytona International Speedway, is scheduled to be placed on an online auction between April 1-3, offered by Ten-X Commercial.

Photo courtesy Streamline Hotel

According to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, the opening bid will be $2.3 million, but current Streamline owner Eddie Hennessy is hoping the bidding tops $7 million, with a reserve for the auction set at $7.5 million.

It was on the rooftop bar that the foundation for NASCAR was laid back in 1947.

The hotel underwent a major $6 million renovation and reopened in 2017. But Hennessy has decided he wants to get out of the hotel ownership business.

“What I am concentrating on now is to move on to other properties and continue on working with other developments,” Hennessy told the News-Journal. I’m not a hotelier, not a restaurateur, not a bar owner.

Operating a hotel is a 24-7 thing and it has taken up a lot of my time. Now it’s time to move on, time for someone else as a hotelier to take over and run the hotel.”

By Jerry Bonkowski Mar 7, 2019, 4:30 PM EST
Joey Logano proves he’s a real card — a trading card, that is

Getty Images
By Jerry Bonkowski Mar 7, 2019, 3:41 PM EST
1 Comment

After more than a decade of racing in NASCAR, defending Cup champion Joey Logano is used to having his photo taken.

But the Connecticut native admits he’s still taken aback at times when he sees himself on a trading card, such as in the new Panini America product, Donruss Racing, which features top current and retired NASCAR drivers.

Not only is Logano featured on one of the set’s cards, he’s also pictured on the cover of a full boxed set.

“As a kid, I remember collecting trading cards,” Logano told NBC Sports. “It’s kind of a dream come true to be on them. That’s like every kid’s dream when you’re collecting them. I used to have a pile full.”

But Logano still isn’t completely comfortable when he sees himself on a trading card.

“I guess I still look at myself as a normal Joe, so any time you see your face on something, whether you’re randomly doing something and at your local Target or Walmart and look over and see a Panini card or a Donruss card that has your face on it, it’s really neat and kind of weird too,” Logano said.

Logano has even walked into stores where customers may see one of his trading cards or the new box set, then look up at him and do a double-take.

“You get the people that look at you and then look back at (the card) and try to figure it out,” Logano said with a laugh.

When he was a kid, be it a baseball card or racing card, Logano used to trade the little pieces of cardboard with his friends. These days, now that he’s married and a father, that idea has kind of faded into the background – until he was asked if he would ever trade his own card from today for another driver’s card.

“I guess I should think about that, it’s not a bad idea,” he said with another laugh. “It’s not uncommon for drivers to trade memorabilia with each other and things like that throughout the year, so that would be something pretty cool to do actually.”

‘The Rock’ to become part of entertainment complex, with eventual return to racing

The last racing at 'The Rock' was a Truck Series event in 2012. Photo: Getty Images
By Jerry Bonkowski Mar 7, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

Like a Phoenix rising from the ashes, “The Rock” – a.k.a. North Carolina Speedway and Rockingham Speedway – is once again coming back, albeit in a reinvented form.

In presenting his recommended long-term budget covering 2019 through 2021, North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper has proposed the state give $8 million for capital improvements for what will be known as “The Rock Speedway and Entertainment Complex.”

The money will go towards upgrading the Speedway and its grounds, as well as the adjacent Rockingham Dragway — a combined space of 550 acres and 10.5 million square feet — into what Cooper calls a “world class events venue and (to) attract additional investment and visitation to south central North Carolina.”

Among events planned for the entertainment venue are concerts, fairs, festivals and more.

According to Cooper’s budget, the state’s $8 million investment will result in needed infrastructure improvements including “wastewater and water extension, a pedestrian bridge, repaving the speedway, upgrades to speedway facilities and dragway, bathrooms, and Grandstand repairs/erosion control.”

The budget also requires that for every $3 that the state invests, there must be an additional $1 non-state match to round out the funding for the overall $11.45 million project. That non-state match will likely come from a variety of sources including Speedway owner Dan Lovenheim, who purchased the facility last year from BK Rock Holdings, Dragway owner Steve Earwood, and Richmond and Moore counties.

While Rockingham Dragway remains an active motorsports venue with a full slate of drag racing and other events throughout he year, “The Rock” last saw major on-track action in 2012 when it hosted a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event.

Shortly after acquiring the Speedway, Lovenheim told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio several months ago about racing returning to The Rock, “At this early juncture, all doors and paths are open and on the table. We are in discussions with NASCAR. We are in discussion for several events. At this point, unfortunately, I cannot be specific for what, when and how.”

However, Lovenheim added, “I can say that racing will be an integral part of the Rock Entertainment Complex’s future.”

The area is preparing for one of the biggest events it has ever hosted, the Epicenter, a three-day music festival on Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12, at the Rockingham Festival Grounds, spread across both the dragway and speedway properties.

70 bands are expected to perform. Among headliners for the show, which is expected to draw as many as 110,000 fans and bring a $40 million infusion into the local economy for hotels, restaurants and the like, are Foo Fighters, Judas Priest, Korn, Evanescence, Tool, Bush and Rob Zombie.

Los Angeles-based production company Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) recently signed a 10-year contract to bring the annual music festival to the Speedway and Dragway grounds.

Richmond County economic development officer Martie Butler told ThePilot.com, “So many people recognize ‘The Rock.’ It is a very iconic fixture, but a lot of companies have left our region. We look at this as a phoenix approach. Here we have this massive NASCAR fixture and it is a reinvention of this great icon.”

NASCAR’s weekend schedule at ISM Raceway in Phoenix

Getty Images
By Jerry Bonkowski Mar 7, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The NASCAR season moves into the middle of the three-race West Coast swing this weekend with Cup and Xfinity races at ISM Raceway in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale, Arizona.

Unlike the first three races of the season, the Gander Outdoors Truck Series will not be part of this weekend’s event. That series is off until March 23 at Martinsville.

Here’s the weekend’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, March 8

10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

1:35 – 2:25 p.m – Cup practice (NASCAR.com, Motor Racing Network)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Xfinity practice (Fox Sports 1)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS1)

6:10 p.m. – Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, March 9

9 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

12:40 p.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle, three rounds (FS1)

1:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS1, MRN)

3:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

4 p.m. – iK9 Service Dog 200 Xfinity race; 200 laps/200 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, March 11

9 a.m. – Cup garage open

12:30 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3:30 p.m. – TicketGuardian 500 Cup race; 312 laps/312 miles (Fox, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

