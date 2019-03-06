Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

UPDATED: Entry lists for NASCAR in Phoenix

By Daniel McFadinMar 6, 2019, 11:45 AM EST
Leave a comment

NASCAR’s West Coast Swing continues this weekend with Cup and Xfinity teams traveling to ISM Raceway outside Phoenix, Arizona.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – TicketGuardian 500 (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox)

The only cars entered into the race are the 36 chartered cars.

Quin Houff is slated to make his series debut in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet.

Bayley Currey will also make his series debut in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 52 Chevrolet. BJ McLeod was originally listed for the car.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Arizona 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on Fox Sports 1)

There are 37 cars entered for the race.

Cup drivers in the field include Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain.

Stan Mullis will drive the No. 13 Toyota owned by MBM Motorsports and Currey will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Click here for the entry list.

Nashville will be new home of NASCAR Cup Awards Ceremony

Getty Images
By Nate RyanMar 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

After a 10-year run in Las Vegas, the NASCAR Cup Awards Ceremony is moving to the city nicknamed “Nash Vegas.”

NASCAR announced Wednesday that its 2019 postseason awards gala will be in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Music City Center in downtown Nashville and televised on NBCSN.

“This year, we set a course to look at everything we do through a different lens, including how we celebrate the champions of our sport,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps told NASCAR.com. “Nashville’s energy, vibrant entertainment scene, and deep-rooted lineage in motorsports informed our decision and we believe our fans and industry will embrace the move to the Music City.”

The postseason awards had been held in Las Vegas since 2009. That followed a 28-year run in New York at the Waldorf-Astoria, host of the first awards ceremony for Cup in 1981.

NASCAR’s Xfinity and Gander Outdoors Truck Series awards ceremonies will remain in North Carolina at the Charlotte Convention Center. Those events will be held Friday, Nov. 22 (on the weekend between NASCAR’s season finale in Miami and Thanksgiving).

Other Champion’s Week events will be announced at a later date, but NASCAR is touting that “fans should expect to have more access than ever.”

Nashville already has been in the news with NASCAR over the past year as Speedway Motorsports Inc. has explored the concept of promoting a race at Fairgrounds Speedway, which played host to 42 Cup races from 1958-84.

“Nashville’s history with NASCAR is indisputable, and coupled with our event experience we are a perfect match for NASCAR Champions Week,” Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp., said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming NASCAR back home to Music City.”

NASCAR visits Tennesse twice annually for its race weekends at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“From the ‘Birthplace of Country Music’ in Bristol to the home of country music in Nashville, we join all Tennesseans in welcoming the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards Ceremony to the Volunteer State,” Bristol Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said in a release from the track. “Music City never misses a beat when hosting high-profile events, and every race fan will want to join in when the stars of NASCAR roar into town for this season-ending celebration.”

Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, to make ARCA debut Saturday

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 6, 2019, 10:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ty Gibbs, the 16-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, will make his ARCA Series debut Saturday in the Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

The younger Gibbs will split driving duties of the No. 18 Monster Energy/ORCA Coolers Toyota this season, competing in all of ARCA’s short track races, while 2017 ARCA Rookie of the Year Riley Herbst will wheel the car at superspeedway races.

We’re obviously excited to get to Five Flags and get my season started,” Ty Gibbs said. “But we’re equally excited to get to all of the tracks we’re going to race at this season. They’re all different and every one of them has their own challenges. Mark (McFarland, crew chief) has told me a lot about all of them.”

McFarland has stepped back from his duties as co-owner of MDM Motorsports to focus on serving as Gibbs’ crew chief. MDM Motorsports announced at the end of last season that it was withdrawing after two years on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series circuit and that it would scale back its NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA programs to just two cars in 2019.

“It’s a lot less stress this year than last year, for sure,” McFarland said. “I am back to having fun. I enjoy being a crew chief. Once I transitioned from driving to being a crew chief, I really came to enjoy working with these young drivers. It’s fun to see these guys figure things out in two or three races that might have taken me a couple years to learn.”

When he takes the green flag Saturday, Gibbs — who also competes in the K&N East Series for DGR-Crosley Racing (a team owned by NASCAR driver David Gilliland) — will be seeking his second win of the racing season. He won a late model race at Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Speedway on February 2, with his grandfather in attendance.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

NBC Sports Power Rankings heading to Phoenix

Getty Images
By NBC SportsMar 6, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
2 Comments

In much the same way we saw considerable shuffling at Las Vegas on pit road during qualifying and then in Sunday’s race, this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings have a number of changes heading into Sunday’s race in Phoenix.

Kyle Busch remains at the top for the second straight week, but this time he’s tied with Brad Keselowski, who was No. 2 last week.

Las Vegas winner Joey Logano and Las Vegas native Kurt Busch made the biggest jumps in this week’s rankings. Logano jumped from a tie for eighth last week to sole possession of third this week, while the elder Busch brother, who has been the highest-finishing Chevrolet driver in each of the last two races, goes from being part of “others receiving votes” last week to fifth this week.

On the flip side, Kyle Larson dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 10 this week. And dropping out of this week’s rankings are Christopher Bell, Clint Bowyer and Chris Buescher.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings:

(tie) 1. Kyle Busch (37 points): For the second straight weekend he overcame a misfortune – last week a cut tire, this week a speeding penalty – and the challenges of the new rules package. He finished sixth in Atlanta and third in Vegas. He’s the only driver with three top 10s.

(tie) 1. Brad Keselowski (37 points): Had there been another lap at Las Vegas, he might be heading to Phoenix on a two-race win streak. With a win at Atlanta and second-place at Vegas, is off to his best start since 2014 when he finished in the top three in first three races.

3. Joey Logano (31 points): Las Vegas marked the fifth time Logano and Keselowski have finished 1-2 in a race. Logano has won three of those times. Has led 119 laps through the first three races, with two top fives with his win Sunday.

4. Kevin Harvick (29 points): Led 133 laps in the last two races and finished fourth in both. Heads to his favorite playground in Phoenix where he won last spring (and has nine Cup wins overall there). When his team gets the handling right for the entirety of a race, the wins will come.

5. Kurt Busch (21 points): Two top fives in a row, first time he’s had two in the first three races since 2005 when he had three. Perhaps the most underrated driver going. The move to Ganassi is obviously agreeing with him.

6. Denny Hamlin (13 points): Daytona win and no finish lower than 11th in next two races. Being paired with new crew chief Chris Gabehart is definitely working.

(tie) 7. Martin Truex Jr. (12 points): Needed Penn & Teller in his pits to help make his car better in traffic at Vegas. If he can finally find a way around lapped traffic with the new aero package – he’s criticized it in each of the last two races – he has several wins awaiting him in 2019.

(tie) 7. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (12 points): Qualified eighth and stayed in the top 10 most of the race. Finished sixth for his first top 10 since placing third at Talladega last fall. No one seems to be doing more with less than Stenhouse, whose verve deserves plaudits.

9. Aric Almirola (10 points): Is definitely coming into his own with two top-10 finishes thus far. A win at Phoenix or Fontana would not be surprising.

10. Kyle Larson (8 points): Back-to-back mistakes weren’t as costly as they could have been, showing the No. 42’s mettle. Even with struggles and penalties, is still sixth in points. Imagine where he’d be if it wasn’t for the issues he’s had.

Others receiving votes: Erik Jones (4 points), Chase Elliott (3 points), Ross Chastain (2 points) and William Byron (1 point).

Joey Logano not surprised at Penske, Ford Mustang’s early success

By Jerry BonkowskiMar 5, 2019, 2:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

While many fans and teams were uncertain how the new Ford Mustang would perform upon its introduction to the Cup Series this season, Las Vegas winner Joey Logano, crew chief Todd Gordon and the rest of Team Penske embraced the change and newness.

“I think any time there’s a rule change like we have right now in NASCAR (the new aero package), it presents an opportunity to figure things out first,” Logano said to NBC Sports on Tuesday as part of a Panini/Donruss NASCAR trading cards media tour. “Like I said after (Sunday’s race at Las Vegas), we sure don’t have it figured out yet, but I’d say we’re doing pretty good with the speed we’re developing.

“You just have to figure it out a little better than the next guy, right? That’s the most important piece. I feel like we’ve made some good gains over the last few weeks as far as the racing side. Our qualifying efforts have been weak, so we have to make some more gains on that front. But I’m pretty proud of the effort of everyone to figure out the new rules package. As we keep going, the drivers are going to get better, the teams are going to get better and the racing is going to change. We just have to keep developing as fast as possible to stay ahead of it.”

Last year, several Chevrolet teams – particularly Hendrick Motorsports – struggled throughout the 36-race season. It took 21 races after Austin Dillon‘s Daytona 500 triumph last season before another Chevy won a Cup race. Chevrolet teams wound up winning just four races all season getting acclimated to the new body style.

But that’s not been the case with Ford and the Mustang. Leaving Las Vegas, five Mustangs and their drivers are in the top 11 in the Cup standings.

“First off, I think Ford’s done a great job collaborating with the race teams and everybody has made decisions together to make the best race car they can when they were designing the Mustang for NASCAR,” said Logano, the reigning Cup champion. “The other piece that is equally as big is the timing of it.

“Right now, with the new rules, everyone’s going through a development cycle, starting from the beginning again. Whether we were still racing the Fusion or Mustang, we’d still be developing at the same rate and learning things that we had no clue about because you’re asking something different out of the race car when you build it. So switching to the Mustang didn’t really have a penalty of starting from the beginning because everybody is starting from the beginning.”

Now that Logano and teammate Brad Keselowski have secured spots in the playoffs by virtue of their respective wins at Las Vegas and Atlanta, their teams can not only be more aggressive between now and the start of the playoffs in September but can also help their teammates – Ryan Blaney and Paul Menard of Wood Brothers Racing – to get on track and potentially get wins themselves.

“I think any time you have your teammate winning, it generates momentum within the race shop, which is good, and drives you to be that guy where everybody wants to be the top dog and you’re always fighting for that spot,” Logano said. “But we also work together real well to make sure we’re winning while we’re doing that.

“As far as the 12 car of Blaney, they’ve had a lot of speed but they just haven’t had things go their way in the first couple of races. So it’s early. I don’t think they have anything to worry about. They’ve got fast race cars, Blaney is a great driver. I think they’re going to be fine.

“As far as the 21 car (with Menard), they’ve been improving over the last year. With last year being their first year together with Paul and (crew chief Greg Erwin) at the Wood Brothers, it’s been a learning curve to figure things out. I can see them making gains as well throughout this year.

“As long as everyone is running good by the time when it matters the most, during the playoff time, that’s a big deal for (team owner Roger Penske). It’s nice to have two of them in, that’s great, we can race aggressive now, whether it’s pit strategy or the way I drive the car, we can make big moves, so that’s great. But at the same time, we still have to be concerned that the rest of our cars make the playoffs.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski